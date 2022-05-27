Precious Metals Investing News

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed it's previously announced C$2.5 million private placement

Highlights

  • Mr. Michael Gentile, CFA was the lead investor in the financing and owns 10.7% (partially diluted) of the company.
  • Mr. Blair Schultz, a newly appointed director of CANEX also participated in the financing and owns 5.3% (partially diluted) of the Company.
  • Altius Minerals (ALS-T), a founding shareholder of the Company, owns 7.5% of CANEX.
  • The Company will use the proceeds of the financing to significantly advance drill testing of the potential for bulk tonnage oxide gold along a recently expanded mineralized corridor that is now 3.2 kilometres long by up to 500 metres wide at the Gold Range property.
  • Assay results for 28 RC drill holes are pending.

The Company welcomes Mr. Michael Gentile, CFA, as a key shareholder and new insider of the Company with 10.7% ownership. Mr. Gentile is considered one of the leading strategic investors in the junior mining sector, owning significant positions in over 15 small-cap mining companies. Michael is currently a strategic advisor to Arizona Metals (TSXV:AMC) and a director of Northern Superior Resources (TSXV:SUP), Roscan Gold (TSXV:ROS), Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS) and Solstice Gold (TSXV:SGC). Michael recently co-founded Bastion Asset Management, an investment management firm based out of Montreal, Quebec and was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with Formula Growth Limited.

Mr. Blair Schultz, recently appointed to the board of Directors of CANEX, also participated in the financing and currently owns 5.3% of the Company. Mr. Schultz has over 25 years of capital markets and financial experience including several mining senior executive roles and brings significant merger and acquisition experience to the board. Among his successes includes time spent at Klondex Mines (TSX: KDX) where he played an active role with the Board and Management orchestrating a recapitalization from an insolvent explorer into a producer, concluding with the sale of Klondex to Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and is a founder and principal in Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC).

With this financing completed, CANEX will be fully funded to drill test the continuity of the 3.2 kilometer long by up to 500 meter-wide oxide gold mineralized corridor at Gold Range. To date results from 68 drill holes have been received from the Gold Range project confirming oxide gold mineralization at 3 zones along the corridor. Recent soil and rock sampling has further expanded the target zones and has identified several parallel zones that remain to be drill tested. CANEX is waiting on the results of 28 reverse circulation drill holes.

Terms of Financing

The non-brokered private placement consisted of 19,230,927 Units ("Common Units") at a price of $0.13 per Common Unit for gross proceeds of $2,500,020.51.

Each Common Unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years following closing or until May 27, 2024. After a 6 month, non-callable period the warrants will be subject to acceleration at the Company's discretion if at any time the Company's 20 day volume-weighted average share price trades above 25 cents.

The Units were offered to accredited investors and all securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day or until September 28, 2022. No finder fees were paid in connection with the financing. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

Proceeds of the financing will be used to drill test and further explore the Gold Range Property and for general working capital.

About Gold Range

The Gold Range project is a new bulk-tonnage oxide-gold target located within an underexplored metamorphic terrain in Northern Arizona. CANEX controls 5 kilometres of strike length along a highly prospective district scale structure where mineralization is being defined through surface sampling, mapping, and reverse circulation drilling. The main exploration target defined by surface work is 3200 metres long by up to 500 metres wide with multiple subparallel exploration targets identified. The target zone remains open along strike under basin cover. Drilling by CANEX has returned strong results including 1 g/t gold over 59.5 metres, 1.6 g/t gold over 35.1 metres, 2.2 g/t gold over 24.4 metres, and 0.3 g/t gold over 62.5 metres.

About Canex Metals

Canex Metals (TSXV:CANX) is a Canadian junior exploration company with a new gold discovery at the Gold Range Project in Northern Arizona, and high silver and gold mineralization at the Gibson property in British Columbia. CANEX is led by an experienced management team which has made three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage discoveries in North America and is sponsored by Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS) the Company's largest shareholder.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Canex Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert",

Shane Ebert
President/Director

For Further Information Contact:
Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Canex Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Canex Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703125/Canex-Closes-C25-Million-Equity-Financing-And-Welcomes-Strategic-Investor-Michael-Gentile-CFA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canex Metals TSXV:CANX Precious Metals Investing
CANX:CA
Canex Metals

Canex Metals


Keep reading... Show less
Surface Results Expand the Main Mineralized Trends at Gold Range and Identify New Exploration Targets

Surface Results Expand the Main Mineralized Trends at Gold Range and Identify New Exploration Targets

Canex Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX)(OTC PINK:NOMNF)(FRA:NJM1) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results for 670 soil samples and 42 rock samples from the Gold Range Project, Arizona. These surface sampling results combined with geologic mapping have added new exploration targets and increased our understanding of, and confidence in, the 3-kilometre-long oxide gold exploration target at Eldorado-Malco-Excelsior

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Drilling Resumes at Gold Range, CANEX Provides Exploration Update

Drilling Resumes at Gold Range, CANEX Provides Exploration Update

Canex Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX)(OTC PINK:NOMNF)(FRA:NJM1) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling has resumed at the Gold Range Project, Arizona, after a scheduled holiday break. The drill is set up at the Excelsior Zone where several new holes have been added to the program to delineate the mineralized zone encountered in hole GR21-57, which intersected 1.0 gt gold over 59.45 metres starting from surface and ending in mineralization (previously released see December 16, 2021 news release). Hole GR21-57 intersected the longest continuous zone of mineralization encountered at Gold Range to date and represents a compelling target for the Company

The ongoing drill program is anticipated to consist of around 50 holes and 5000 metres of drilling and could be expanded with continued success. To date 30 holes have been completed and sent for assay. Results for 4 holes have been released and assays for the remaining 26 holes are pending and will be released in batches as they are received and processed. The Company anticipates steady news flow through Q1 of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
cyanide test kit

Exploration and Expansion Drilling Is Underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drill program is underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Three holes have been completed at the Excelsior Zone and a fourth is in progress. The Company plans to drill up to 50 holes during the current drilling program

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "We are very pleased to have started our third drill program at Gold Range and are excited to follow up our recent bulk tonnage discoveries and work to expand the zones and further test the underexplored mineralized trend that hosts mineralization. With continued success this program could provide a solid foundation for a larger resource definition program".

Keep reading... Show less
canex

CANEX Reports Cyanide Soluble Gold Recoveries of 94 to 99% from Bottle Roll Tests at Gold Range, Arizona Drill Rig Mobilizing

Canex Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exceptional cyanide soluble gold recoveries from bottle roll test work on mineralized samples from the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
drill near me

A Third Drill Program To Commence Shortly at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its third reverse circulation drilling program is scheduled to start at the Gold Range Project, Arizona, in early August

The program will consist of around 50 drill holes and in excess of 3000 metres of drilling. The third phase of drilling will initially focus on expanding high grade near surface mineralization identified at the Excelsior Zone, which was tested in early 2021 and returned 1.6 g/t gold over 35.1 metres including 2.2 g/t gold over 24.4 metres (previously released see June 14, 2021 news release). The drill program will also look to expand mineralization at Eldorado and Malco, and test additional targets in the central and northern part of the project area.

Keep reading... Show less
TomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the induced polarization (IP) survey announced on May 13, 2022 over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Corporation expects to receive the results integrating the December 2021 and May 2022 surveys from Abitibi Geophysics in the coming weeks.

The survey results will provide important data for the next drilling program on Obalski, scheduled for June-July 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Sarvi and Mustajärvi gold projects in Lapland, Finland. FireFox has drilled approximately 8,319m of diamond core to date in the 2021-2022 drill program on the Jeesiö, Mustajärvi, and Sarvi Projects, including the first 12 holes at Sarvi. This release includes a summary of drill results from the first five widely spaced holes across the northern section of the Sarvi target area (See Figure 1: https:bit.ly3MU7CQR

This program also includes new drilling at the Mustajärvi Project, where possible extensions to the high-grade shear-zone-hosted gold mineralization have been tested at the East Target and Gabbro Target. The new drilling includes 10 holes, five holes at the East Target and five holes at the Gabbro Target. Results are pending for all of these recent holes.

Keep reading... Show less
JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed (the " Second Tranche ") the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 1,264,750 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,011,800.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Royalties Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Royalty Update

Orogen Royalties Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Royalty Update

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to report operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1-2022") and recent updates from key royalty assets

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen, commented: "Our first full quarter of royalty revenue from Ermitaño and strong results from our prospect generation business have seen Orogen generate a profit for the first quarter of 2022. These results underline the financial stability the company has achieved, maximizing our shareholders' participation in the exciting developments in the Company's royalty and prospect generation portfolio."

Keep reading... Show less
Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional six holes ( 3,559m ) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

The primary goal of these programs is to increase the current resource grade and size and define the limits of the mineralized corridor through systematic drilling.  Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February.

Keep reading... Show less
Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Phase I drill program at Tartan Lake. A total of 10 holes (2,900 metres) were completed. Seven holes targeted the McFadden showing, an area of intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining hosted in intensely sheared and deformed volcanics, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone.

The remaining three holes targeted the down-plunge extension of the South Zone approximately 100 meters below hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, the highest value intercept ever reported at the South Zone (See news release dated October 14, 2021).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×