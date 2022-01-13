Canex Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling has resumed at the Gold Range Project, Arizona, after a scheduled holiday break. The drill is set up at the Excelsior Zone where several new holes have been added to the program to delineate the mineralized zone encountered in hole GR21-57, which intersected 1.0 gt gold over 59.45 metres starting from surface and ending in mineralization . ...

CANX:CA