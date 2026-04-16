Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2026 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 1Q26 results for production and volume sold.

Production per Metal

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2026

Guidance (1)

Gold ounces produced

El Brocal

61.43%

4,236

15.0k - 17.0k

Orcopampa

100%

14,992

42.0k - 47.0k

Tambomayo

100%

2,964

5.0k - 6.0k

Julcani

100%

2,464

9.0k - 11.0k

La Zanja

100%

3,694

14.0k - 17.0k

San Gabriel

100%

1,686

48.0k - 55.0k

Total Direct Operations (2)

30,035

133.0k - 153.0k

Coimolache

40.094%

23,480

90.0k - 100.0k

Total incl. Associated (3)

37,815

163.3k - 186.5k

Silver ounces produced

El Brocal

61.43%

607,751

1.5M - 1.7M

Uchucchacua

100%

594,110

2.5M - 2.8M

Yumpag

100%

2,083,483

7.9M - 8.7M

Orcopampa

100%

2,570

-

Tambomayo

100%

294,325

0.2M - 0.3M

Julcani

100%

299,297

1.3M - 1.5M

La Zanja

100%

13,760

-

San Gabriel

100%

840

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

3,896,136

13.4M - 15.0M

Coimolache

40.094%

118,721

0.3M - 0.4M

Total incl. Associated (3)

3,709,327

12.9M - 14.5M

Lead metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

3,763

17.0k - 19.0k

Tambomayo

100%

517

0.5k - 0.6k

Julcani

100%

215

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

4,495

17.5k - 19.6k

Zinc metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

6,968

27.0k - 30.0k

Tambomayo

100%

411

0.8k - 1.0k

Total Direct Operations (2)

7,379

27.8k - 31.0k

Copper metric tons produced

El Brocal

61.43%

10,811

48.0k - 53.0k

Julcani

100%

87

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

10,898

48.0k - 53.0k

  1. 2026 projections are considered to be forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of April 2026.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
  3. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.

Volume Sold per Metal

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Gold ounces sold

El Brocal

1,826

Orcopampa

14,971

Tambomayo

2,667

Julcani

2,114

La Zanja

3,977

San Gabriel

0

Total Direct Operations (1)

25,554

Coimolache

19,656

Total incl. Associated (2)

32,731

Silver ounces sold

El Brocal

488,534

Uchucchacua

538,803

Yumpag

2,000,924

Orcopampa

2,615

Tambomayo

258,557

Julcani

252,233

La Zanja

18,932

San Gabriel

0

Buenaventura Trading (3)

22,011

Total Direct Operations (1)

3,582,609

Coimolache

103,223

Total incl. Associated (2)

3,435,568

Lead metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

3,451

Yumpag

170

Tambomayo

401

Julcani

165

Total Direct Operations (1)

4,187

Zinc metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

5,215

Tambomayo

325

Total Direct Operations (1)

5,540

Copper metric tons sold

El Brocal

9,960

Tambomayo

63

Julcani

0

Buenaventura Trading (3)

2,248

Total Direct Operations (1)

12,269

  1. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal and 100% of Buenaventura Trading.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of Buenaventura Trading, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
  3. Buenaventura Trading is the vehicle through which Buenaventura purchases copper concentrate from Freeport, produced at Cerro Verde — a company in which Buenaventura holds a 19.58% stake. The concentrate is then sold on the spot market via Buenaventura Trading.

Average realized prices (1)(2)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Gold (US$/Oz)

4,875

Silver (US$/Oz)

99.29

Lead (US$/MT)

1,798

Zinc (US$/MT)

3,316

Copper (US$/MT)

13,696

  1. Considers Buenaventura consolidated figures.
  2. Realized prices include both provisional sales and final adjustments for price changes.

Commentary on Operations

Uchucchacua:

  • Silver production exceeded 1Q26 projections due to higher than anticipated silver grades.
  • 1Q26 lead and zinc production was in line with projections.

Yumpag:

  • Silver production exceeded 1Q26 projections, driven by higher-than-expected grades.

El Brocal:

  • Copper and silver production exceeded projections in 1Q26, primarily due to higher grades from stopes which had been rescheduled to be mined in 1Q26 from 4Q25.
  • Gold production also outperformed guidance, driven by higher-than-budgeted grades as well as improved recovery during the quarter.

San Gabriel:

  • San Gabriel entered the ramp-up phase during 1Q26, with activities currently focused on the instrumentation of the grinding circuit and commissioning of tailings filtration system. During this phase, operating parameters are being optimized, resulting in lower ore throughput for the quarter and gold production below projections.
  • With production volumes continuing to ramp up, the Company expects to start recording sales volumes in 2Q26.

Coimolache:

  • Gold production for 1Q26 was in line with projections.
  • Silver production exceeded 1Q26 projections driven by higher-than-anticipated grades and recovery.

Julcani:

  • Gold production slightly exceeded projections, primarily due to higher ore throughput from the Rosario area.
  • However, silver production in 1Q26 was below projections, reflecting lower ore throughput and grades.

Tambomayo:

  • Silver and lead production exceeded projections in 1Q26, primarily driven by the prioritization of higher-grade ore from the upper sections of the mine.
  • However, gold and zinc production were below projections, reflecting lower grades in the areas mined during the quarter.

Orcopampa:

  • Gold production in 1Q26 exceeded projections, due to higher-than-budgeted grades.

La Zanja:

  • Gold production in 1Q26 was in line with projections.

Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Compania de Minas BuenaventuraBVNnyse:bvncopper investing
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