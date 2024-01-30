Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

A Transformative Move , Element 79 Gold Corp has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that paves the way for the sale of ore from the Lucero property. This marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey and aligns directly with its cash-flow generation strategy for 2024.

Unlocking Lucero's Potential CEO of Element 79 Gold, James C. Tworek, expressed his confidence in the opportunity the LOI realizes, stating, "This LOI represents a pivotal moment for ELEM – Proof of Concept that this past-producing mine has valuable economic potential today - by aligning with a potential regional commercial partner,  and spurring the path to restarting commercial production in the near term.  Our team has a series of project milestones to achieve along the way to realizing this potential offtake, including completing a Definitive Agreement with BVN.  We are confident our efforts will enrich our understanding of Lucero's property and help unlock more of the inherent value of ELEM's crown jewel."

Key Terms of the LOI Under the terms of the LOI, Element 79 Gold and BVN have outlined several key points that promise exciting prospects for the Lucero property:

  • Bulk Sampling Program: A Pilot Bulk Sampling Program is set to commence in mid-2024, aiming to extract a minimum quantity of ore over a 12-month period, to be shipped to BVN's Orcopampa mill for processing.

  • Definitive Agreement: The parties are committed to negotiating a Definitive Agreement approximately 90 days before the Pilot Program's start.

  • Quantity: ELEM will deliver an average of 200 tons per day of ore to BVN's Orcopampa facilities under the Pilot Program.

  • Right of First Refusal: BVN has the exclusive right of first refusal to buy the ore produced by ELEM during the Pilot Program.

  • Purchase Price: The purchase price per metric ton of ore will be determined per delivery, after sampling and testing by BVN, based on industry standards and the LME (London Metal Exchange) pm price of the day.

  • Delivery Schedule: Specific delivery schedules will be mutually agreed upon in advance, ensuring smooth coordination with Orcopampa's operations.

  • Quality Control: Rigorous quality control mechanisms will be established to meet agreed-upon specifications.

Unlocking the Past for a Bright Future the expertise of ELEM's team, notably in mine planning and development, Andean geology, and mine operations in Peru, which played an important role in the current community relations and 2023 mapping and sampling plan, as well as will all play a crucial role in drilling for resource value and restarting production.  Another component of the LOI is that BVN has granted ELEM access to valuable historical information from its archives, allowing ELEM to benefit from a more comprehensive understanding of the property, and therefore a greater potential for more effective and efficient mine planning. This knowledge will be instrumental in developing an efficient bulk tonnage extraction and toll processing plan.

A Bright Future Beckons Element 79 Gold Corp's management and Board believes it is in a remarkable position and opportunity, opening doors to revenue generation from the Lucero property. This strategic partnership has great potential, marking a significant milestone in the Company's pursuit of excellence in the mining industry along with the community of Chachas.

Note: This Letter of Intent is not legally binding and is intended as a preliminary expression of the parties' intentions, subject to further negotiation and execution of formal additional Agreements.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura is a Peruvian precious metals producing company with experience in mine exploration, development, construction and operation activities.  BVN's journey in 1953 with the acquisition of the Julcani mine, in Huancavelica. Since then they have developed a business culture that focuses on caring for the environment, the health and safety of all our collaborators, and respect for communities.  BVN was the first Latin American mining company to list on the New York Stock Exchange, in 1996.

For more information please visit: https://www.buenaventura.com/es/nosotros#perfil-corporativo

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

The Company's 2023 review and Corporate Update can be reviewed HERE

For more information about Element 79 Gold Corp. please visit www.element79.gold .

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director
E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mai l: investors@element79.gold

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

"Condor") (TSXV:CN) to revise the payment terms on a payment due December 21, 2023 of US$500,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Amendment of Option Period in line with Agreement Progress

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 16, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2024.  The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2023. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the second tranche of its previously announced debenture financing initiative (the " Debenture Financing "), raising an additional $1,003,998 . As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 10,039,980 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "), each allowing the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until January 26, 2027 with 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on March 26, 2025 . Between both tranches, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $2,921,418 and an aggregate of 29,214,180 Debenture Warrants.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Unit Financing "). Between both tranches, the Company issued a total of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $500,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant "). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

(NewsDirect)

Although there has been a global push towards cleaner energy sources, coal still remains a vital part of our energy mix. In fact, a recent report by the International Energy Agency found that global coal demand hit an all-time high in 2022 amid the energy crisis, far outpacing the previous record set in 2013. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, coal accounted for about 20% of the country's electricity production as of October of last year, highlighting the commodity's significance in maintaining grid stability.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has partly completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the "Property") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The Company previously announced on December 04, 2023,that crews were being mobilized, but due to warmer temperatures an increase in water levels caused extreme flooding in nearby creeks and rivers causing the Company to pause drill operations before the Christmas season

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

To date, three (3) drill holes have been completed (813m done for total of 1,200m) which are targeting numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "BG Common Shares") of Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") in an all-share transaction (the "Proposed Transaction").

Transaction Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×