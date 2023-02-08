Brunswick Exploration Gears Up for Drilling at Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec Lithium Assets
“We spent the last year amassing the portfolio. And so this year, we're going to be landing boots on the ground, sorting which ones we want to keep out of that portfolio of 500," said Brunswick Exploration President and CEO Killian Charles.
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW) will commence drilling on some of its promising lithium-bearing assets in Canada, according to President and CEO Killian Charles.
“We spent the last year amassing the portfolio," Charles said. "And so this year, we're going to be landing boots on the ground, sorting which ones we want to keep out of that portfolio of 500 (pegmatites). And then the ones that we already do know contain lithium, of which we have four — one in Saskatchewan, one in Ontario, a number in Quebec — we're actually going to start drilling those and start to prove the potential of these targets."
Brunswick Exploration is a Canadian exploration company focused on grassroots exploration of hard-rock lithium. Over the last 18 months, the company has expanded its portfolio to more than 500 pegmatites, according to Charles.
“Brunswick has been quite active on the lithium side for the last 18 months,” he said. "We've been lucky enough to amass the largest grassroots exploration portfolio pretty much in North America — a very, very unique position across many jurisdictions. And we're going to relaunch the largest lithium grassroots exploration program in Canada in 2023. So it's going to be an exciting year."
Brunswick Exploration currently holds assets in Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada and, most recently, Saskatchewan. Charles said Canada’s mining-friendly attitude is one of the reasons his company is focusing its operations in the country.
“Canada is a great mining jurisdiction — you can build and permit mines," Charles said. "But you know, at a higher level, you're starting to see a lot of onshoring of resource extraction, resource processing. Car OEMs are moving back into North America. They want to build a development pipeline just like they did 100 years ago … Companies like GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) again want to see production of necessary commodities for energy transitions in North America. So for us, it's important to be able to sustain that market."
Watch the full interview with Brunswick Exploration president and CEO Killian Charles above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1880.88
|+5.68
|Silver
|22.41
|+0.12
|Copper
|4.08
|+0.05
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|78.49
|+0.02
|Heating Oil
|2.91
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|2.42
|+0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.