Brunswick Exploration CEO Expects More Consolidation in Lithium Exploration
“We saw a significant amount of consolidation and M&A in Western Australia over the last 10 years. The space is going to be doing the exact same thing in North America,” Brunswick Exploration President and CEO Killian Charles said.
Expect to see more M&A and consolidation in the lithium exploration space in North America as the push to shore up critical minerals supply continues to direct investment activities and government incentives, according to Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF) President and CEO Killian Charles.
The company executive emphasized how exploration companies with promising assets in good jurisdictions could catch investors’ attention and potentially consolidate.
“We saw a significant amount of consolidation and M&A in Western Australia over the last 10 years," Charles said. "The space is going to be doing the exact same thing in North America. There's frankly no difference as to why you wouldn't see that same amount of M&A activity. And companies that have good assets in strong jurisdictions — which is ... what I think Brunswick Exploration has — we will stand to gain from that benefit.”
Brunswick Exploration started a Phase 2 drilling campaign at its Mirage project on January 22; it is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill tested.
"We want to demonstrate this year that ... Mirage is economically significant, it has a chance of being a mine," he said. "So that means lots of drilling, lots of prospecting ... It's going to be a busy year. Lots to do on the docket."
Watch the full interview with Brunswick Exploration President and CEO Killian Charles above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
