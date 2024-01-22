Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested. The campaign will operate from a new BRW exploration camp located along the Trans-Taïga Road.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "This will be an exciting 2024 start for BRW as we immediately commence a significant drill program at Mirage. The drilling campaign will aggressively target known dykes with wide step backs and deeper holes. It is our intention to rapidly demonstrate the potential to build tonnage at Mirage, especially in the higher-grade dykes. Brunswick Exploration is well-financed and ready to execute its 2024 exploration program across Mirage, its latest discoveries at Elrond and Anatacau as well as the rest of its prospective portfolio."

Mirage Drill Program

The 2024 Winter drill campaign is now underway and this current phase is anticipated to be completed over a period of approximately three months. The primary objective of the program is to demonstrate tonnage potential with significant step outs where BRW previously obtained high grade lithium values over significant thicknesses (see press releases of December 4 and 19, 2023 and January 18, 2024). The planned drill holes are distributed over the 2.8 kilometer known strike length to test the entire spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm. The program will also investigate the entire geological disposition of the dyke swarm to a vertical depth of 250 meters. The Mirage Project currently comprises more than ten spodumene-bearing pegmatites reaching surface of varying widths and grade distributed over a broad 2.8 by 2.0 kilometer area, of which only six have been drilled and are all open in multiple directions with substantial growth potential.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


