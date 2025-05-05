Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar executes A$18M working capital facility

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

RIU Conference Presentation

RIU Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Conference Presentation

High grade gold results continue from Sandstone Gold Project

High grade gold results continue from Sandstone Gold Project

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold results continue from Sandstone Gold Project

Sandstone Gold Project accelerating towards development

Sandstone Gold Project accelerating towards development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Gold Project accelerating towards development

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

RHI: Acqn of royalty over Sandstone Gold Project tenements

RHI: Acqn of royalty over Sandstone Gold Project tenements

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RHI: Acqn of royalty over Sandstone Gold Project tenements

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Quimbaya Gold and Denarius Metals Partner to Formalize Artisanal Mining at Tahami Project, Strengthening Long-Term Exploration Strategy

Partnership with Leading Colombian Mining Group to Formalize Artisanal Mining Production and Accelerate Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent with Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF), establishing a 50:50 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within the Company's Tahami Project, located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Announces Binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold for a 50/50 Joint Venture to Exploit the Tahami Project in the Segovia Gold District of Colombia

Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) establishing a 5050 joint venture aimed at formalizing existing small-scale mining operations located within Quimbaya's Tahami Project which is located in the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia, adjacent to the high-grade Segovia Operations owned by Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Denarius Metals, commented, "We see this joint venture with Quimbaya as an opportunity to leverage our team's considerable experience in exploration, mining and community relations in Colombia, particularly in the Segovia Gold District where we founded Gran Colombia Gold (now Aris Mining) and built the Segovia Operations into the largest underground gold producer in Colombia and one of the highest-grade underground gold producers globally. We are excited about the opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow through the implementation of a formalized artisanal mining operation in partnership with Quimbaya and the local community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Mining Execute Definitive Option Agreement for La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 6, 2024, Riverside's wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Questcorp Mining Inc. ("Questcorp") dated May 5, 2025, for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement gold- polymetallic project (the "Project" or "La Union") located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Transaction").

"We are thrilled to finalize this agreement for the La Union Project, which is a strong asset in Riverside's portfolio. Securing up to C$5,500,000 in exploration funding from Questcorp is an excellent step forward in advancing this larger Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") project," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "Riverside is pleased to have the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report completed and we see an active exploration program launching in the coming weeks with Riverside as the Operator of the exploration program. Riverside is expected to become a shareholder of Questcorp with an initial 9.9% equity interest, subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange or confirmation that such approval is not required. The first-year work program of C$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures will launch the first round of exploration at the project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields Agree to Pause Proposed Ghana JV Discussions

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") and Gold Fields have agreed to pause discussions about a proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in Ghana.

The companies proposed the combination of the neighbouring mines in March 2023 and have spent much of the intervening time in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Ghana to obtain the necessary approvals.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced MHK Presentation RIU Sydney - May 2025

