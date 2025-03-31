Investor Insight Cartier Resources presents a compelling gold investment opportunity, driven by a growing Abitibi resource, solid institutional support, and upcoming development milestones.

Overview Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR,FSE:6CA) is a Quebec-based gold exploration company advancing a compelling growth story anchored in one of Canada’s most prolific gold regions — the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. With a focused strategy, institutional support and a commitment to innovation, Cartier is building a significant gold resource base while positioning its flagship Cadillac project as an emerging mining camp east of Val-d’Or. As the company transitions from explorer to potential developer, the coming months present multiple catalysts for a significant valuation uplift.

Cartier projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec The Cadillac project has evolved from a single mine project into an emerging gold camp with multiple deposits, advanced resource modeling, and a clear path to development. Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, the Cadillac project is ideally positioned to attract development partners, strategic investments or acquisition interest from senior producers. In 2023, using a gold price of US$1,750, Cartier completed a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) which confirmed the project’s robust economics, with a production forecast of 116,900 oz/year over 9.7 years and a low AISC of US$755/oz. With permitting pathways de-risked by historical mining activity, and over 100 km of cumulative drilling in hand, Cartier is preparing to execute a 100,000 meter exploration program — designed to validate the district-scale potential of its land package. The company’s use of AI and geostatistical reinterpretation techniques, in addition to traditional exploration methods, positions it at the forefront of modern mineral discovery. The Cadillac project has all the hallmarks of a high-potential development-stage gold asset: grade, scale, jurisdiction, infrastructure, and strategic backing. Cartier is also actively pursuing parallel value-creation opportunities, including the reprocessing of The Cadillac project has all the hallmarks of a high-potential development-stage gold asset: grade, scale, jurisdiction, infrastructure, and strategic backing. Cartier is also actively pursuing parallel value-creation opportunities, including the reprocessing of legacy tailings at the Chimo site and monetization of non-core assets like Wilson, Fenton and Benoist.

Company Highlights Cartier Resources’ core asset, the Cadillac project, consolidates the former Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties into a high-potential district-scale land package on the prolific Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault — host to over 100 million ounces of historic gold production.

A 2023 PEA outlined robust project fundamentals with 116,900 oz/year production over 9.7 years, a post-tax NPV of C$388 million, and IRR of 20.8 percent at US$1,750/oz gold.

Cartier is launching a 100,000 meter drill program in 2025, one of the largest exploration campaigns in the region, to expand its already substantial gold resources and demonstrate Cadillac’s camp-scale potential.

Cartier is at the forefront of innovation, deploying AI-assisted mineral discovery tools in partnership with VRIFY to enhance drill targeting and accelerate new discoveries.

With a 28 percent equity stake, Agnico Eagle is Cartier’s largest shareholder and an active financial partner — a clear vote of confidence in Cartier’s assets and strategy.

A newly introduced low-capex, ESG-friendly initiative to assess reprocessing of 600,000 tons of historic mine tailings — representing a potential near-term revenue stream.

Cartier boasts a clean share structure with a market cap of just C$47 million, presenting strong re-rating potential as catalysts are delivered.

Key Projects Cadillac Project

Cadillac project’s strategic location and significant land package The company’s flagship Cadillac project is a consolidated land package totaling 11,525 hectares, located along a 15-kilometre strike of the Larder Lake–Cadillac Fault (LLCF) — one of the most productive gold-bearing structures in Canada. This fault zone has historically produced over 100 million ounces of gold across multiple camps. Cartier’s land package includes the past-producing Chimo Mine (379,012 oz gold from 1964 to 1997), West Nordeau, and several new discovery zones over a 10-km strike length straddling the LLCF. Cartier has completed four mineral resource estimates (MREs) between 2019 and 2022. The most recent, published in May 2023, outlined 7.1 million tons (Mt) @ 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold (720,000 oz) indicated and 18.5 Mt @ 2.8 g/t gold (1.63 Moz) inferred. The PEA evaluated an underground mining operation fed from three primary zones (Chimo, East Chimo, West Nordeau), with a 2.9-year payback on a C$341 million capex. The PEA assumes an average head grade of 3.0 g/t gold and annual production of 116,900 oz gold. Infrastructure advantages include an existing shaft, power line and permitted tailings facility. In 2024, Cartier drilled 28,000 meters across 162 holes, identifying 10 new high-grade gold zones including intercepts such as 173.6 g/t gold over 0.5 m (VG10), 130.0 g/t gold over 1.4 meters (East Nordeau), and 24.7 g/t gold over 2 meters (Nordeau). A 100,000 meter follow-up drill campaign, launching in 2025, will focus on expanding these discoveries and outlining new resource blocks. The exploration strategy includes AI-driven modeling, deposit-scale reinterpretation, and traditional geophysics/geochemistry, all layered into a ranking system for prioritizing targets.

Chimo Tailings Project As part of Cartier’s sustainability-focused development strategy, the company is evaluating the potential for reprocessing approximately 600,000 tons of historical tailings deposited during the Chimo Mine operations. This project could unlock near-term, low-cost production with a minimal environmental footprint. Cartier will launch metallurgical characterization to assess gold recovery potential and economic viability. The project benefits from proximity to several underutilized gold mills in the Val-d’Or region, potentially enabling toll milling agreements.

Other Projects: Wilson, Fenton and Benoist Cartier also holds 100 percent ownership of three additional gold projects — Wilson, Fenton and Benoist — all located within the Abitibi Belt and each hosting historical gold mineralization or compliant resources. The Wilson Project (1,750 ha, three zones), Fenton (671 ha, 12 zones) and Benoist (3,086 ha, two zones) are currently available for joint ventures or sale. These assets offer significant exploration upside and optionality, allowing Cartier to remain focused on Cadillac while preserving long-term value.