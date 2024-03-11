- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Blue Sky Uranium Gears Up for Amarillo Project PFS, CEO Says
“The market is indicating that it's the right time to accelerate the project into this process,” said Blue Sky Uranium Vice President of Exploration and Development Guillermo Pensado.
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2) announced a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit at the Amarillo Grande project in Rio Negro, Argentina.
Guillermo Pensado, the company’s vice president of exploration and development, said Blue Sky is determined to advance the project to the prefeasibility (PFS) stage.
“By now we have 148 holes. But if you see the amount of meters with it, they represent 11,000. Because the average depth is only 15 meters. From the operational costs, it's very easy to move forward into that day," he said.
“The market is indicating that it's the right time to accelerate the project into this process. Because the market is going up and we need a PFS that probably may take one year because it's a very straightforward project. And after that (is) a decision point. If you go into production that could be another two years. So we find that this is the right moment to accelerate that process," Pensado continued.
The project’s PEA shows improved economics, with approximately 80 percent of the resources now in the indicated category. It also demonstrates robust economics from a surficial mining operation, entailing 11 years of uranium and vanadium production.
Watch the full interview with Blue Sky Uranium Vice President of Exploration and Development Guillermo Pensado above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Blue Sky Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Blue Sky Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Blue Sky Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
