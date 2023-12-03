Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants (the " Warrants ") as follows:

  • 38,590,654 unexercised Warrants (42,000,077 originally granted) that are set to expire on January 11 and January 26, 2024 to be extended to January 11 and January 26, 2026 respectively. These Warrants were originally issued under a private placement completed by the Company in 2 Tranches in January 2021.

None of the Warrants have been exercised within the past 6 months, however, 2,120,923 of the originally granted Warrants were exercised in September 2021, 500,000 were exercised in October 2021, 750,000 were exercised in November 2021 and 38,500 were exercised in April 2022.

The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.25. Each Warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV:BSK) (FSE:MAL2) (OTC:BKUCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. ( TSXV: BSK ) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on September 26, 2023 and increased on October 4, 2023 consisting of 7,133,333 units (each, a " Unit ") in this tranche at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $535,000 . In total, the Company issued 20,466,666 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,535,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue.

In this tranche, finders' fees of $32,371.50 were paid in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 431,620 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on October 13, 2026 . In total, cash finders' fees of $97,293 were paid and 1,297,240 Finders' Warrants were issued for the Offering.

There is an offering document relating to the Offering that has been amended to reflect the increase in size of the Offering, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com .

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the Company's plans for the closing of the Offering, finder's fees on the Offering, the use of the proceeds from the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Blue Sky Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Blue Sky Uranium ( TSXV: BSK ) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 9th, 2023 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

Blue Sky Uranium Amends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Amends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cameco Board Appoints New Chair

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco's board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco's board chair since May 2018.

Cameco Board Appoints New Chair

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco's board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco's board chair since May 2018.

john ciampaglia, nuclear reactors

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Cycle Now in New Phase, What Comes Next?

The uranium market has entered a new phase, but there's still plenty of time left in the current cycle.

"I do feel as though we're in year three of this cycle," said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. "It's impossible to know how long it will last, but we still think it has quite a bit of room to grow."

The uranium spot price has taken off in recent months, breaching US$80 per pound for the first time since 2008. But Ciampaglia said it will have to rise further before companies will be able to bring sufficient supply online.

Keep reading... Show less
Aura Energy

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has applied for multiple highly prospective exploration tenements adjacent to and surrounding its existing Tiris Uranium Project ("Tiris” or “Tiris Project”) in Mauritania.

Keep reading... Show less
Game-changing Deals for Athabasca Basin's Uranium Players

Game-changing Deals for Athabasca Basin's Uranium Players

In the mining industry, strategic partnerships not only help projects move forward, but also offer a better return on investment for stakeholders.

Joint ventures have long existed as a tactic through which junior miners can raise funds to develop greenfield and brownfield projects. In the face of an increasingly volatile global market, these partnerships are likely to become even more prevalent.

It's important for uranium investors to understand the different types of strategic partnerships and their benefits, particularly as they pertain to the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin.

Keep reading... Show less
Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF)

Nuclear Fuels: Building America's Uranium Resources


Keep reading... Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Energy Investing

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

×