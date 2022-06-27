Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton: We're Executing the Plan That We Promised Investors
The confidence of some of the biggest companies in America resulted in Bloom Health Partners' revenues of C$16.9 million for the first half of the company's 2022 fiscal year.
Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FWB:D840) has introduced innovative healthcare in the workplace, and CEO Andrew Norton believes the global pandemic was an opportunity for the company to continue to innovate.
“We can't go and change the system. We're certainly not looking to compete with hospitals in an established system. We're simply extending care in areas where there's a huge need. The need to attract and retain employees resulted in a really exciting business plan for us. We've proven ourselves through the toughest times. And now they've all come back to us saying, 'We'd like other programs because you've proven yourselves — you’re a trusted vendor here.'”
The confidence of some of the biggest companies in America resulted in Bloom Health Partners' revenues of C$5.8 million in the first quarter of the firm's 2022 fiscal year, and C$11.1 million for its fiscal Q2 period, which ended on March 31. Total year-to-date revenues amount to C$16.9 million for the first half of the company's 2022 fiscal year.
“So we reported our year-to-date revenue for the first six months of the year, or two quarters at C$16.9 million,” Morton said. "And that's against the guidance that I put out earlier in the year, between C$25 million and C$28 million. So we're tracking nicely. And we're executing on the plan that we promised investors."
The traditional occupational health market was worth US$6.5 billion in the US last year, according to Morton, and that excludes a lot of other health services. Morton thinks it's much larger. He said, “I've heard the overall healthcare numbers being in the trillions in the US, if you look at the addressable market in the years to come, especially if you add things like proactive care or behavioral health. So Bloom is really embarking on new territory and redefining a growing category as a result.”
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FWB:D840). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bloom Health Partners in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bloom Health Partnersis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bloom Health Partners and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
