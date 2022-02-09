Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton: Data Makes All the Difference in Healthcare
“We're innovating the types of services we layer together, and we're integrating wellness, preventative care and primary care in the same clinic,” shared Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton.
According to Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FWB:D840) CEO Andrew Morton, the company emerged during the pandemic as a digital platform and a clinical business aimed at filling in the gaps in the healthcare industry.
“I think the data makes all the difference when it comes to healthcare, which hasn't changed in decades,” Morton said. "We need to change the way things are administered and the way the treatments are delivered to people."
Bloom currently works with Fortune 500 companies and film and TV productions firms. Recently, the company received a state-wide contract for COVID-19 testing in Texas for K-12 schools until the end of the 2022 school year. Bloom Health Partners’ occupational health capabilities primed it to be part of a federal US$10 billion program across the US.
“Now we're doing testing programs for all of the above,” Morton added. "This just proves to them that we're an incredible supplier able to deploy very large teams. In Alabama, we have literally 70 to 80 people at any given time testing schools on the ground, as we speak."
Morton explained that the company is reinventing what occupational health has always been. He said occupational health brings healthcare to the employee at the workplace, and Bloom is changing all of that by bringing a serious technology component and making it a lot more valuable.
“We're also innovating the types of services we layer together, and we're integrating wellness, preventative care and primary care in the same clinic. We look at this as a business where we can take what's in an established industry and bring a lot of intelligence to it with data.”
Watch the full interview of Bloom Health Partners CEO Andrew Morton above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FWB:D840). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:LMHF,FSE:D840) in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FSE:D840) is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FSE:D840) and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.