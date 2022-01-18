Life Science News Investing News
Bloom launches program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded a state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2022 school year. Bloom's program includes both rapid and lab testing to make up a complete program that covers the needs of schools as they navigate the pandemic. RT-PCR testing will be conducted in Bloom's Dallas based laboratory. Rapid tests are being supplied by Bloom to schools, with results being managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

Similar to Bloom's testing program at schools in the state of Alabama (see news release dated November 29th, 2021), families in Texas have the opportunity for their children to be tested on a voluntary basis. Bloom's Dallas facility is equipped to handle high volume RT-PCR based testing producing results within 24 hours. Rapid test supply chain is provided by Bloom with fulfillment supported by Bloom's Dallas facilities and team. Management of test data and results are supported by Bloom as part of the program. With both lab testing and rapid testing, Bloom will handle the high volume needs of schools that choose to work with Bloom in the program.

"Effective and reliable testing is critical to keeping schools safe and operational," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "As an occupational health-tech provider, our team is well equipped to work with schools in Texas on a successful program. With operations and a team based in the Dallas area, we're excited to do our part for the state of Texas."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

State of Texas Disclaimer

This project is supported by the National Testing Action Program (NTAP) of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10B with 100 percent funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the HHS Coordination Hubs. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

