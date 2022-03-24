Life Science NewsInvesting News

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategyBloom Health Partners Inc. a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer .Ms. Elliston served as Chief Client and Operations Officer at International Capital and Management Company ...

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Ms. Elliston served as Chief Client and Operations Officer at International Capital and Management Company - ICMC, where she led an exceptional stakeholder team providing inventive solutions and expanding business capabilities to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. During her tenure for the ICMC family of companies she held senior roles including CEO. Rosemary has led multiple highly visible projects and teams with industry leaders such as Kaiser Permanente, Andersen Consulting, Perot Systems and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Rosemary majored in Medical Technology at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, AL and is an alumna of the Executive Development Program from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Elliston joins Bloom's senior team backed by a board of directors that include the former Chief Digital Officer of Bayer, Former Chief Marketing Officer of Sprint and the current Chief Medical Officer at GE Corporate.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rosemary to the team," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Her skills and experience in healthcare operations will help us execute on our strategy of bringing data-driven, innovative workplace health solutions to organizations. With the right team in place, we're well-equipped to help employers create more productive organizations through healthier employees."

"I'm excited to be part of Bloom," said Rosemary Elliston, COO of Bloom. "The Company's vision of bringing innovative health solutions to the workplace is well-timed with the needs of a changing employment market."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development of new facilitates in the United States. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117958

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

