Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large OrganizationsBloom Health Partners Inc. a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions."Bloom Shield" software handles Bloom's clients' ...

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.

"Bloom Shield" software handles Bloom's clients' immediate and long-term health requirements. The platform supports organizations in managing employee health and risk requirements in the workplace, focused on post-pandemic operations and maintaining operational health conditions of workers. "Bloom Shield" cloud software is centered around a secure platform capable of handling large amounts of health data, worker vaccination records and up-to-date health status. Examples include diabetes or critical illness detection.

Bloom's platform includes Apple iPhone wallet integration. Workers can upload and show proof of vaccinations and manage test results to help organizational requirements in post-pandemic operations. Bloom's customers can use these mechanisms to offer other health status information needed in an organization. Employers using the platform can see graphical views of their organization's safety and make data-driven decisions about their operations. A diverse set of statistical health data enables Bloom's clients to make better-informed decisions as they continue to prioritize health as a component of their operations.

"Our client's most important asset is their employees," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Bloom Shield is a software platform that is designed to support our clients with post-pandemic operations requirements and start to focus on other health conditions for more efficient long-term operations. Our software combines a cloud platform for employers to plan for safety and an easy-to-use mobile portal for employees. Our clients can make better-informed decisions with the insight our tool provides. Bloom follows HIPAA guidelines, so all health information is protected and private to the individual. Healthy workers with their personal information kept private is complimented by a productive employer that can ensure business continuity. 'Bloom Shield' provides a long-term win-win for organizations and their workers."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114002

Bloom Health PartnersCSE:BLMHMedical Device Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Provides Guidance and Corporate Update

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, is pleased to provide the following guidance and corporate update following the release of it's Fiscal Year 2021 financial results where the Company announced $9.8M in revenues with $2.4M in Adjusted EBITDA(1) from operations. Full report posted on www.sedar.com.

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022

Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Year 2021 with $9.8 Million in Revenue

Results show a strong first fiscal year, with $5.5 million in cash and continued growth from operations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce performance for the Company's 2021 fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021.

Business Highlights in Fiscal 2021:

  • Completed reverse takeover with resulting listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
  • Closed a private placement of $1,278,600 in May 2021
  • Completed acquisition of Round Hill Health Partners LLC in July 2021
  • Successfully integrated acquired operations and consolidated results in fiscal Q4, 2021
  • Completed 2021 fiscal year on September 30th, reporting revenue of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626

Fiscal 2021 Summary:

Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise stated. The Company achieved revenues from the acquisition date of July 14, 2021 to September 30, 2021 of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626. Bloom's cash on hand at the end of Fiscal 2021 is $5,598,296.

In the first half of 2021, prior to the acquisition date, Round Hill Health Partners LLC, achieved $11,888,654 USD in revenues with $5,507,998 USD of net income in the first six calendar months of 2021, as reported in the Business Acquisition Report filed in connection with the acquisition and available under the profile for Bloom on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

"We're thrilled with the results of our first full fiscal year," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "As an Operational Health provider, we've set the stage to deliver successful Occupational Health Programs on our digital platform. Our business with film/TV productions, Fortune 500 companies and state school systems is providing a path to further expanding services and client base in 2022 and beyond. We're already showing growth since completion of fiscal 2021, with two recently announced state school contracts in Texas and Alabama, which are part of a US Government US$10 billion school testing program. We continue to advance discussions with other large organizations and look forward to updating the market as this progresses. Bloom has a strong management team and proven operations that are the foundation for growth by providing innovation in health and health-tech for large organizations."

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

For further details and analysis of our results, please refer to our annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are not considered to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:



For the year ended September 30

20212020
Net income before tax$149,452
$(416,109)
Amortization of intangibles
679,493

-
Depreciation
32,397

-
Interest expense
249,181

2,159
EBITDA
1,110,523

(413,950)
Listing expense
1,328,871

-
Gain on debt settlement
(39,768)
-
Adjusted EBITDA$2,399,626
$(413,950)

Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Receives DTC Eligibility

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to trade in the USA, under the ticker BLMHF on the OTCQB Market. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Announces Contract With State of Texas For K-12 Schools

Bloom launches program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded a state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2022 school year. Bloom's program includes both rapid and lab testing to make up a complete program that covers the needs of schools as they navigate the pandemic. RT-PCR testing will be conducted in Bloom's Dallas based laboratory. Rapid tests are being supplied by Bloom to schools, with results being managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Facilities to Serve New York and Northeastern US Regional Clients

New Bloom location will serve as a hub on the Eastern Seaboard to provide operational health services to wide array of organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces the opening of new facilities in New Jersey to allow central access to surrounding metropolitan centers such as New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC.

