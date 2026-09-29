Blockmate Ventures Inc. to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Blockmate Ventures Inc. to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 1st

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH), based in Toronto, focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure, today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 1st, 2026.

DATE: October 1st
TIME: 11:30am ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 1st 1pm – 4pm ET. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Wyoming data centre zoning application (Sept 1, 2026): Blockmate submitted an application to the local Wyoming city seeking zoning/rezoning approvals for approximately 40 acres of land for data centre use — the next step in developing its 200MW AI infrastructure opportunity, following engineering, surveying, and local engagement work
  • Hivello, an investee company of Blockmate, has launched its new Bitcoin cloud mining product, providing customers with access to Bitcoin mining without the need to purchase, host or operate physical mining equipment
  • Click here for the latest Blockmate Investor Deck

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures. Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships, and clear market communication.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Justin Rosenberg
Chief Executive Officer
 +1 (647) 797 3239
Justin@blockmate.com 

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com 


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