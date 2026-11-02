Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 21, 2026, it has signed a Property Purchase Agreement dated October 30, 2026 (the "PPA") with Gold X2 Mining Inc. ("Gold X2") whereby Gold X2 will acquire 42 mining claim units (the "42 Claims") along the west boundary of Bold's 242 claim Burchell Property (the "Property") adjoining Gold X2's Moss Project (the "Transaction"). An additional 4 mining claim units contiguous to the original 38 claims were added to the PPA. Pursuant to the PPA, Gold X2 will purchase the 42 Claims in exchange for consideration of:

  • C$500,000 cash;

  • 150,000 common shares of Gold X2; and

  • A 2% NSR royalty on all Canadian Critical Minerals (excluding copper) mined from within the subject claims. Gold X2 maintains the right to buy back one half of the NSR (1%) for C$1,000,000 cash.

The Transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and it is anticipated to close as soon approval is obtained.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "We are pleased to come to a mutually beneficial agreement with Gold X2 and look forward to the next phase of exploration at Burchell, where we will continue to advance our gold, zinc, copper and rare earth element showings."

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
   
"Bruce A MacLachlan" "David B Graham"
Bruce MacLachlan  David Graham
President and COO  CEO
   
Direct line: (705) 266-0847  
   
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com  

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321964

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BOL:CCtsxv:bolbase metals investing
BOL:CC
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures

Bold Ventures

Advancing gold, critical minerals and rare earth opportunities in Canada

Advancing gold, critical minerals and rare earth opportunities in Canada Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Comments on Share Trading

CoTec Holdings Corp. Comments on Share Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material changes in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

(TheNewswire) October 28th, 2026 Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces the closing of the 1st tranche of their non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds $530,000 CAN (the "Offering) at a price of $0.10 cents... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce preliminary results of the Fall channel sampling program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is also pleased to provide an update on Ring... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) provides the following update in relation to its scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) relating to the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Cygnus by Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant new hydrothermal gold system at its 100%-owned Fauro Property in the Solomon Islands. Systematic reconnaissance mapping and rock sampling in the northern portion of the property... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework

New Break Announces $550,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Flow-Through Shares

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Talks Ease Supply Fears, Cameco Weighs In on AI Power Demand

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework

gold investing

Peter Schiff: Gold’s Slide Rests on Bet the Fed Can’t Deliver

gold investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

precious metals investing

New Break Announces $550,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Flow-Through Shares