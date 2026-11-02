Prince Silver: Maiden Resource Estimate in 2027, Manganese Upside

In an interview with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTCQX:PRNCF) CEO Derek Iwanaka said the company is targeting a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Prince silver project in Nevada, scheduled for early 2027.

He also discussed how the project’s polymetallic system intersects manganese, which sets Prince Silver apart from other companies in the country.

Watch the full interview with Prince Silver CEO Derek Iwanaka above.