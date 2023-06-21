Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bitcoin Well CEO Eyes Increased Bitcoin Usability, Accessibility
“As Bitcoin becomes more and more attractive … it's going to be important that there are places for people to be able to use that Bitcoin and reap what they sow,” said Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien.
Bitcoin usability will be important for the next 10 years, according to Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF) Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien.
“Ten years ago in 2013, when I set up the business, I was looking to make Bitcoin accessible and understood. Today, the understandability holds true, but Bitcoin is very accessible … I can have Bitcoin in my wallet in less than 30 seconds,” O’Brien said. “What we’re working on now is making Bitcoin usable.”
Bitcoin Well is shoring up its Bitcoin ecosystem, such as integrating card payments, to increase usability and accessibility, which O’Brien sees as important steps for the popular cryptocurrency.
“And then eventually, we look like a bank," he said. "We look like a platform where you can use money, store money and earn money. All of that is done where Bitcoin Well gives you access to the Bitcoin protocol, and then you have full control on how you use the platform, which is the goal.”
Watch the full interview with Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bitcoin Well in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bitcoin Well is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bitcoin Well and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
