Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris: Venture Capital Supporting Sustainability
Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris said, “We’re continuing to look for more opportunities to support our current portfolio and add to our portfolio of companies.”
Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) CEO Tony Harris discussed the company's unique business model for investors focused on sustainability. “We’re a venture capital platform that's publicly traded. Essentially, we give investors proxy access to expansion-stage companies in sustainable packaging, functional foods and plant-based proteins, among other industries that we're constantly evaluating.”
According to Harris, “We look for companies that are not only founder led and bootstrapped, but where their ownership and management has made investments themselves. That passion and horsepower can overcome a lot of adversity, which, inevitably, any expansion-stage company faces." With regards to the company's approach, he explained, “So we get involved in these companies that are private, and our objective is to assist them in their growth phase, and also in structuring their company so that they're ready to take it public, arrange a merger and acquisition or a sale event.”
Harris noted that Billy Goat Brands strategically selects its companies using the knowledge and experience of an advanced suite of experts in finance, marketing and entrepreneurship. Harris spoke about the importance of companies that "share the company’s ESG values, which focus on sustainability.”
Harris discussed Billy Goat Brands’ current portfolio, which includes KOLD, a functional mushroom blended cold brew coffee, and Sophie’s Kitchen, a plant-based seafood business. The CEO also discussed Evanesce, an innovative food service packaging brand, and a recycling-focused company called Loop, which is working to “contribute to a closed-loop packaging philosophy.”
Looking towards the future, Harris noted, “We’re continuing to look for more opportunities to support our current portfolio and add to our portfolio of companies so our investors can continue to have access to some of the most exciting expansion-stage companies that share our values.”
