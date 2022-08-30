Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

Battery's Chairman of the Board of Directors Lazaros Nikeas states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Julia to the Board of Directors of BMR. Julia's decades of experience in the discovery and development of mining projects throughout Chile and Latin America will be invaluable as we progress towards accomplishing our goals of restarting mining operations at Punitaqui, establishing positive cash flow and using Punitaqui as a platform to scale the Company."

Corporate Update - Mine Manager & Water Supply

The company is delighted to announce that it has hired Mr. Giglio Barlaro Anes as the Punitaqui Mine General Manager. Mr. Barlaro, a native of Chile, is a mining engineer and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with more than 25 years of experience in the areas of operations, technical services and projects in open pit and underground mining. Most recently, Mr. Barlaro was Mine Operations Manager from 2020 to 2022 at Newmont Mining's Cerro Negro underground gold mine in Argentina, one of the largest underground gold mines in Latin America. Prior to that, Mr. Barlaro was Mine Operations Manager at Lundin Mining's Candelaria mining complex in Chile that includes three underground copper mines and a large open pit operation from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Barlaro has also held senior operational roles with Codelco, Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), Anglo American and SCM at mines in Chile as well as at Homestake Mining (a division of Barrick Gold) in Argentina.

BMR is also pleased to announce it has secured additional water supply for the resumptions of operations at its Punitaqui copper mine complex. The Company is currently able to source water from Company owned wells on its property and has now added an additional supply of water for Punitaqui. The company has secured procurement for a minimum of 400,000 and a maximum of 600,000 cubic meters of water per year through an agreement with local Chilean water supply company, SAGA. Between the water BMR is able to pump from its own wells and this new supply agreement with SAGA, BMR is confident it has a sufficient supply of water to resume full operations at its Punitaqui copper mining complex.

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states: "We are thrilled to welcome Giglio as the Mine General Manager of the Punitaqui mine. As we transition into a cash-flow generative copper producer in the near-term, Giglio's experience and successful track-record of mine management, project and technical management, including mine start up, will prove especially valuable. We look forward to welcoming him to the growing operational team and also to the local Chilean communities of Punitaqui and Ovalle."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022 of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 (604) 335-1976
bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.
475-477-9402
jody.kane@harbor-access.com
Twitter: @BMRcorp_
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is excited to announce a robust NI 43-101 resource update for its Punitaqui copper mining complex in Region IV of Chile. This resource estimate, completed for Battery by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"), is a major milestone for the company.

The resource estimate is based on our Phase 1 drill program, initiated in August 2021 which totalled 32,526 meters ("m") of diamond core drilling and also includes the drilling and mining data from the Cinabrio mine completed by prior operators including Glencore PLC. The BMR Phase 1 drilling focused on three zones at Punitaqui: Dalmacia, San Andres, and Cinabrio Norte. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Derek White to the board of directors. Mr. White was previously an advisor to the company and is currently the President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd., a Canadian mineral development company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on re-starting the processing plant at the historic Premier gold mine, a mine once named North America's largest gold mine.

Derek has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources, Mr. White, was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 2021-2022 exploration and infill diamond drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia target and the San Andres target within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Cinabrio Norte target represents a potential northern extension of the main Cinabrio mine orebody, which was historically the primary source of ore feed to the Punitaqui copper ore concentration plant for eight-plus years. These drill results continue to highlight the presence of strong copper mineralization and the significant vertical extent of the Cinabrio Norte target (see Figure 1).

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") will be held virtually on June 28th, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EDT 1:00 p.m. PST.

Shareholders of record as of May 24th, 2022, are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that were mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST on June 24th, 2022. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Xantippe Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company operates various mineral projects which include the Graphite project, Base Metal project, Lithium project, and Gold project. The Group operates as two segments, which are Mineral Exploration and Evaluation within Australia and South Korea. It has acquired the southern cross gold project in Western Australia.

Sayona Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the identification, acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration assets, focusing on lithium and graphite. The company's primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. It also holds interests in East Kimberley Graphite Project and West Australian Lithium Project.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") would like to inform the market of the termination of the previously announced agreement signed on June 27, 2022 to sell 1% of its existing 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit in Ontario, Canada, to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC"). LRC has informed the Company that it is unwilling to waive certain conditions to closing set out in the agreement and the Company accepts LRC's position that the agreement has terminated. Accordingly, Electric Royalties will retain it's 1.5% NSR on the Seymour Lake lithium deposit

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"Since signing of the initial LOI an estimate that doubles the mineral resource1 at Seymour Lake has been announced. Further, the price of lithium carbonate has neared all time highs in China of more than $70,000 a tonne2. These factors, coupled with the property owner having just raised A$55M3 to further development at Seymour Lake mean that we are delighted to retain our full 1.5% NSR."

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (“South Star” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), announces the board of directors of the Company has authorized a grant of 835,000 incentive stock options to directors, and officers at an exercise price of C$0.41 per common share and exercisable for a five-year period, subject to regulatory approval. The shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the grant of the options.

The options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Lithium assets comprise 40% of our royalty portfolio so we are tremendously encouraged by the 350% increase in lithium prices over the past 12 months1. In the last quarter alone, more than $200 million has been raised for the advancement of these assets. Not only has there been encouraging results announced at the Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium projects, but of paramount importance is the progress at the Authier project. Sayona Mining's North American Lithium operation, which is expected to integrate Authier, is fully financed to restart production and to develop Authier, and has completed 30% of the plant and equipment upgrades. We expect Authier to be the first of our lithium assets (royalties) to enter production."

