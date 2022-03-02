Base Metals Investing News
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed phase 1 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Dalmacia target of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. Drilling continues at the Cinabrio Norte target where three diamond drills are in operation. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

Dalmacia is located in the southern portion of Punitaqui about 6 kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant (see Figure 1).

Highlights

  • At Dalmacia, phase 1 drilling has concluded for a total of 9,757 meters in 52 diamond drill holes. New assay results for the following Dalmacia drillholes include the following (see Table 1):
    • DS-21-21: 53 meters ("m") at 2.34% Copper ("Cu") including 17m at 3.77% Cu
    • DS-21-26: 33m at 1.64% Cu including 21m at 2.05% Cu
    • DS-21-18: 68m at 1.14% Cu including 14m at 2.07% Cu 
    • DS-21-09: 16m at 1.84% Cu including 12m at 2.18% Cu
    • DS-21-28: 20m at 1.38% Cu and 3m at 1.13% Cu
    • DS-21-20: 14m at 1.30% Cu and 4m at 1.79% Cu
    • DS-21-25: 20m at 1.22% Cu including 6m at 2.87% Cu and 6m at 1.46% Cu and 5m at 1.57% Cu
    • DS-21-23A: 18m at 1.05% Cu and 19m at 1.36% Cu including 5m at 2.44% Cu 
    • DS-21-15: 8m at 1.14% Cu including 3m at 1.58% Cu
    • DS-21-19: 36m at 0.99% Cu and 6m at 1.30% Cu
    • DS-21-24: 21m at 0.64% Cu including 4m at 1.21% Cu
    • DS-21-27: 5m at 1.45% Cu
    • DS-21-22: 4m at 3.60% Cu and 3m at 1.12% Cu
  • Significant copper mineralization was reported in 43 of the 52 holes in the phase 1 Dalmacia program.
  • Detailed core logging and assaying is in progress for the remainder of the completed drillholes.
  • Once final assays results are received, the new 3D geological model and assay database will form the basis of a resource estimate to be completed by JDS Energy & Mining Inc.
  • Planning for both a follow-up infill program at Dalmacia and an exploration and infill drill test of the remaining 1,000m strike length at Dalmacia is underway.

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states; "The conclusion of this phase of drilling at Dalmacia further confirm the high-grade nature of the copper mineralization at Dalmacia. Overall, the 2021-2022 Dalmacia North assay results are far better than expected with significant copper mineralization reported in 43 of the 52 holes of the program. These results clearly delineate high-grade copper grades over significant intervals and have greatly enhanced our understanding of the structural controls for the copper mineralization at Dalmacia. We look forward to future infill and step-out drilling along the 1,000m of strike length at Dalmacia not tested during the 2021-2022 phase 1 program.

"Now, with the recently announced completion of the phase 1 drilling at our San Andres target and this announcement, we are two steps closer to providing the market with BMR's maiden resource statement for Punitaqui. Continued results like these strengthen our resolve for the planned restart of our former producing Punitaqui copper mine in Chile which gives our investors an opportunity to participate in a potentially significant re-rating in BMR's valuation as we transition from development to operations and positive cash flow. We look forward to providing further exciting updates for the remaining drill program in the coming weeks."

Dalmacia Drill Program

The Dalmacia target is in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about 6km south of the Punitaqui processing plant (see Figure 1). Prior to the 2021 program, 229 drill holes (98 RC holes and 131 diamond core holes) had been drilled at Dalmacia for a total of 53,294m. Historic exploration drilling (1994-2020) at Dalmacia outlined a zone of oxide and sulphide copper mineralized striking northeast - southwest over a 1.6km strike length. The current BMR drilling is focused on the Dalmacia North zone (600m strike length) situated in the northeast portion of the Dalmacia target.

The geological setting of the Dalmacia target is different from the Cinabrio orebody which is located 20 kilometers to the north. Dalmacia is situated within a roof-pendant of volcanic rocks, with minor calcareous intercalations of Middle to Upper Jurassic age. This volcano-sedimentary complex is intruded by younger aged granites located in a reverse fault.

Copper-gold mineralization is related to regional structures and deformation zones, developed in the contacts between granite, sub-volcanic andesitic porphyry intrusives and volcano-sedimentary rocks. Controls on mineralization include small scale shear zones, intrusive contacts, vesicular andesites and alteration zones. These controls have different geometries leading to complex orebody shapes. High grade copper mineralization occurs in small high-grade pods which locally occur in clusters enveloped in low grade mineralization.

The upper portion of the Dalmacia target is accessed via a portal and an underground ramp with limited level development. The current Phase 1 drill program is designed to infill and confirm the continuity of mineralization between previous drilling and includes a series of step-out holes to test the potential adjacent to the main zone of copper-gold-silver mineralization as defined by historic drilling.

The recently completed phase 1 drill program consisted of 9,757m in 52 diamond core holes (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). Complete assay results were recently received for thirteen holes: DS-21-09, DS-21-15, DS-21-18 to DS-21-22, DS-21-23A and DS-21-24 to DS-21-28 (see Table 1). A summary of the targeting rationale and results for these recent drillholes follows below.

DS-21-09 was planned to test the down-dip and northern extent of copper mineralization intersected in two historic holes; DAL-20 that produced a 27m intercept of 0.91% Cu and DS-14-17 (27m at 1.84% Cu). The new hole did not intersect mineralization at the target depth and defined the northern limit of the mineralization intersected in DAL-20 and DS-14-17. In the upper part of DS-21-09 an intersection of 16m at 1.84% Cu from 98m including 12m at 2.18% Cu from 101m is interpreted to be an extension of the intersection of 32 m at 1.43% Cu, in DS-21-08. A narrow zone of 2m grading 1.35% Cu was intersected at depth from 234m.

DS-21-15 was designed to test both the down-dip and westward extent of the high-grade copper intersected in historic hole DAL-18 (21m at 2.56% Cu). The new hole successfully intercepted a 23m well-mineralized section, between 122m - 145m downhole, which hosted the same altered and mineralized vesicular ocoite as DAL-18. Significant intercepts in DS-21-15 are 8m at 1.14% Cu from 128m downhole including 3m at 1.36% Cu from 133m.

DS-21-18 was designed as an infill hole to test the upper high-grade intercept found in historic hole SD-04 (38m at 2.35% Cu from 24m). Hole DS-21-18 encouragingly encountered both oxide and sulphide copper mineralization from surface to 80m. The hole undercut the modelled plunging high-grade sulphide mineralization and intersected a broad intercept of oxide and sulfide copper (68m at 1.14% Cu) from 12m downhole (including 14m at 2.07% Cu oxides) and also a deeper sulphide interval of 8m at 1.50% Cu from 72m.

DS-21-19 was also drilled as an infill hole to follow-up a deeper intercept in historic hole SD-04 (28m grading 1.38% Cu). The hole intersected copper oxide mineralization from 12m - 45m transitioning to copper sulphides between 50m and 80m. Significant mineralized intercepts reported are 36m at 0.99% Cu from 12m downhole and 6m at 1.30% Cu from 66m.

DS-21-20 was planned as a 35m up-dip test of the extent of the lower intercept reported in BMR step-out hole DS-21-06 (95m at 0.78% Cu from 167m including 29m at 1.45% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 14m at 2.44% Cu) and DS-21-14 (9m at 1.53% Cu). The new hole was successful as it intersected moderate to high grade mineralization from 56m to 90m and several zones of moderate chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization from 90m to 135m. Significant assay intervals include 14m at 1.30% Cu from 56m downhole including 8m at 1.27% Cu from 62m and 4m at 0.72% Cu from 116m and 4m at 1.79% Cu from 140m. The hole did not intersect significant mineralization at the target depth indicating that the mineralization intersected in drill holes DS-21-06 and DS-21-14 cuts out to the north.

DS-21-21 was planned to test the south extent of mineralization intersected in DS-14-13 (7m at 1.62% Cu). This hole successfully extended the mineralization to the south by intersecting a section of variably mineralized sandstone from 67.6m to 72m and well mineralized vesicular ocoite and andesite from 72m to 123m. Significant assay intervals included 53m at 2.34% Cu from 68m downhole including 45m at 2.57% Cu from 76m and including 17m at 3.77% Cu from 104m.

DS-21-22 was a step-out hole to test the up-dip extent of mineralization in DS-21-17(assays pending) and explore the area north of the current drilling. The hole cut a section consisting of moderate to high grade mineralization from 61m to 69m and weak to moderate mineralization from 69m to 148m. The lower part of the drill hole, from 182m to 202m, intersected a massive diorite intrusive with disseminated pyrite. Assay intercepts reported included 4m at 3.60% Cu from 60m downhole and 3m grading 1.12% Cu from 93m and a third intercept of 2m at 1.06% Cu from 128m.

DS-21-23A was planned to test north of the DS-21-16 intercepts (8m at 5.29% Cu and 8m at 3.53% Cu). The hole intersected several zones of moderate mineralization between 14m and 94m and a zone of high-grade mineralization from 94 to 102 meters. Zones of moderate to high grade copper deeper in the hole at 102m to 115m. Assay intervals confirmed the mineralization continued to the north and included 18m at 1.05% Cu from 39m downhole including 4m at 1.92% Cu and including 2m at 2.05% Cu as well as a second mineralized intercept of 19m at 1.36% Cu from 94m including 5m at 2.44% Cu from 97m and including 3m at 1.96% Cu from 110m.

DS-21-24 was designed as an infill hole to test down-dip and east of the DS-21-21 (53m at 2.34% Cu from 68m downhole including 45m at 2.57% Cu from 76m and including 17m at 3.77% Cu from 104m). The section drilled consisted of moderately mineralized sandstone from 77.8m to 81.2m and well mineralized vesicular ocoite from 81.2m to 118m.The hole intersected 21m at 0.64% Cu from 75m downhole including 4m at 1.21% Cu from 92m as well as a second intercept of 2m at 1.02% Cu from 115m.

DS-21-25 was drilled to test the southward extension of mineralization intersected in drillhole DS-21-06. The new hole successfully intersected 20m at 1.22% Cu from 52m downhole including 6m at 2.87% Cu from 52m. This mineralization is interpreted to be an extension of the intersection of 17m at 4.38% Cu, in historic hole SD-37. Deeper intersections of 6m at 1.46% Cu from 210m and 5m at 1.57% Cu from 224m are interpreted as southward down dip extensions of the mineralization intersected in drillhole DS-21-06 from 243 to 262 (19m at 1.10% Cu).

DS-21-26 was designed as an infill hole to test the dip direction of several zones of mineralization intersected in DS-21-07 (33m at 1.77% Cu, including intervals of 9.0m at 3.44% Cu) and DS-11-13 (22.9m at 1.14% Cu from 27.5m). The hole intersected moderately to strongly mineralized andesite from 77m to 104m that produced an assay interval of: 33m at 1.64% Cu from 72m downhole including 21m at 2.05% Cu from 77m. This mineralized interval is interpreted to be a down dip and southward projection of the mineralized interval in the upper part of DS-11-13.

DS-21-27 is an infill hole to test northern and deeper extent of mineralization intersected in DS-21-16 (8m at 5.29% Cu and 8m at 3.53% Cu). The hole cut a section of variably mineralized sandstone units from 60.4m to 64m and moderately mineralized vesicular ocoite from 64m to 84m. This intersection yielded a 5m interval grading 1.45% Cu from 68m downhole.

DS-21-28 was designed as an up-dip test of mineralization encountered in holes DS-21-06 (29m at 1.45% Cu from 183m and 19m at 1.10% Cu from 243m) and DS-21-14 (15m at 1.16% Cu from 145 and 9m at 1.53% Cu from 186). The intersections in DS-21-28 are interpreted to correlate with these intersections are 20m at 1.38% Cu intercept from 79m downhole and an interval of 3m at 1.13% Cu from 106m.

Significant BMR assay results received to date for the Dalmacia 2021 drilling include the following (see Table 2):

  • DS-21-01: 23m at 1.16% Cu, including 13m at 1.56% Cu
  • DS-21-02: 11m at 1.08% Cu, including 4m at 2.32% Cu
  • DS-21-03: 15m at 1.01% Cu, including 4m at 2.47% Cu
  • DS-21-04: 13m at 0.64% Cu including 2m at 1.24% Cu
  • DS-21-05: 6m at 1.16% Cu
  • DS-21-06: 32m grading 0.73% Cu including 16m at 1.15% Cu and 95m at 0.78% Cu including 29m at 1.45% Cu, including a higher-grade interval of 14m at 2.44% Cu
  • DS-21-07: 33m at 1.77% Cu, including intervals of 9.0m at 3.44% Cu, and 7m at 2.54% Cu, and 10m at 0.84% Cu, and 6m at 2.19% Cu
  • DS-21-08: 102m at 1.41% Cu including 78m at 1.67% Cu and 16m at 3.52% Cu
  • DS-21-10: 2m at 2.40% Cu
  • DS-21-11: 24m at 1.04% Cu including 4m at 1.60% Cu and an interval of 6m at 1.95% Cu
  • DS-21-12: 11m at 0.82% Cu
  • DS-21-13: 18m at 1.61% Cu, 12m at 2.13% Cu including 8m at 2.95% Cu and an interval of 5m at 3.26% Cu as well as an intercept of 7m at 1.87% Cu
  • DS-21-14: 9m at 0.74% Cu including 4m at 1.03% Cu, 15m at 1.16% Cu including 7m at 1.44% Cu and an interval of 9m at 1.53% Cu and another intercept of 4m at 1.50% Cu
  • DS-21-16: 8m at 5.29% Cu and 8m at 3.53% Cu

Table 1: New BMR-Dalmacia Target Significant Assays

Drillhole Number From To Sample Interval (m) Copper Silver Gold
(m) (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t)
DS-21-09 89 91 2 0.88 1.3 -
and 98 114 16 1.84 0.5 -
including 101 113 12 2.18 0.6 -
and 234 236 2 1.35 0.5 -
DS-21-15 128 136 8 1.14 1.2 0.023
including 128 131 3 1.58 1.8 0.032
and 133 136 3 1.36 1.3 0.025
DS-21-18 12 80 68 1.14 0.9 -
including 12 38 26 1.48 0.8 -
including 12 26 14 2.07 1 -
and 46 62 16 1.43 1.4 -
and 72 80 8 1.5 1.1 0.009
DS-21-19 12 48 36 0.99 0.3 -
and 66 72 6 1.3 0.7 -
DS-21-20 56 70 14 1.3 0.7 -
including 62 70 8 1.27 0.9 0.521
and 116 120 4 0.72 0.1 -
and 140 144 4 1.79 0.4 -
DS-21-21 68 121 53 2.34 0.8 -
including 76 121 45 2.57 0.9 0.047
including 104 121 17 3.77 0.8 0.1
DS-21-22 60 64 4 3.6 2.5 -
and 93 96 3 1.12 0.3 0.044
and 128 130 2 1.06 0.1 -
DS-21-23A 39 57 18 1.05 0.3 -
including 40 44 4 1.92 0.9 0.069
including 48 50 2 2.05 0.1 0.178
including 55 57 2 1.54 0.1 0.065
and 94 113 19 1.36 0.8 -
including 97 102 5 2.44 1.1 0.468
and 110 113 3 1.96 1.7 0.112
DS-21-24 75 96 21 0.64 0.8 -
including 92 96 4 1.21 2.1 -
and 115 117 2 1.02 0.6 -
DS-21-25 52 72 20 1.22 1.2 -
including 52 58 6 2.87 3.2 0.149
and 210 216 6 1.46 0.3 -
and 224 229 5 1.57 0.1 -
DS-21-26 72 105 33 1.64 4.8 -
including 77 98 21 2.05 6.9 -
DS-21-27 68 73 5 1.45 0.7 -
including 68 72 4 1.64 0.8 0.005
DS-21-28 79 99 20 1.38 0.6 -
and 106 109 3 1.13 0.9 0.079
and 121 123 2 1.15 0.1 0.079

 
Note: All intervals are downhole core lengths
 

Table 2: Earlier 2021 BMR - Dalmacia Target Significant Drill Assay Intervals

Drillhole Number From To Sample Interval (m) Copper Silver Gold
(m) (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t)
DS-21-01 79 91 12 1.79 2.5 0.028
including 80 88 8 2.44 3.2 0.035
and 105 128 23 1.16 1.7 0.016
including 115 128 13 1.56 2.1 0.024
including 115 122 7 2.32 3.1 0.036
and 137 139 2 1.06 0.7 0.03
and 180 184 4 0.89 0.4 -
and 220 224.9 4.9 0.72 0.6 -
DS-21-02 22 29 7 1.67 2.6 0.08
and 64 74 10 1.03 2.1 -
including 64 67 3 1.49 2.3 -
and 71 73 2 2.34 5 -
and 99 106 7 2.58 2.7 -
and 177 188 11 1.08 0.9 0.08
including 177 181 4 2.32 1.4 0.17
including 177 180 3 2.9 1.7 0.22
DS-21-03 46 61 15 1.01 1.2 0.017
including 46 50 4 2.47 3.1 0.05
DS-21-04 70 76 6 0.71 0.9 0.012
including 72 76 4 0.87 1 0.01
and 89 102 13 0.64 0.9 -
including 93 95 2 1.24 1.5 -
DS-21-05 52 58 6 1.16 1.7 0.017
and 131 132 1 1.81 0.4 0.695
and 141 143 2 2.98 5 3.835
and 155 156 1 3.22 2 -
DS-21-06 37 69 32 0.73 0.5 -
including 37 53 16 1.15 0.6 0.06
including 37 44 7 1.75 0.8 0.079
and 112 115 3 2.14 0.6 0.03
and 134 139 5 1.58 0.4 0.019
and 167 262 95 0.78 0.5 -
including 167 170 3 1.84 0.8 0.096
and 183 187 4 1.75 0.6 0.071
and 19 262 65 0.93 0.5 -
including 197 211 14 2.44 0.7 0.039
and 243 262 19 1.1 0.6 0.022
including 243 251 8 1.88 0.7 0.029
and 260 262 2 1.79 0.7 0.06
DS-21-07 24 57 33 1.77 1.5 0.052
including 24 33 9 3.44 1.6 0.167
and 39 46 7 2.54 3.5 0.02
and 84 94 10 0.84 1.2 0.032
and 176 182 6 2.19 0.4 -
DS-21-08 48 150 102 1.41 1.2 -
including 48 126 78 1.67 1.4 -
including 48 64 16 3.52 4.5 0.017
DS-21-10 138 140 2 2.4 1 -
DS-21-11 59 61 2 1.14 2 0.043
and 78 102 24 1.04 0.5 -
including 78 88 10 1.06 0.5 -
including 78 82 4 1.6 0.4 -
including 86 88 2 1.78 1 -
and 96 102 6 1.95 0.4 -
DS-21-12 116 121 5 0.62 1 -
and 143 145 2 0.95 1 -
and 161 172 11 0.82 0.5 -
DS-21-13 44 62 18 1.61 0.7 0.01
and 135 147 12 2.13 1.5 -
including 139 147 8 2.95 1.9 -
and 157 162 5 3.26 0.9 -
and 181 188 7 1.87 0.7 -
DS-21-14 73 82 9 0.74 0.7 0.038
including 78 82 4 1.03 0.7 0.05
and 145 160 15 1.16 0.4 -
including 145 152 7 1.44 0.4 -
and 172 174 2 1.11 0.4 -
and 186 195 9 1.53 1.6 0.052
and 205 209 4 1.5 0.4 0.24
DS-21-16 74 82 8 5.29
0.026
and 102 110 8 3.53
0.065

 
Note: All intervals are downhole core lengths

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_004.jpg
 
Figure 1: Punitaqui Drill Target Location Map- Dalmacia 6 Kilometers
South of the Punitaqui Copper Processing Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_004full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_005.jpg
 
Figure 2: Dalmacia Target Map Drill Collar Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_005full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_006.jpg
 
Figure 3: Dalmacia North Target Drill Collar Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/115342_e1a12361f4956940_006full.jpg
 

Other Corporate Maters

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Vancouver-based Mars Investor Relations Corp. ("Mars"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), Battery Mineral Resources Corp. will compensate Mars $180,000 over the 12-month initial term of the Agreement and has granted Mars stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at a price of $0.65 per share until 90 days after the termination of the agreement. The Options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. The Options and any shares issuable upon exercise thereof are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. In addition, Mars and or its affiliates currently hold zero securities of BMR, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to Battery Mineral Resources Corp. and has no other relationship with Battery Mineral Resources Corp., except pursuant to the Agreement.

Quality Control

Sample preparation, analysis and security procedures applied on the BMR exploration projects is aligned with industry best practice. BMR has implemented protocols and procedures to ensure high quality collection and management of samples resulting in reliable exploration assay data. BMR has implemented formal analytical quality control monitoring for all field sampling and drilling programs by inserting blanks and certified reference materials into every sample sequence dispatched.

Sample preparation is performed ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in La Serena, Chile and sample analyses by ALS in Lima, Peru. ALS analytical facilities are commercial laboratories and are independent from BMR. All BMR samples are collected and packaged by BMR staff and delivered upon receipt at the ALS Laboratory. Samples are logged in a sophisticated laboratory information management system for sample tracking, scheduling, quality control, and electronic reporting. Samples are dried then crushed to 70%

  • ME-ICP61: A high precision, multi-acid digest including Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Perchloric and Hydrochloric acids. Analysed by inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") mass spectrometry that produces results for 48 elements.
  • ME-OG62: Aqua-Regia digest: Analysed by ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) or sometimes called optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) for elevated levels of Co, Cu, Ni and Ag.

Certified standards are inserted into sample batches by ALS. Blanks and duplicates are inserted within each analytical run. The blank is inserted at the beginning, certified standards are inserted at random intervals, and duplicates are analysed at the end of the batch.

Additional Information

Michael Schuler, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Chile Exploration Manager, supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release pertaining to the Punitaqui Exploration Drill Program. Mr. Schuler is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and making acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near term resumption of operations for second half of 2022 at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui mine, operating as recently as April 2020, has typically produced 20 to 25 million lb. of copper in concentrate during its 9 plus year operating history and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

BMR is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel and copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high grade cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, the Company owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. ESI, established in 1979, typically generates positive EBITDA in the range of C$4-$5 million and is poised for growth in 2022. For more information on the business of Ozzie's Pipeline Padder, see http://ozzies.com

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Martin Kostuik
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
Email: info@bmrcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115342

Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources

Overview

The global battery metals market is a rapidly growing billion-dollar industry. This market represents the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics and electric alternatives to everyday applications, the demand for these metals has seen unprecedented growth.

In 2019, analysts valued the market at US$11.3 billion and projected it to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent and reach US$20.5 billion by 2027. A rapid surge in the renewable energy industry has many looking to the battery mineral and metal exploration and development companies to supply the demand, which shows robust projections across global markets.

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on exploring, mining and bringing essential battery minerals to market through project development and production. Its unparalleled management team and high-quality asset portfolio set the company apart from other emerging battery metals players.

battery mineral resources punitaqui plant

BMR stands as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which is one of the most richly endowed mining regions in the world. It currently has a robust asset portfolio, including its McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27 projects in Ontario and additional projects in the works across the province and Quebec. As a first-mover in the district, the company has led efforts in recognizing the potential of multiple new, at-surface and high-grade primary cobalt discoveries in this region.

In March 2021, BMR acquired the near-term cash flow Minera Altos de Punitaqui copper-gold project in Chile, which consists of a centralized process plant fed by four satellite copper deposits — San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The past-producing mining operation leverages easy road access to local population centers and presents outstanding exploration opportunities across its classic IOCG and manto style copper-gold-silver veins.

The company's cobalt reach extends into the prolific mining district of Idaho with its three 100 percent owned properties covering 14 significant cobalt prospects in the state. Bonanza, Desert and East Fork properties are strategically positioned near the home of eCobalt Solutions Idaho cobalt project, the only advanced stage, near term, environmentally permitted, primary cobalt deposit in the U.S.

Another exciting addition to the BMR portfolio is its highly prospective graphite assets located in South Korea and lithium assets in prolific U.S. mining districts. The Guemam and Taehwa projects are two past-producing graphite mines, which leverage close proximity to excellent lithium-ion industrial infrastructure and considerable yield and high-grade graphite potential.

battery mineral resources san andres trend punitaqui

The next steps for the company involve extensive drilling in Chile and a 9,000-meter drilling program across its assets in Ontario, targeting eight cobalt silver prospects. Exciting development work and operational construction in the near future could propel exploration and drilling forward significantly. Positive drill results at its Idaho properties also present higher-than-expected cobalt grades and exploration opportunities.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.'s management team consists of leaders with extensive operational and development experience. Combined with a stellar and supportive shareholder portfolio, the company is primed for exceptional economic growth and well-funded development.

Battery Mineral Resources' Company Highlights

  • Battery Mineral Resources is a multi-commodity resource company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing battery metals projects (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea. It's poised to become a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.
  • BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine.
  • BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada. It controls a robust portfolio of cobalt assets across the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas.
  • Its Canadian cobalt portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, Fabre in Quebec and several additional highly prospective projects in politically stable jurisdictions of Ontario.
  • Additional battery mineral exposure includes its strategically acquired graphite assets in South Korea and lithium properties in prolific mining districts like Nevada and California.
  • BMR's management team combines seasoned experts across related industries in finance, resource development and battery mineral exploration.

Click here to follow Battery Mineral Resources on LinkedIn

Battery Mineral Resources' Key Projects

Minera Altos de Punitaqui Copper Complex

battery mineral resources minera altos de punitaqui copper complex map

Minera Altos de Punitaqui (MAP) is an integrated copper and gold mining complex located in the region of Coquimbo, Chile approximately 50km south of the Andacollo copper mine owned by Teck Resources. The 8.095-hectare asset consists of a centralized process plant that is fed by four satellite copper deposits – San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The fully permitted operation also leverages excellent road access and widespread mineralization.

MAP boasts a past production history and near-term production potential. Cinabrio and San Andres mining zones leverage underground portal access and Mantos-type copper mineralization up to 30 meters thick. The Dalmacia drill target contains copper-silver-gold mineralization which is structurally controlled. All regional targets offer immediate exploration and district-scale potential to BMR.

After its acquisition in March 2021, BMR has been quick to begin development on the asset. The company plans to immediately commence restart activities at the site to resume mining and milling operations which will be carried out in conjunction with an aggressive regional exploration campaign to better define historical mineral resources and add new resources for mining in the future. Re-start is projected to begin within 12 months to a potential annual EBITDA of US$50 million per annum.

Canadian Cobalt Exploration Projects

battery mineral resources cobalt mining camp

BMR controls a large 1,100-kilometer squared land package in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which hosts multiple high-grade and widespread mineralized targets. The company has conducted geotechnical assessments and assays on the property with samples from outcrop revealing target prospects that present up to-21 percent cobalt values.

The project portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, other additional Ontario properties and highly prospective cobalt assets in Quebec. The projects access well-serviced mining networks and infrastructure with excellent exploration, development and mining suppliers in the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas. BMR stands as the largest regional landholder with extensive claim packages in the Elk Lake and Gowganda mining camps.

Over 42,244 meters have been drilled on 20 cobalt-silver prospects across seven properties. McAra has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1,124,000 pounds of cobalt and stands as the highest-grade cobalt dominant deposit worldwide in more than 50 years with grades upwards of 1.5 percent cobalt. Exciting next steps for the company's Ontario cobalt assets include a 9,000-meter drilling program and a projected centralized processing plant at Gowganda.

Idaho Cobalt Projects

battery mineral resources idaho cobalt belt projects

Battery Mineral Resources has 434 mineral claims in three 100 percent owned properties covering fourteen significant cobalt prospects within a three by six kilometer cobalt-copper mineralized zone. Its properties include Bonanza, Desert and East Fork assets located in the historic cobalt-copper Blackbird mining district approximately 30 kilometers west of Salmon, Idaho.

The largest Bonanza hosts multiple surface and subsurface shoots of copper-cobalt mineralization hosted along contact with gabbro sill. Historic drilling results demonstrated cobalt grades ranging 0.4 percent to 0.58 percent with anomalous gold from surface level to 100 meters deep. All projects host excellent high-grade copper-cobalt discovery potential.

Graphic Assets — Geumam and Taehwa, South Korea

battery mineral resources south korea projects

BMR has 100 percent ownership of Guemam and Taehwa graphite exploration projects containing high-purity flake graphite deposits. Both assets are past-producing mines with existing local infrastructure and near-term production potential. Advantageous positioning in South Korea puts BMR close to established and booming battery industries in Asia.

Guemam is located 20 kilometers from South Korea's second-largest lithium-ion battery factory and has a maiden NI 43-101 resource. Indicated mineral resources on the property stand at approximately 101-kilo tons containing 6.6 percent graphite grades. The Taehwa project also has excellent discovery potential with historical mineral resource estimates of 99,000 tons of graphite at 6.8 percent and additional inferred mineral resource of 70,000 at seven percent graphite grades.

Battery Mineral Resources' Management Team

Lazaros Nikeas — Executive Chairman

Lazaros Nikeas has over 15 years of strategy and capital markets advisory for resource, chemicals and industrial companies, with over US$25 billion of M&A transactions completed. He is currently a principal investment manager of Weston Energy LLC, a Yorktown Partners LLC portfolio company with investments in energy minerals assets. Nikeas was previously a partner of Traxys Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by The Carlyle Group.

Martin Kostuik — CEO & Director

Martin Kostuik has over 28 years of diversified experience in the mining industry as a mining engineer and senior executive. He was the president and director for the last four years at Arizona Gold Corporation and before was CEO and director of Rupert Resources Limited.

Previously, Kostuik built a broad base of experience in operations, engineering, exploration and capital projects with various companies including Luna Gold (Equinox), Barrick Gold Corporation, Taseko Mines Limited and DMC Mining Services.

Jack R. Cartmel — CPA, CA, CFO

Jack R. Cartmel is a finance executive with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry with expertise in M&A, IPOs, taxation, public company accounting and disclosure and financial and risk management. Previously, he held a position with TSX-listed Monument Mining, a mid-size gold producer in Asia and White Tiger Gold, a mid-size gold producer.

Peter Doyle — VP of Exploration

Peter Doyle has over 40 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration from regional reconnaissance to project evaluation and development, in a variety of geological terrains throughout Canada, the U.S., South America and Australia. He was previously with PT Freeport Indonesia, Gold Fields and Troy Resources.

Jacob Willoughby — VP of Corporate Development & Strategy

Jacob Willoughby is a geologist and MBA graduate with nearly 17 years of diversified experience in mining capital markets. He has worked as a mining analyst for over eight years, covering exploration and development companies globally in both precious and base metals. Willoughby also worked as a capital markets consultant, an investor and as a director and senior executive.

Willoughby was most recently VP of Research and Analyst at Red Cloud Securities in Toronto. Prior, he was a partner and mining analyst at Beacon Securities. He began his career in mining equity research at Paradigm Capital, where he worked for five years. He also spent two years as President and Director of Aldridge Minerals, a Canadian public company with assets in Turkey and Papua New Guinea.

Click here to follow Battery Mineral Resources on LinkedIn

×