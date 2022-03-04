Gold Investing News

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV, OTC:BMVVF) presents a compelling investment opportunity in the gold and metals exploration sectors and believes the historical work on their project portfolio shows excellent potential for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum and palladium deposits.

Bathurst Metals operates in Nunavut with their portfolio of highly prospective projects which include the Turner Lake,TED property, Gela Lake, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake and McAvoy Lake. All properties have had surface work and/or drilling completed, all of which demonstrated excellent results. The company is led by an accomplished board and management team, bringing world-class credentials and decades of experience to the team.

Bathurst Metals

Company Highlights

  • Bathurst Metals is focused on exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties throughout Nunavut, Canada.
  • All of Bathurst Metals’ properties are 100 percent owned. They currently have six projects in their portfolio: Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Gela Lake, McAvoy Lake and Speers Lake.
  • Bathurst Metals is led by an accomplished board and management team, bringing world class credentials and key geologists on their various projects.
  • The Turner Lake Project is known for containing significant gold concentrations along a Fe/Mg Tholeiite contact. There is visible gold in almost all historic diamond drill holes crossing this contact.
  • The company’s TED project is located south-west of the Turner Lake project and expands across an eight (8) kilometer strike length.

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV : BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Bathurst Metals' New Assays from 2021 Field Work in Western Nunavut including 15.4% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Bathurst Metals' New Assays from 2021 Field Work in Western Nunavut including 15.4% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides

gold nugget on map of mexico

Exploration and Mining in Mexico: A New Gold Rush for Investors

Mexico's mining industry is the fourth-largest recipient of foreign direct investment and the second largest and most competitive in Latin America, with the majority arriving from companies in Canada. Owing to favorable geology, extensive pre-established infrastructure and vast mineral wealth, mining in Mexico represents a promising investment opportunity, though not one without risk.

Mining generates considerable revenue for Mexico's economy, with the sector generating a production value of over 281 billion Mexican pesos and representing 8.3 percent of the industrial gross domestic product (GDP) and 2.3 percent of the National GDP according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography in 2020. A major source of employment for the nation, mining was responsible for over 368,000 direct jobs — and nearly 2 million indirect jobs — in 2020. Mexico is also the world's largest producer of silver and a major source of gold, copper and zinc.

Yet Mexico's current level of production represents only a fraction of its potential. Mexico is incredibly rich in mineral wealth, and it's been estimated that roughly 70 percent of the country has significant geological potential for mining. There is also significant pre-existing infrastructure throughout the country, with approximately 1,158 producing mines.

Collective Mining Drills Broad Zones of Mineralization at Olympus, Assay Results Expected Shortly

Collective Mining Drills Broad Zones of Mineralization at Olympus, Assay Results Expected Shortly

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the first three holes at the Olympus Central target within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia with three additional holes nearing completion. The Olympus target consists of three zones named Olympus Central, Olympus South and Olympus North and cumulatively measures approximately 1.25 km x 0.75 km. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022 with a fourth rig expected to commence drilling at the Guayabales project prior to the end of March.

"This initial drilling program at Olympus represents the first holes ever drilled into the Olympus Central target and we are excited about the multiple styles of mineralization over potentially broad intercept lengths. Visually, the intersection of multiple CBM bearing vein zones in the Olympus Central target share numerous characteristics with the multi-million ounce gold and silver Marmato deposit. We will remain aggressive with drilling for the balance of 2022 and are excited for initial assay results in the short term," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Goldplay Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Highly Experienced Senior Exploration Manager

Goldplay Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Highly Experienced Senior Exploration Manager

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(FSE:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Robert Cinits, P.Geo, as the Company's Senior Exploration Manager

Mr. Cinits is a mineral industry professional with more than 36 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has been involved in exploration, development and M&A reviews of numerous early-stage to advanced-level precious and base metal projects in approximately 20 countries. Mr. Cinits has a strong background in project management and evaluation, as well as exploration program design and execution.

Brunswick Expands Into Lithium Exploration With District Scale Land Package in Quebec

Brunswick Expands Into Lithium Exploration With District Scale Land Package in Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is launching a major, long-term, grassroots lithium exploration program in Quebec and the Maritime provinces, with initial staking of several prospective claim blocks throughout the Southern Abitibi region of Quebec. A total of 618 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 35,440 hectares, were acquired and are collectively known as the Pontiac Lithium Project. The claims cover known pegmatite intrusions, which is the host rock to spodumene, the most common and commercially valuable hard-rock ore of lithium. All claim are located in the Pontiac geological province, south of the Cadillac-Larder Lake break, and are accessible by road from Rouyn-Noranda, Malartic or Val d'Or.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "This newly announced claims acquisition is the start of Brunswick Exploration's push into grassroot exploration for critical metals such as lithium, nickel and tin, building on our recently announced tin portfolio in New Brunswick. Tin and lithium fundamentals are incredibly strong and were the best performing metals in 2021, and we do not expect demand nor spot price for these valuable commodities to drop any time soon."

Impact Minerals

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company’s Broken Hill project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

