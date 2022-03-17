Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bathurst Metal Corp. today announced it has entered into a sponsorship services agreement with Supercharged Stocks Ltd. a B.C. based consulting firm.  Mr. Andrew O’Donnell, the principal of Supercharged, will provide the services on behalf of Supercharged Supercharged will be paid a total of $15,000 for a six-month term for providing analysis of and information about the Company through social media, news and ...

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") today announced it has entered into a sponsorship services agreement with Supercharged Stocks Ltd. (operating as The Market Mindset), a B.C. based consulting firm.  Mr. Andrew O'Donnell, the principal of Supercharged, will provide the services on behalf of Supercharged

Supercharged will be paid a total of $15,000 for a six-month term for providing analysis of and information about the Company through social media, news and video services.

The sponsorship services agreement is subject to regulatory approval and all terms will be subject to and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, CEO

info@bathurstmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV : BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Bathurst Metals' New Assays from 2021 Field Work in Western Nunavut including 15.4% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMV) (FSE: J1Q) (OTC Pink: BMVVF) announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments by President Lorne Warner, who discusses the significance of today's news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bathurst Metals" in the search box.

These two properties, of the company's five 100%-owned properties, are approximately 100 kilometres south of Kugluktuk and consist of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584 hectares. They are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides.

Rock sampling of some of the numerous gossans located high-grade copper, nickel and palladium mineralization, along with high concentrations of cobalt and platinum. Highlights of the assay results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are shown here, including samples of 15.4% and 11.5% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1,440 and 1,550 parts per million cobalt, 4.06% platinum and 44.5 parts per million palladium.

Management believes the 2021 assay results confirm the historic results.

For those of you wanting additional details, there are several more images and tables in the video.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BathurstMetals.com, contact Harold Forzley, CEO, at hardy@BathurstMetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110129

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp. 2021 McGregor Lake and Speers Lake Assay Results

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the company has received final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on the Copper NickelCobaltPalladiumPlatinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut . The Company's 100% owned property consists of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584.24 hectares. The properties are approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. These properties are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to have signed a core drilling contract with Falcon Drilling, Inc. for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon drilled at Majuba in 2020 and 2021. Drilling is planned to begin in mid-April.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001.jpg
 
Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001full.jpg

golden "M&A" on wooden background

After Last Year's Mega Deals, What to Watch for Gold M&A in 2022

The gold sector saw an impressive US$21.3 billion spent on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2021, a sharp uptick from 2020’s total, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The year of multibillion-dollar deals was the second highest level on record and highest in the last decade, with roughly 44 separate deals made, accounting for 38 million ounces.

“M&A in the gold sector peaked in 2010 at US$32 billion, so last year’s activity was still around US$10 billion lower than record annual levels,” Adam Webb of Metals Focus told the Investing News Network (INN). “However, it was still a relatively strong year for M&A in the gold-mining sector, and we expect this to continue into 2022.”

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold

Leocor Gold


Keep reading...Show less
buchans homes for sale

Canstar Increases Winter Drill Program at Kendell Prospect

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 16, 2022 Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce an update on the winter drill program at the Kendell prospect, located in the central portion of its Golden Baie claim block which is at the southern end of the emerging central Newfoundland gold belt (Figure 1). Based on preliminary results, the Company is also pleased to announce that the winter drill program has been increased to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, a 50% increase from the original 2,000 metre program that was announced on Feb. 8, 2022 .

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Whitehorse Gold Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Whitehorse Gold Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHG; OTCQX: WHGDF), a gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market.

Whitehorse Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WHGDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing exploration activities at the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Since tabling a PEA for near-surface heap-leach operation at the Project, the Company has been focused on improving the metrics of the project which yielded an after-tax NPV5% of US$45M and IRR of 22%. Specifically, exploration has been focused on delineating additional near-surface oxide resources to expand the open pit and reclassify waste with mineralized material. Both of the aforementioned would have the possibility to increase the production profile, extend the mine life, and improve project economics from a cost and valuation perspective (i.e., NPV and IRR).

