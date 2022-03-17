Rock sampling some of the numerous gossans along the contact of a Proterozoic, ultramafic intrusive with Archean Age, metasediments has located high-grade copper, nickel and Palladium mineralization. As well, high concentrations of cobalt and platinum were also obtained. Highlights of Assay Results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are enclosed below in Table # 1. Tables of each of the areas sampled and mapped are also posted within this release.
Table # 1 Highlights of Assay Results
Sample
Area
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996601
Speers Lake
1.55
0.57
589
0.53
1.1
V996619
E. Pump Lake
15.40
5.90
1550
0.69
11.8
V996621
E. Pump Lake
11.50
0.08
32.6
4.06
44.5
V996674
West Margin
5.66
0.02
24.9
0.15
4.18
V996670
Funnel
2.98
0.08
41.6
0.05
6.42
V996663
South Pyrrhotite Lake
2.38
0.85
1440
0.01
0.68
V996653
Val
0.90
0.63
871
0.01
0.06
Hardy Forzley, Chief Executive Officer of Bathurst Metals commented: "Our geological staff was able to confirm historical results but more importantly advance the structural setting of the known higher-grade mineralization. These properties have geological, structural and mineralogical similarities to and scale of the world class Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in northern Russia."
Purpose of 2021 Field Program
The purpose of the 2021 summer exploration program was to enable Bathurst to better understand the project's potential economics by undertaking s tructural mapping on cross cutting Proterozoic Age structures, the company employed three senior geologists to work on the project including Dr. Guowei Zhang, Ph.D., P.Geo. specialist in structural analysis. The team performed geologic mapping of potential favorable host basement assemblages, located historic drill hole collar locations and systematically sampled mineralization along the Archean basement and ultramafic intrusive complex contact. Based on the 2021 results, the company is evaluating the use of additional geophysical techniques to further develop the structural setting of mineralization prior to drilling.
Discussion on 2021 Program Results
Dr. Zhang was able to locate steeply dipping, generally east-west trending structures in the areas of known higher grade copper/nickel/cobalt/platinum and palladium mineralization. These structures are interpreted to be conduits for the remobilization of the mineralization and subsequent entrapment along the Proterozoic, ultramafic intrusive/Archean Age, metasedimentary contact.
Previous work and Dr. Zhang's recent studies support the concept that t he property shares a similar scale, geology and known mineralization style to the Norilsk-Talnakh in northern Russia , the largest-known nickel-copper-palladium deposit in the world. The two main ore types developed at Norilsk and Talnakh are disseminated sulphides within the differentiated gabbro-dolerite sills, principally on the lower margins of the mineralized zone where they occur as droplets forming sheet like conformable bodies up to 40 m thick. Grades there average 0.5 to 0.6% Ni, 0.6 to 0.7% Cu, and 5 to 6 g/t PGE. Secondly, there are m assive sulphides found principally on the lower contact of the mineralized sills, both within the enclosing rocks and to a lesser degree within the sill and are often separated from the sill by several metres of barren sediment or cupriferous mineralization. Sometimes massive sulfides are also found on the upper margin of the sill. In other locations the massive sulphides cut across the sill to its upper margins. Grades vary drastically with the sulphide assemblage but are of the order of 2.8% Ni, 5.6% Cu and 15 g/t PGE. At Norilsk there is evidence that the massive sulphides post date the disseminated sulphides. The total production + resource in the Noril'sk-Talnakh district are quoted by Naldrett (2004) at: 1.309 Gt @ 1.77% Ni, 3.57% Cu, 0.061% Co, 9.5 g/t PGE (including 1.84 g/t Pt, 7.31 g/t Pd).
The Company's 2021 a ssay results confirmed historic results and a significant number of historic drill collars were located and surveyed.
The enclosed Figure # 1 diagram outlines the areas rock sampled and structurally mapped during the 2021 field season. These areas were selected based on historical assay results and the outcrop exposures enabling the structural studies.
Figure # 1 – Location Map of Areas Sampled
Click Image To View Full Size
Discussion on Areas Sampled
Speers Lake Area
Sampling was restricted to outcrops along the ultramafic intrusive/meta-sediment contact as most of the intrusive does not outcrop. Sampling consisted of grab samples where mineralization was observed. Not previously recorded are the high concentrations of cobalt associated with the copper and nickel mineralization. Table # 2 lists the grab sample results from the 2021 program.
Table # 2 Speers Lake – 2021 Rock Sample Results
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996601
579668
7428454
1.55
0.57
589
0.53
1.1
V996602
579666
7428462
0.95
0.38
277
0.11
1.04
V996603
579739
7428126
0.94
0.34
1100
0.01
0.11
V996604
579678
7428405
0.59
0.30
591
0.04
0.15
V996605
579747
7428245
0.07
0.04
71.3
0.01
0.06
V996606
579738
7428659
0.90
0.62
1020
0.01
0.61
V996607
579738
7428784
0.91
0.36
398
0.04
0.33
V996608
579737
7428810
0.30
0.09
125
0.03
0.13
V996609
579746
7428999
0.66
0.32
718
0.14
V996610
579747
7429015
0.29
0.11
251
0.01
0.06
V996611
579758
7430134
0.09
0.14
111.5
0.02
0.07
V996612
579749
7430144
1.08
0.89
1665
0.31
V996613
579734
7430126
0.17
0.17
148.5
0.04
0.13
Listed below are some of the more significant precious and base metal assay results from historical geochemical rock sampling and diamond drilling.
Historical Rock Geochemistry – Grab Samples
Pt
Pd
Au
Cu
Ni
(g/tonne)
(g/tonne)
(g/tonne)
(%)
(%)
0.87
5.48
5.0
3.50
0.18
2.55
3.43
2.0
0.45
0.24
Historical Diamond Drilling – Diamond Drill Hole 87-S10 Assay Results
FROM
TO
THICKNESS
Pt
Pd
Au
Cu
Ni
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/tonne)
(g/tonne)
(g/tonne)
(%)
(%)
94.40
95.10
0.70
1.94
38.45
6.03
1.18
3.89
107.23
107.63
0.40
5.57
52.71
1.41
0.22
3.79
*Thickness is core length; true width is unknown.
Figure # 2 provides the historic surface sample locations and results and shows the company's current mineral claims.
Figure # 2 Historic Pt+Pd+Au Rock Sample Results on McGregor Lake Property
Click Image To View Full Size
*Thickness is core or chip sample length; true width is unknown.
Tables 3 to 8 below outline all the samples collected in 2021 from the East Pump Lake, West Margin, Funnel, South Pyrrhotite Lake, East Pyrrhotite Lake and Vale Areas respectively. These areas are outlined in Figure #1. Assay results from these tables indicate a positive correlation between Nickel and Cobalt and Palladium with Copper.
Table # 3 - East Pump Lake
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996614
579531
7416049
0.32
0.21
117
0.01
0.2
V996615
579542
7416011
3.23
0.41
317
0.07
2.09
V996616
579540
7416012
1.78
0.20
157
0.07
0.63
V996617
579551
7415964
1.19
0.05
31.7
0.19
1.84
V996618
579553
7415966
0.19
0.01
4.1
0.02
V996619
579551
7415965
15.40
5.90
1550
0.69
11.8
V996620
579557
7415910
0.15
0.09
156
0.11
V996621
579486
7415682
1.66
1.19
1270
0.01
0.19
V996622
579531
7415631
0.32
0.03
21.6
0.03
0.76
V996623
579541
7415616
0.12
0.02
24.2
0.01
0.2
V996624
579531
7415582
0.40
0.27
227
0.06
0.68
V996625
579532
7415577
0.81
0.34
349
0.02
0.67
V996626
579544
741523
6.15
0.04
45.3
0.05
0.73
V996627
579561
7415474
0.46
0.05
1090
0.09
0.17
V996628
579524
7415516
0.61
0.99
636
0.07
0.57
V996629
579598
7415065
11.50
0.08
32.6
4.06
44.5
V996630
579596
7415046
0.52
0.27
280
0.04
0.42
V996631
579602
7415064
8.72
0.12
31.5
1.78
14.2
V996632
579599
7415060
1.09
0.79
1265
0.01
0.29
V996633
579574
7415251
9.98
0.31
205
0.13
0.29
V996634
579599
7415397
0.34
0.15
246
0.02
0.27
V996635
579629
7427824
1.22
0.62
791
0.14
1.02
V996636
579627
7427854
0.32
0.18
227
0.06
0.35
V996637
579634
7427901
0.39
0.12
317
0.03
0.08
Table # 4 - West Margin
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996671
578419
7408894
0.28
0.17
182
0.16
V996672
578432
7408860
2.90
1.17
1095
1.29
V996673
578430
7408823
1.39
0.51
460
0.37
1.73
V996674
578449
7408781
5.66
0.02
24.9
0.15
4.18
V996675
578462
7408736
0.79
0.81
828
0.05
0.33
V996676
578463
7408702
1.58
0.78
773
0.14
1.49
V996677
578523
7408483
1.17
0.05
36.8
0.02
1.24
V996678
578523
7408483
1.40
0.05
79
0.02
0.37
V996679
578529
7408464
0.16
0.11
240
0.02
0.18
V996680
578534
7408445
0.33
0.37
853
0.02
0.09
V996681
578567
7408407
1.64
0.88
1250
0.48
V996682
578558
7408577
0.66
0.43
675
0.04
0.29
V996683
578547
7408288
0.94
0.31
344
0.28
V996684
578643
7408072
1.63
0.82
805
0.79
V996685
578738
7407643
0.60
0.02
21.5
0.42
V996686
578638
7407922
0.65
0.51
657
0.03
0.26
Table # 5 Funnel Area
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996667
579844
7403324
0.75
0.44
496
0.01
0.16
V996668
579869
7403160
0.39
0.19
160
0.01
0.11
V996669
579869
7403157
0.40
0.16
124
0.01
0.16
V996670
579206
7403507
2.98
0.08
41.6
0.05
6.42
V996687
580395
7402059
0.48
0.23
293
0.02
0.25
V996688
580415
7402013
2.26
0.30
371
0.08
1.34
V996689
580492
7401836
0.19
0.09
159.5
0.01
0.14
V996690
580523
7401730
1.71
0.85
350
0.04
1.23
V996691
580563
7401562
0.26
0.04
35.6
0.04
0.34
V996692
580568
7401559
0.31
0.13
327
0.01
0.09
V996693
581514
7401871
0.28
0.11
106
0.02
0.28
V996694
581516
7401950
0.18
0.12
198.5
0.1
V996695
581503
7401994
0.61
0.19
89.2
0.08
0.79
V996696
581517
7402045
1.32
0.37
193
0.11
0.64
V996697
581504
7402070
1.13
0.32
207
0.12
0.87
V996698
581498
7402217
0.31
0.07
48.1
0.04
0.31
V996699
581486
7402257
0.26
0.12
149.5
0.01
0.17
Table # 6 - South Pyrrhotite Lake
SAMPLE
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996656
580775
7406662
0.74
0.42
604
0.15
V996657
580753
7406811
1.24
0.53
1050
0.01
0.2
V996658
580754
7406884
0.44
0.10
82
0.04
0.41
V996659
580795
7407094
0.64
0.45
664
0.04
0.33
V996660
580784
7407250
0.54
0.21
512
0.01
0.07
V996661
580781
7407318
0.34
0.11
285
0.04
V996662
580786
7407393
0.23
0.10
192
0.01
0.06
V996663
580785
7407422
2.38
0.85
1440
0.01
0.68
V996664
580795
7407514
1.02
0.53
748
0.13
1.64
V996665
580783
7407530
0.61
0.44
590
0.02
0.29
V996666
580758
7407715
0.77
0.45
614
0.01
0.24
Table # 7 - East Pyrrhotite Lake
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996639
580642
7410489
1.85
1.72
2220
0.07
0.59
V996640
580725
7410219
1.13
0.03
27.5
0.17
1.22
V996641
580752
7410160
3.01
0.03
27
0.08
0.4
V996642
580756
7410137
0.09
0.05
75.9
0.06
V996643
580755
7410120
0.45
0.14
90
0.05
0.49
V996644
580764
7410106
0.32
0.44
53.2
0.03
0.28
V996645
580786
7410020
0.39
0.48
39.7
0.02
0.14
Table # 8 - Val Area
Sample
UTM E
UTM N
Cu %
Ni %
Co ppm
Pt ppm
Pd ppm
V996646
580967
7405311
0.62
0.41
666
0.02
0.14
V996647
580966
7405299
0.54
0.32
392
0.02
0.21
V996648
580978
7405216
0.36
0.12
113.5
0.02
0.22
V996649
581018
7405172
1.09
0.16
147
0.15
1.22
V996650
580996
740933
0.11
0.03
133
0.01
0.03
V996651
581216
7404177
0.65
0.35
643
0.08
V996652
581217
7404163
0.27
0.09
187.5
0.05
V996653
581232
7404040
0.90
0.63
871
0.01
0.06
V996654
581237
7403967
0.71
0.60
1195
0.02
0.29
V996655
581254
7403801
1.33
0.32
308
0.11
0.6
Historic Exploration Drilling Programs
The companies' project covers the southern exposure of the Proterozoic, Layered Muskox Ultramafic Intrusive (LMUI). The LMUI outcrops over 80 kilometers along strike and could be one of the largest layered, ultramafic complexes in the world based on regional airborne surveys. The region has received only sporadic, systematic exploration since its first discovery and exploration by Inco in the late 1950's. Additional systematic exploration was not conducted again until the 1980's and in 1999 to 2007. Several rounds of geochemical, geophysical, geological mapping and limited diamond drilling have been undertaken on the property. These studies have been able to define at least two sulphide pulses associated with the emplacement of the LMUI. These pulses both contain high nickel and copper concentrations with associated precious metals (see November 12, 2020 news release).
Stratiform, layered mineralization is known to occur in one of the early pulses of magma from the ultramafic, layered intrusive complex. Mineralization in the form of pyrrhotite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite are the more common minerals observed. Concentrations of Copper, Nickel, Platinum, Palladium, and Cobalt occur within this horizon that extends for over 40 kilometres. Key evidence and similarities to Norilsk indicate the massive sulphide mineralization is a later event than the disseminated mineralization at McGregor Lake and the mineralization appears to be occurring in near vertical structures. Exploration of the massive sulphides in previous drilling programs on the property has been predominantly vertical holes, therefore difficult to properly evaluate.
Remobilized mineralization is also present and might have occurred due to the emplacement of later Proterozoic diabase dykes. Below in Table # 9 are some of the more significant, historical precious metal assay results from surface rock sampling. Exceptionally high, precious metals values for primary layered intrusive style mineralization. Previous exploration programs focused on primary mineralization, with no consideration towards secondary remobilization and precious metal enrichments along known, steeply dipping structures.
Table # 9 Historical Assays
Pd
Pt
Au
Length
g/tonne
g/tonne
g/tonne
Metres
126.59
11.52
5.6
0.76
28.3
3.11
1.24
0.21
74.96
4.04
4.35
0.55
16.8
1.84
0.62
0.66
90.82
6.84
5.6
0.21
134.99
9.02
5.91
0.37
Quality Assurance/Quality Control Rock Samples
All rock samples were collected by professional geoscientists. Samples were placed in plastic sample bags with samples tags placed in each bag before being sealed. Samples were transported to the field camp site and later to the ALS sample preparation facility in Yellowknife under the supervision of a professional geoscientist. The Yellowknife sample preparation laboratory crushed and pulverized samples then used a riffle splitter to obtain up to 85 per cent of a 250-gram sample passing through 75-micrometre screen. The pulverized samples were then securely transported to their laboratory in Vancouver and analyzed using procedure ME MS41 (ultra trace aqua regia ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry)) followed by a four acid digestion procedure (ME-062 ICP-AES for ore grade elements and finally an Ni-OG62 procedure for higher grade nickel.
Qualified Person
Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
