Baselode Energy’s Uranium Discovery has High Potential for Low-cost, Open-pit Mining, CEO Says
Baselode Energy’s promising discovery of near-surface, high-grade uranium in several drill holes at its Hook project in the Athabasca Basin makes for an ideal open-pit mine operation, CEO James Sykes said.
Baselode Energy’s (TSXV:FIND) Hook project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin has promising potential for open-pit mining methodology, allowing for low-cost production of high-grade uranium, according to CEO James Sykes.
The company earlier announced a series of assay results that confirm near-surface, high-grade uranium mineralization in several drill holes at the ACKIO discovery location at Hook.
“The assay results have been better than expected,” Sykes said. "And seeing some of these grades coming back, these are grades that far exceed previously open-pit-mined areas. So we do think that as far as the mining side of things go, if there is a potential (for) open pit, that’s the easiest way to go. They're always the most cost-effective versus underground scenarios."
Baselode’s chief executive said open-pit mining for high-grade uranium provides potential for high revenue growth without the high costs associated with underground mining.
The company completed its 22,500 meter drilling program at the ACKIO discovery at the end of July, and assay results to date have consistently confirmed near-surface uranium deposits, Sykes said.
Uranium has been gaining significant traction in the global market as geopolitical events and environmental concerns drive the development of green energy, particularly nuclear energy. Uranium is used as fuel for nuclear reactors in power plants.
“We really hope that we can meet this current cycle for uranium demand,” Sykes said.
“I've seen such a turnaround, and not just in the government sentiments, but also the average person’s sentiments … it seems the vast majority of people are now pro-nuclear. So it's a great turnaround and I'm very happy to see that.”
Watch the full interview with Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND,OTCQB:BSENF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Baselode Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Baselode Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Baselode Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
