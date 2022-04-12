Highlights:Q3 2022 Total Transaction Volume of AUD $355 million up from AUD $207 million in Q3 2021March 2022 TTV of AUD $81 million Signed 9 new partners including Paxful, Pionex and 1InchAdded 13 new coins including APE CAKE and AXS Banxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its March 2022 TTV, recording AUD $81 ...

BNXA:CA