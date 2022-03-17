Bam Bam Resources Corp. is pleased to have signed a core drilling contract with Falcon Drilling, Inc. for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon drilled at Majuba in 2020 and 2021. Drilling is planned to begin in mid-April. Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: 4,000 meters is planned to drill deeper holes below the copper enriched Known Copper Oxide Zone and to ...

BBR:CNX