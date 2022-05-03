Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bam Bam Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that the expanded soil sampling program is underway for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program . The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones, however, the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast ...

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the expanded soil sampling program is underway for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones, however, the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/122444_be88d8fc14553ad7_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/122444_be88d8fc14553ad7_001full.jpg

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The very-encouraging results from the newly-discovered DeSoto Copper Oxide and the Copper-Gold Target zones led us to roll out an expanded soil sampling program. The anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target and I look forward to how much further this program will expand the already massive Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district size asset."

About Majuba Hill

Copper mineralization at Majuba is centered within a large contiguous land position. Bam Bam has 100% control of the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District by private surface and mineral ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The property is in Nevada, a Tier 1 mining district that is the most mining friendly place in North America with well-developed transportation, power, and workforce infrastructure.

Majuba is easily reached by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics will be able to use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks, as well as power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa
VP of Corporate Communications
E: jw@bambamresources.com
P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122444

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bam Bam ResourcesCSE:BBRGold Investing
BBR:CNX
Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources

Overview

The demand for copper is expected to grow nearly 600 percent to 5.4 million by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. This rapidly growing demand for copper comes after copper futures hit the world’s highest prices in July 2021. Copper has a wide range of valuable market applications, including CO2 conversion, killing cancer cells, wind power and even the fight against COVID-19.

However, the majority of the demand growth for copper isn’t expected to come from those sectors –– it’s projected to come from the rise in electric vehicles. Specifically, a single electric vehicle requires 60 to 90 kilograms of copper compared to 23 kilograms for a gasoline-powered car. With the electric vehicle market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6 percent from 2020 to reach nearly $2.5 trillion by 2027, the associated copper market and its rising prices will likely be of significant interest to investors.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential in North America. The Company’s project is located in Nevada which is one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world and is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

“Our best grade so far on the drill program that we ran last year is in the oxide copper – we got 2.4 percent (copper equivalent) from surface to 146 feet. That’s a significant hole and that’s a pretty significant starting point. So, we know that the oxide cap could potentially be quite rich and it has some pretty good depth as well. Now our plan is to define and increase the known mineralization in the oxide cap and publish an updated NI43-101 that will be released after the drill program is completed. “This will provide an updated report reflecting the improved understanding of the geology, size, and potential scale of the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper System”, said VP of Communications, Joel Warawa.

The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States and is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. The project is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization. Majuba Hill also has a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years but is still considered to be largely unexplored.

Majuba Hill has outcropping oxide copper mineralization at the surface. The total potential for the project is over 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization with grades of 0.4 to 0.5 percent for copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.1 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t. Outcrop rock sampling also found 3 to 10 g/t of gold within the copper zones.

The Company completed a successful multi-phase drilling program on the Majuba Hill project in 2020. The extensive exploration drilling program outlined an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and additional new copper porphyry target areas with the potential to expand the mineralization. Results from this program point to a potentially large and economically significant underlying sulfide deposit.

In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This incredible accomplishment vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.

The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The exploration program includes step-out and in-fill drilling to extend the tonnage of the oxide cap and expand the scale of the sulfide deposit. The soil sampling coverage has been increased by 100% with assay results currently pending. Going forward, Bam Bam plans to continue the systematic. Phased exploration with soil and rock sampling, geophysics, and drill results.

Company Highlights

  • Bam Bam is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential.
  • The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada which was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020. The property is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory.
  • Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization and a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years. The has high-grade, outcropping oxide copper mineralization.
  • In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.
  • The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The company believes that previous results point to a potentially valuable underlying sulfide deposit.
  • The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

Key Projects

Majuba Hill

The flagship Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry project that features gold. It is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States. The project is located 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. Bam Bam controls 100 percent of the Majuba Hill Project with extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownerships, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The property is accessible all year round through roads and features a favourable physical setting and climate.

Majuba Hill has had historic exploration dating back to the early 1900s with production continuing into the 1950s. Historic production in and around the project includes 2.8 million pounds of copper, 184,000 ounces of silver, 21,000 pounds of tin, 5,800 ounces of gold as well as lead and zinc reported. Majuba Hill has outcropping copper mineralization in the oxide cap. Today, the total potential for the project is more than 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization at grades as high as 0.4-0.6 percent of copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold based on historic drillings. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.2 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t.

Bam Bam has conducted drilling, wide spread Drone Magnetic surveys, 3D GIS modeling, rock and soil sampling and deep IP/Resistivity geophysics at Majuba Hill. The Company recently completed a multi-phase drilling program on the property in 2020 that identified an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and target areas with the potential to significantly expand the mineralization prospect. The 2021 to 2022 exploration program is currently underway, including soil sampling which has already begun and drilling which is set to begin shortly.

Management Team

David Greenway – CEO & Director

David Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies. Greenway has been involved in acquisitions, business valuations, investor relations and his key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions. Greenway was the CEO of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., Moneta Resources Inc. and Sterling Mining Company. Greenway also held a board position at Mountain View Conservation Centre. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth in England where he studied accounting and finance.

Natasha Sever – CFO

Natasha Sever is a CPA in both Canada and Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce from Edith Cowan University. She joins the Company with more than 10 years of experience in senior finance roles over a wide range of industries, including mining, retail and technology. Sever has held officer positions at many publicly-listed companies in both Canada and Australia and has a proven record of working in alignment with and to the benefit of the board and associated stakeholders. Sever has extensive experience with company financings as well as Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange regulatory compliance. This experience will serve to ensure the Company manages its affairs transparently and properly.

Joel Warawa – VP Corporate Communications

Joel Warawa has over 20 years of experience in public and private businesses as a financial and marketing consultant. Warawa;s experience includes business development, negotiations, mergers and acquisitions and increasing brand awareness in the commodities, automotive dealerships and mining sectors. Warawa assisted in productivity and efficiency with the largest automotive group in Canada at the dealership level, including Audi, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz. He also has experience running successful businesses, including owning and operating multiple small businesses throughout Canada.

Kelly Pladson – Corporate Secretary

Kelly Pladson has provided corporate governance and regulatory compliance services to many TSX Venture and CSE listed companies since 2009. Pladson has also served as the corporate secretary at many of these companies. She works closely with the company’s CEO and legal counsel in maintaining corporate records, managing the day-to-day operations of the company and ensuring the company’s filings with the securities commissions and exchanges are accurately filed and by their deadlines. Before 2009, Pladson was an assistant to an investment advisor for two years.

Yari Nieken – Director

Yari Nieken has an extensive range of public company and capital market experience. Nieken is a founder of Foremost Capital Inc. which is an exempt market dealer. Today, Nieken provides in-depth consulting for numerous publicly-listed issuers in the health care, mineral extraction, technology and wellness industry. Throughout the years, he has served as an officer of several public and private issuers, including holding board positions. His involvement in those companies led to numerous financings that raised substantial capital. He was formerly an investment adviser at Union Securities Corp. during which he gained significant knowledge in the public market. Nieken holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sydney Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of British Columbia.

Bryson Goodwin – Director

Bryson Goodwin is a practiced international executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, management, investor relations and operations with both private and public companies. Goodwin has an operational, market and banking track record in the resource, oil and gas, technology and biotechnology sectors. He has been engaged by many resource, energy, cleantech and technology firms, including holding “C” level executive positions in the resource and energy sectors. Goodwin also sits on the board of several public and private companies. He is well known for his early involvement and corporate turnaround of Klondex Mines. Goodwin held an instrumental role in the transition from explorer to producer of Klondex Mines as well as its finance and marketing.

Brad Dixon – Director

Brad Dixon is an attorney based in Boise, Idaho and a partner with Givens Pursley LLP. He is the co-chair of the Givens Pursley Litigation Group and focuses his practice on a variety of complex commercial litigation matters. Dixon has 20 years of experience in trial procedures involving a variety of significant commercial disputes, including construction litigation, secured transactions, real estate, employment and natural resources. He is a graduate of Boise State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1997 with an emphasis on constitutional law and public policy. Dixon received his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law in 2000 in Salem, Oregon.

John Ryan – Advisory Board

John Ryan has been an active entrepreneur in the resources sector for over 20 years. He has extensive experience in the natural resource sector having served as either officer or director of companies such as Bunker Hill Mining, Premium Exploration, Cadence Resources, High Plains Uranium, U.S. Silver Corporation and Western Goldfields Inc. Ryan has public company expertise and extensive executive experience with start-up companies. Ryan also provides valuable insights regarding mining and other operations. Ryan obtained a B.S. in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1985 and a Juris Doctor from Boston College in 1992.

John Percival – Advisory Board

John Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada and the United States. Percival previously served as general manager of investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd. and was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450 million. Recently, he has played an integral role in raising over $100 million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand.

Percival has over 50 years of experience in the financial markets with a focus on mining. He is considered an expert and specialist in investment strategies with a special interest in precious metals, commodity markets and global investments. His experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous private and public mining companies. He is considered by many to be a “go-to” source for advice on mining assets globally.

Dr. Mike Ressel – Advisory Board

Dr. Mike Ressel currently works with Mine Development Associates (MDA). MDA is a consulting company, a division of RESPEC, that conducts mineral resource studies for the mining industry. Before MDA, Ressel was an economic geologist and assistant professor for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). In these roles, Ressel led field-based studies and published numerous papers on ore deposits of the Great Basin, conducted quadrangle mapping, taught courses, advised graduate and undergraduate students in economic geology and engaged in extensive public service. Before UNR, Ressel spent more than 15 years working in mining and exploration. He was the chief geologist in North America at Newmont for several years. Before working at Newmont, Ressel worked in mine production and development as well as near-mine and generative exploration for Newmont, Kinross, and Victoria Resources in the Great Basin, Alaska and other parts of the U.S., Western Canada, Mexico, Africa and Australia. He also worked for 5 years in geotechnical and groundwater consulting. Ressel obtained his Ph.D. from UNR. He is a fellow with the Society of Economic Geologists and an AIPG certified professional geologist. Ressel is active in many professional geoscience and mining organizations.

Buster Hunsaker – Technical Advisor

Buster Hunsaker has been engaged in the exploration and evaluation of quality mineral deposits for 40 years in the Western United States, Mongolia and Argentina. In 1995, Hunsaker Inc. was formed as a full-service geological consulting business providing field services and all aspects of prospecting, early-stage exploration and project management for mineral exploration companies. Hunsaker Inc. has been retained by numerous junior Canadian mining and exploration companies as well as major Nevada gold companies, including Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Exploration, AngloGold Mining, Vista Gold and Kennecott. Before forming Hunsaker Inc., Hunsaker was employed by mid-size and major mining companies, including Newmont, Atlas Precious Metals and Echo Bay where he served as a project geologist, senior geologist, and chief mine geologist.

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to have signed a core drilling contract with Falcon Drilling, Inc. for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon drilled at Majuba in 2020 and 2021. Drilling is planned to begin in mid-April.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001.jpg
 
Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_001.jpg

Cross Section 4502840N-Long Section Looking N09E

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bam Bam Receives Exciting Copper Drill Assay Results with Silver, Gold, Moly, and Zinc at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Receives Exciting Copper Drill Assay Results with Silver, Gold, Moly, and Zinc at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all results have been received for the 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") and core holes. Copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and gold assays are very encouraging because they support the porphyry copper model that the Company has been developing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/115886_b23bc20ef447c801_001.jpg

Majuba Hill - Looking North

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an expanded soil sampling program is planned for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones however the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/114037_5cd200dab42019fb_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Target Map with Gridded Cu in Soils

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Investor Briefing

Sarama Resources Investor Briefing

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX: SRR, TSX-V: SWA) advises that an Investor Briefing will be held via webcast following the Company’s commencement of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) on 2 May 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc Continues to Intersect Widespread Gold Mineralization at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m (6125') drill program recently completed on the Olson property (the " Property "). The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, 2,981m (9780') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') diamond drill program completed in Winter 2021. Both programs were successful in intersecting significant gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends at the Olson and Sisken Zones as well as defining newly discovered gold mineralization at the Point , Jena , Ackbar and Michael's Lake Zones (see SKRR's news releases dated February 4, 2021 , March 25, 2021 , and May 6, 2021 ).

Winter Program Drilling Highlights:
  • Winter 2022 program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad mineralized zones at Michael's Lake. New discoveries include:
    • OL22009: 50.35 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (85.00- 135.35m )
  • Drill results at the Olson Zone continue to be encouraging: step-out holes show continuity of mineralized shear veins along strike and down-dip of previous intersections.  The Olson Zone remains open in all directions.  Significant intersections include:
    • OL22003: 8.07 m @ 1.62 g/t Au (47.73- 55.80m ), including:
    • 0.89 m @ 5.64 g/t Au (51.11- 52.00m )
    • OL22006: 2.07 m @ 2.44 g/t Au (74.70- 76.77m )
  • Drilling at Ackbar Lake focused on extending gold mineralization first discovered in 2021. 2022 drilling proved strike-length continuity of mineralization > 100m from the discovery hole OL21029. Significant intersections include:
    • OL22008: 6.75 m @ 0.95 g/t (62.00- 68.75m ), including:
    • 1.02 m @ 1.97 g/t (63.48- 64.50m )
    • OL22008 confirmed continuity of mineralization over > 100m . This mineralization was first discovered in drill hole OL21029, returning 0.75g/t Au over 8.12m , including 2.39g/t Au over 1.4m ;
  • 9 of 10 holes completed during the recent program intersected significant gold mineralization
See Olson property map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/
Select Drill Results Table:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Core Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone

OL22001

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.20

Olson

OL22002

17.63

18.38

0.75

2.34

and

81.60

83.70

2.10

3.20

including

81.60

82.64

1.04

5.22


OL22003

47.73

55.80

8.07

1.62

including

50.00

54.30

4.30

2.78

including

51.11

52.00

0.89

5.64

and

66.14

67.15

1.01

1.01

and

72.50

73.25

0.75

1.69


OL22004

125.32

126.74

1.42

1.43

and

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.33


OL22005

23.33

37.90

14.57

0.50

including

32.45

33.50

1.05

1.27

and

74.41

76.10

1.69

0.89

including

75.10

76.10

1.00

1.05


OL22006

74.70

76.77

2.07

2.44

and

88.50

89.50

1.00

1.37

and

100.23

105.90

5.67

0.81

including

102.72

103.98

1.26

1.72


OL22007

32.42

33.80

1.38

2.00

Ackbar

and

51.35

52.50

1.15

1.01

and

130.60

137.50

6.90

0.43

including

136.92

137.50

0.58

1.01


228.10

229.00

0.90

1.42


OL22008

62.00

68.75

6.75

0.95

including

62.00

65.72

3.72

1.25

including

63.48

64.50

1.02

1.97


OL22009

85.00

135.35

50.35

0.56

Michael's Lake

including

131.00

134.10

3.10

1.48


OL22010

no significant intercepts

Carina

* All drill indicated intercepts as reported in this news release are measured along core length and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Drillholes OL22001 – 006 were completed at the Olson Zone and were designed to test mineralized shear-veins hosted in strained metavolcanic rocks. Results from 2022 show that mineralization reported in historic holes have strike and dip direction continuity and remains open in all directions. Hole OL22003 returned 8.10 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 0.84m of 5.64 g/t Au. Hole OL22006 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 2.07 m .

Drillholes OL22007 – 008 were completed at Ackbar Lake and tested mineralized shear/vein systems hosted in granodiorite-diorite of the Brownell Lake Pluton. Mineralization in this zone was first discovered during the 2021 program in hole OL21029. OL22008 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 6.75 m including 1.97 g/t over 1.02m .

OL22009 tested a geophysical chargeability anomaly at the Michael's Lake Zone that was first intersected in OL20018 and OL21024. OL22009 was designed as a 120 m step-out from OL21024 and successfully intersected mineralized hosted at the contact between the Brownell Lake Pluton and surround country rock. Assays show a broad, low-grade Au mineralization associated with the contact, returning 50.35m of 0.56 g/t Au including 3.10 m of 1.48 g/t Au.

Drillholes OL22010 tested the western extension of Au mineralization reported in historic drilling at the Carina Zone. The hole intersected semi-massive arsenopyrite hosted in a 1.0 m thick quartz vein. Assays did not return economically significant Au concentrations.

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. commented recently on the results: " We continue to be encouraged by results to date at the Olson Project. The presence of consistent high grade gold mineralization identified at the Olson Zone and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Point, Ackbar and Michael Lake Zones confirms the overall potential of the Olson Project and the widespread presence of gold mineralization on the property."

Ross McElroy , Chairman and Chief Geologist of SKRR Exploration stated: " With multiple drill confirmed target areas displaying a diverse style of gold mineralization, the Olson property continues to impress, showing encouraging signs of the potential to host deposit scale occurrences.  Hole OL22009 at Michael Lake, with a 50m wide mineralized interval is an excellent example of the large and robust scale of gold mineralization at Olson."

Olson Project Summary:

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling by third party operators reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  Fall 2020 drill program by SKRR at the Olson Zone intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. Follow-up drilling in 2021 extended known mineralization at historical occurrences and resulted in a new gold discovery at the previously undrilled Ackbar Zone. The Olson project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with many known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains or SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Olson Property.

QA/QC:

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Olson property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. TerraLogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 50 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA25). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA24 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 50g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). ALS Global is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of SKRR and the QP.

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Olson Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRM's") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM's from all holes reported passed within 3 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values. SKRR detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential of the Olson Property, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects or intends to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of precious and base metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c0557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Outstanding Results from Metallurgical Testing Significantly Upgrade CEL's Hualilan Gold Project

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from its balance of its Stage 1 metallurgical testing at the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. This program involved significantly more detailed flotation, gravity recoverable gold (GRG) tests and leach testing of the various flotation tails components. It has been designed to lock in the flow sheet to support a Scoping Study. Additional Stage 2 work involving comminution and variability testing, blended test work, and pilot plant testing is ongoing.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Ltd

West African Gold Explorer & Developer, Sarama Resources, Lists on ASX, Raises A$8M

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce that the Company’s securities have commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the ASX code SRR following a strongly supported public offering which saw A$8M raised predominantly from a broad base of domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors.