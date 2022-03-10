Bam Bam Resources Corp. is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.Cross Section 4502840N-Long Section Looking N09ETo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: Highlights:Core hole MHB-22 was drilled about ...

BBR:CNX