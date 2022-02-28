Precious Metals Investing News
Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased that we are able to engage a firm with the technical depth that the Westland Company provides and the broad experience that EM Strategies has in Nevada. This will help us to maintain a timely program as we expand the emerging porphyry copper district at Majuba Hill."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Joel Warawa
VP of Corporate Communications
E: jw@bambamresources.com
P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The demand for copper is expected to grow nearly 600 percent to 5.4 million by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. This rapidly growing demand for copper comes after copper futures hit the world’s highest prices in July 2021. Copper has a wide range of valuable market applications, including CO2 conversion, killing cancer cells, wind power and even the fight against COVID-19.

However, the majority of the demand growth for copper isn’t expected to come from those sectors –– it’s projected to come from the rise in electric vehicles. Specifically, a single electric vehicle requires 60 to 90 kilograms of copper compared to 23 kilograms for a gasoline-powered car. With the electric vehicle market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6 percent from 2020 to reach nearly $2.5 trillion by 2027, the associated copper market and its rising prices will likely be of significant interest to investors.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC:  NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential in North America. The Company’s project is located in Nevada which is one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world and is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

“Our best grade so far on the drill program that we ran last year is in the oxide copper – we got 2.4 percent (copper equivalent) from surface to 146 feet. That’s a significant hole and that’s a pretty significant starting point. So, we know that the oxide cap could potentially be quite rich and it has some pretty good depth as well. Now our plan is to define and increase the known mineralization in the oxide cap and publish an updated NI43-101 that will be released after the drill program is completed. “This will provide an updated report reflecting the improved understanding of the geology, size, and potential scale of the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper System”, said VP of Communications, Joel Warawa.

The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States and is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. The project is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization. Majuba Hill also has a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years but is still considered to be largely unexplored.

Majuba Hill has outcropping oxide copper mineralization at the surface. The total potential for the project is over 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization with grades of 0.4 to 0.5 percent for copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.1 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t. Outcrop rock sampling also found 3 to 10 g/t of gold within the copper zones.

The Company completed a successful multi-phase drilling program on the Majuba Hill project in 2020. The extensive exploration drilling program outlined an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and additional new copper porphyry target areas with the potential to expand the mineralization. Results from this program point to a potentially large and economically significant underlying sulfide deposit.

In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This incredible accomplishment vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.

The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The exploration program includes step-out and in-fill drilling to extend the tonnage of the oxide cap and expand the scale of the sulfide deposit. The soil sampling coverage has been increased by 100%  with assay results currently pending. Going forward, Bam Bam plans to continue the systematic. Phased exploration with soil and rock sampling, geophysics, and drill results.

Company Highlights

  • Bam Bam is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential.
  • The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada which was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020. The property is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory.
  • Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization and a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years. The has high-grade, outcropping oxide copper mineralization.
  • In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.
  • The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The company believes that previous results point to a potentially valuable underlying sulfide deposit.
  • The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

Key Projects

Majuba Hill

The flagship Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry project that features gold. It is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States. The project is located 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. Bam Bam controls 100 percent of the Majuba Hill Project with extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownerships, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The property is accessible all year round through roads and features a favourable physical setting and climate.

Majuba Hill has had historic exploration dating back to the early 1900s with production continuing into the 1950s. Historic production in and around the project includes 2.8 million pounds of copper, 184,000 ounces of silver, 21,000 pounds of tin, 5,800 ounces of gold as well as lead and zinc reported. Majuba Hill has outcropping copper mineralization in the oxide cap. Today, the total potential for the project is more than 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization at grades as high as 0.4-0.6 percent of copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold based on historic drillings. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.2 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t.

Bam Bam has conducted drilling, wide spread Drone Magnetic surveys, 3D GIS modeling, rock and soil sampling and deep IP/Resistivity geophysics at Majuba Hill. The Company recently completed a multi-phase drilling program on the property in 2020 that identified an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and target areas with the potential to significantly expand the mineralization prospect. The 2021 to 2022 exploration program is currently underway, including soil sampling which has already begun and drilling which is set to begin shortly.

Management Team

David Greenway – CEO & Director

David Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies. Greenway has been involved in acquisitions, business valuations, investor relations and his key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions. Greenway was the CEO of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., Moneta Resources Inc. and Sterling Mining Company. Greenway also held a board position at Mountain View Conservation Centre. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth in England where he studied accounting and finance.

Natasha Sever – CFO

Natasha Sever is a CPA in both Canada and Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce from Edith Cowan University. She joins the Company with more than 10 years of experience in senior finance roles over a wide range of industries, including mining, retail and technology. Sever has held officer positions at many publicly-listed companies in both Canada and Australia and has a proven record of working in alignment with and to the benefit of the board and associated stakeholders. Sever has extensive experience with company financings as well as Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange regulatory compliance. This experience will serve to ensure the Company manages its affairs transparently and properly.

Joel Warawa – VP Corporate Communications

Joel Warawa has over 20 years of experience in public and private businesses as a financial and marketing consultant. Warawa;s experience includes business development, negotiations, mergers and acquisitions and increasing brand awareness in the commodities, automotive dealerships and mining sectors. Warawa assisted in productivity and efficiency with the largest automotive group in Canada at the dealership level, including Audi, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz. He also has experience running successful businesses, including owning and operating multiple small businesses throughout Canada.

Kelly Pladson – Corporate Secretary

Kelly Pladson has provided corporate governance and regulatory compliance services to many TSX Venture and CSE listed companies since 2009. Pladson has also served as the corporate secretary at many of these companies. She works closely with the company’s CEO and legal counsel in maintaining corporate records, managing the day-to-day operations of the company and ensuring the company’s filings with the securities commissions and exchanges are accurately filed and by their deadlines. Before 2009, Pladson was an assistant to an investment advisor for two years.

Yari Nieken – Director

Yari Nieken has an extensive range of public company and capital market experience. Nieken is a founder of Foremost Capital Inc. which is an exempt market dealer. Today, Nieken provides in-depth consulting for numerous publicly-listed issuers in the health care, mineral extraction, technology and wellness industry. Throughout the years, he has served as an officer of several public and private issuers, including holding board positions. His involvement in those companies led to numerous financings that raised substantial capital. He was formerly an investment adviser at Union Securities Corp. during which he gained significant knowledge in the public market. Nieken holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sydney Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of British Columbia.

Bryson Goodwin – Director

Bryson Goodwin is a practiced international executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, management, investor relations and operations with both private and public companies. Goodwin has an operational, market and banking track record in the resource, oil and gas, technology and biotechnology sectors. He has been engaged by many resource, energy, cleantech and technology firms, including holding “C” level executive positions in the resource and energy sectors. Goodwin also sits on the board of several public and private companies. He is well known for his early involvement and corporate turnaround of Klondex Mines. Goodwin held an instrumental role in the transition from explorer to producer of Klondex Mines as well as its finance and marketing.

Brad Dixon – Director

Brad Dixon is an attorney based in Boise, Idaho and a partner with Givens Pursley LLP. He is the co-chair of the Givens Pursley Litigation Group and focuses his practice on a variety of complex commercial litigation matters. Dixon has 20 years of experience in trial procedures involving a variety of significant commercial disputes, including construction litigation, secured transactions, real estate, employment and natural resources. He is a graduate of Boise State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1997 with an emphasis on constitutional law and public policy. Dixon received his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law in 2000 in Salem, Oregon.

John Ryan – Advisory Board

John Ryan has been an active entrepreneur in the resources sector for over 20 years. He has extensive experience in the natural resource sector having served as either officer or director of companies such as Bunker Hill Mining, Premium Exploration, Cadence Resources, High Plains Uranium, U.S. Silver Corporation and Western Goldfields Inc. Ryan has public company expertise and extensive executive experience with start-up companies. Ryan also provides valuable insights regarding mining and other operations. Ryan obtained a B.S. in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1985 and a Juris Doctor from Boston College in 1992.

John Percival – Advisory Board

John Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada and the United States. Percival previously served as general manager of investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd. and was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450 million. Recently, he has played an integral role in raising over $100 million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand.

Percival has over 50 years of experience in the financial markets with a focus on mining. He is considered an expert and specialist in investment strategies with a special interest in precious metals, commodity markets and global investments. His experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous private and public mining companies. He is considered by many to be a “go-to” source for advice on mining assets globally.

Dr. Mike Ressel – Advisory Board

Dr. Mike Ressel currently works with Mine Development Associates (MDA). MDA is a consulting company, a division of RESPEC, that conducts mineral resource studies for the mining industry. Before MDA, Ressel was an economic geologist and assistant professor for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). In these roles, Ressel led field-based studies and published numerous papers on ore deposits of the Great Basin, conducted quadrangle mapping, taught courses, advised graduate and undergraduate students in economic geology and engaged in extensive public service. Before UNR, Ressel spent more than 15 years working in mining and exploration. He was the chief geologist in North America at Newmont for several years. Before working at Newmont, Ressel worked in mine production and development as well as near-mine and generative exploration for Newmont, Kinross, and Victoria Resources in the Great Basin, Alaska and other parts of the U.S., Western Canada, Mexico, Africa and Australia. He also worked for 5 years in geotechnical and groundwater consulting. Ressel obtained his Ph.D. from UNR. He is a fellow with the Society of Economic Geologists and an AIPG certified professional geologist. Ressel is active in many professional geoscience and mining organizations.

Buster Hunsaker – Technical Advisor

Buster Hunsaker has been engaged in the exploration and evaluation of quality mineral deposits for 40 years in the Western United States, Mongolia and Argentina. In 1995, Hunsaker Inc. was formed as a full-service geological consulting business providing field services and all aspects of prospecting, early-stage exploration and project management for mineral exploration companies. Hunsaker Inc. has been retained by numerous junior Canadian mining and exploration companies as well as major Nevada gold companies, including Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Exploration, AngloGold Mining, Vista Gold and Kennecott. Before forming Hunsaker Inc., Hunsaker was employed by mid-size and major mining companies, including Newmont, Atlas Precious Metals and Echo Bay where he served as a project geologist, senior geologist, and chief mine geologist.

