Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 19,303,881 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 31, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 30, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (CSE: BBR.WT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (CSE: JUBA.WT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 19 303 881 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 mai 2022.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 30 mai 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 31 mai/May 2022
Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 1 juin/June 2022
New Name/ Nouveau nom: Majuba Hill Copper Corp.
New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: JUBA
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 56086E 10 8
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 56086E 10 8 8
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: BBR
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 059359208/CA0593592086

  
 

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 31 mai/May 2022
New Name/ Nouveau nom: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. 14SEP2023 Warrants
New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: JUBA.WT
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 56086E 11 6
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 56086E 11 6 1
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: BBR.WT
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 059359117/CA0593591179

 
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

Overview

The demand for copper is expected to grow nearly 600 percent to 5.4 million by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. This rapidly growing demand for copper comes after copper futures hit the world’s highest prices in July 2021. Copper has a wide range of valuable market applications, including CO2 conversion, killing cancer cells, wind power and even the fight against COVID-19.

However, the majority of the demand growth for copper isn’t expected to come from those sectors –– it’s projected to come from the rise in electric vehicles. Specifically, a single electric vehicle requires 60 to 90 kilograms of copper compared to 23 kilograms for a gasoline-powered car. With the electric vehicle market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6 percent from 2020 to reach nearly $2.5 trillion by 2027, the associated copper market and its rising prices will likely be of significant interest to investors.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential in North America. The Company’s project is located in Nevada which is one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world and is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

“Our best grade so far on the drill program that we ran last year is in the oxide copper – we got 2.4 percent (copper equivalent) from surface to 146 feet. That’s a significant hole and that’s a pretty significant starting point. So, we know that the oxide cap could potentially be quite rich and it has some pretty good depth as well. Now our plan is to define and increase the known mineralization in the oxide cap and publish an updated NI43-101 that will be released after the drill program is completed. “This will provide an updated report reflecting the improved understanding of the geology, size, and potential scale of the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper System”, said VP of Communications, Joel Warawa.

The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States and is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. The project is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization. Majuba Hill also has a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years but is still considered to be largely unexplored.

Majuba Hill has outcropping oxide copper mineralization at the surface. The total potential for the project is over 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization with grades of 0.4 to 0.5 percent for copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.1 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t. Outcrop rock sampling also found 3 to 10 g/t of gold within the copper zones.

The Company completed a successful multi-phase drilling program on the Majuba Hill project in 2020. The extensive exploration drilling program outlined an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and additional new copper porphyry target areas with the potential to expand the mineralization. Results from this program point to a potentially large and economically significant underlying sulfide deposit.

In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This incredible accomplishment vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.

The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The exploration program includes step-out and in-fill drilling to extend the tonnage of the oxide cap and expand the scale of the sulfide deposit. The soil sampling coverage has been increased by 100% with assay results currently pending. Going forward, Bam Bam plans to continue the systematic. Phased exploration with soil and rock sampling, geophysics, and drill results.

Company Highlights

  • Bam Bam is a mineral company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing a portfolio of highly prospective copper properties with high-grade potential.
  • The Company’s flagship Majuba Hill project is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada which was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020. The property is 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory.
  • Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry deposit that also features gold mineralization and a proven history of successful exploration and strong production throughout the years. The has high-grade, outcropping oxide copper mineralization.
  • In September 2021, the Company announced that it expanded its land position by more than 300 percent for the Majuba Hill project to a total size of 15.1 square miles or 39.2 square kilometres. This vastly increased the project’s tonnage potential from 500 million tons to over 1 billion tons. The Company strongly believes that Majuba Hill has the potential to be a district size property which could further increase the asset’s resource and overall value.
  • The Company is fully funded for its 2021 to 2022 expanded exploration program. The company believes that previous results point to a potentially valuable underlying sulfide deposit.
  • The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the finance and mining industries.

Key Projects

Majuba Hill

The flagship Majuba Hill is a high-grade copper-silver porphyry project that features gold. It is located in the mining-friendly region of Pershing County in Nevada in the United States. The project is located 120 miles northeast of Tesla’s Giga factory. Bam Bam controls 100 percent of the Majuba Hill Project with extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownerships, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The property is accessible all year round through roads and features a favourable physical setting and climate.

Majuba Hill has had historic exploration dating back to the early 1900s with production continuing into the 1950s. Historic production in and around the project includes 2.8 million pounds of copper, 184,000 ounces of silver, 21,000 pounds of tin, 5,800 ounces of gold as well as lead and zinc reported. Majuba Hill has outcropping copper mineralization in the oxide cap. Today, the total potential for the project is more than 1 billion tons of sulfide oxide mineralization at grades as high as 0.4-0.6 percent of copper, 10-14 g/t of silver and 0.17-0.25 g/t of gold based on historic drillings. Surface sampling on Majuba Hill found copper as high as 7.2 percent and silver as high as 3 oz/t.

Bam Bam has conducted drilling, wide spread Drone Magnetic surveys, 3D GIS modeling, rock and soil sampling and deep IP/Resistivity geophysics at Majuba Hill. The Company recently completed a multi-phase drilling program on the property in 2020 that identified an oxide copper-silver mineralization body and target areas with the potential to significantly expand the mineralization prospect. The 2021 to 2022 exploration program is currently underway, including soil sampling which has already begun and drilling which is set to begin shortly.

Management Team

David Greenway – CEO & Director

David Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies. Greenway has been involved in acquisitions, business valuations, investor relations and his key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions. Greenway was the CEO of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., Moneta Resources Inc. and Sterling Mining Company. Greenway also held a board position at Mountain View Conservation Centre. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth in England where he studied accounting and finance.

Natasha Sever – CFO

Natasha Sever is a CPA in both Canada and Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce from Edith Cowan University. She joins the Company with more than 10 years of experience in senior finance roles over a wide range of industries, including mining, retail and technology. Sever has held officer positions at many publicly-listed companies in both Canada and Australia and has a proven record of working in alignment with and to the benefit of the board and associated stakeholders. Sever has extensive experience with company financings as well as Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange regulatory compliance. This experience will serve to ensure the Company manages its affairs transparently and properly.

Joel Warawa – VP Corporate Communications

Joel Warawa has over 20 years of experience in public and private businesses as a financial and marketing consultant. Warawa;s experience includes business development, negotiations, mergers and acquisitions and increasing brand awareness in the commodities, automotive dealerships and mining sectors. Warawa assisted in productivity and efficiency with the largest automotive group in Canada at the dealership level, including Audi, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz. He also has experience running successful businesses, including owning and operating multiple small businesses throughout Canada.

Kelly Pladson – Corporate Secretary

Kelly Pladson has provided corporate governance and regulatory compliance services to many TSX Venture and CSE listed companies since 2009. Pladson has also served as the corporate secretary at many of these companies. She works closely with the company’s CEO and legal counsel in maintaining corporate records, managing the day-to-day operations of the company and ensuring the company’s filings with the securities commissions and exchanges are accurately filed and by their deadlines. Before 2009, Pladson was an assistant to an investment advisor for two years.

Yari Nieken – Director

Yari Nieken has an extensive range of public company and capital market experience. Nieken is a founder of Foremost Capital Inc. which is an exempt market dealer. Today, Nieken provides in-depth consulting for numerous publicly-listed issuers in the health care, mineral extraction, technology and wellness industry. Throughout the years, he has served as an officer of several public and private issuers, including holding board positions. His involvement in those companies led to numerous financings that raised substantial capital. He was formerly an investment adviser at Union Securities Corp. during which he gained significant knowledge in the public market. Nieken holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sydney Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of British Columbia.

Bryson Goodwin – Director

Bryson Goodwin is a practiced international executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, management, investor relations and operations with both private and public companies. Goodwin has an operational, market and banking track record in the resource, oil and gas, technology and biotechnology sectors. He has been engaged by many resource, energy, cleantech and technology firms, including holding “C” level executive positions in the resource and energy sectors. Goodwin also sits on the board of several public and private companies. He is well known for his early involvement and corporate turnaround of Klondex Mines. Goodwin held an instrumental role in the transition from explorer to producer of Klondex Mines as well as its finance and marketing.

Brad Dixon – Director

Brad Dixon is an attorney based in Boise, Idaho and a partner with Givens Pursley LLP. He is the co-chair of the Givens Pursley Litigation Group and focuses his practice on a variety of complex commercial litigation matters. Dixon has 20 years of experience in trial procedures involving a variety of significant commercial disputes, including construction litigation, secured transactions, real estate, employment and natural resources. He is a graduate of Boise State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1997 with an emphasis on constitutional law and public policy. Dixon received his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law in 2000 in Salem, Oregon.

John Ryan – Advisory Board

John Ryan has been an active entrepreneur in the resources sector for over 20 years. He has extensive experience in the natural resource sector having served as either officer or director of companies such as Bunker Hill Mining, Premium Exploration, Cadence Resources, High Plains Uranium, U.S. Silver Corporation and Western Goldfields Inc. Ryan has public company expertise and extensive executive experience with start-up companies. Ryan also provides valuable insights regarding mining and other operations. Ryan obtained a B.S. in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1985 and a Juris Doctor from Boston College in 1992.

John Percival – Advisory Board

John Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada and the United States. Percival previously served as general manager of investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd. and was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450 million. Recently, he has played an integral role in raising over $100 million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand.

Percival has over 50 years of experience in the financial markets with a focus on mining. He is considered an expert and specialist in investment strategies with a special interest in precious metals, commodity markets and global investments. His experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous private and public mining companies. He is considered by many to be a “go-to” source for advice on mining assets globally.

Dr. Mike Ressel – Advisory Board

Dr. Mike Ressel currently works with Mine Development Associates (MDA). MDA is a consulting company, a division of RESPEC, that conducts mineral resource studies for the mining industry. Before MDA, Ressel was an economic geologist and assistant professor for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). In these roles, Ressel led field-based studies and published numerous papers on ore deposits of the Great Basin, conducted quadrangle mapping, taught courses, advised graduate and undergraduate students in economic geology and engaged in extensive public service. Before UNR, Ressel spent more than 15 years working in mining and exploration. He was the chief geologist in North America at Newmont for several years. Before working at Newmont, Ressel worked in mine production and development as well as near-mine and generative exploration for Newmont, Kinross, and Victoria Resources in the Great Basin, Alaska and other parts of the U.S., Western Canada, Mexico, Africa and Australia. He also worked for 5 years in geotechnical and groundwater consulting. Ressel obtained his Ph.D. from UNR. He is a fellow with the Society of Economic Geologists and an AIPG certified professional geologist. Ressel is active in many professional geoscience and mining organizations.

Buster Hunsaker – Technical Advisor

Buster Hunsaker has been engaged in the exploration and evaluation of quality mineral deposits for 40 years in the Western United States, Mongolia and Argentina. In 1995, Hunsaker Inc. was formed as a full-service geological consulting business providing field services and all aspects of prospecting, early-stage exploration and project management for mineral exploration companies. Hunsaker Inc. has been retained by numerous junior Canadian mining and exploration companies as well as major Nevada gold companies, including Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Exploration, AngloGold Mining, Vista Gold and Kennecott. Before forming Hunsaker Inc., Hunsaker was employed by mid-size and major mining companies, including Newmont, Atlas Precious Metals and Echo Bay where he served as a project geologist, senior geologist, and chief mine geologist.

Bam Bam Begins Additional Soil Sampling at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project

Bam Bam Begins Additional Soil Sampling at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the expanded soil sampling program is underway for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones, however, the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/122444_be88d8fc14553ad7_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/122444_be88d8fc14553ad7_001full.jpg

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Signs Contract with Core Driller for Springtime Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper-Gold Porphyry, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to have signed a core drilling contract with Falcon Drilling, Inc. for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon drilled at Majuba in 2020 and 2021. Drilling is planned to begin in mid-April.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001.jpg
 
Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/117129_f8250c5fc40dc92b_001full.jpg

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_001.jpg

Cross Section 4502840N-Long Section Looking N09E

Bam Bam Receives Exciting Copper Drill Assay Results with Silver, Gold, Moly, and Zinc at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Receives Exciting Copper Drill Assay Results with Silver, Gold, Moly, and Zinc at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all results have been received for the 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") and core holes. Copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and gold assays are very encouraging because they support the porphyry copper model that the Company has been developing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/115886_b23bc20ef447c801_001.jpg

Majuba Hill - Looking North

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

Los Andes Copper Announces Additional Copper Intercepts at Vizcachitas Copper Project Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces Additional Copper Intercepts at Vizcachitas Copper Project Chile

Results Include 331m grading 0.63% Copper Equivalent on the largely undrilled Northeastern Side of the Deposit

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued consistent positive results from recent drilling completed at the Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile. The new results include 331 meters grading 0.63% Copper Equivalent (0.55 % Copper, 212 ppm Molybdenum and 1.28 gt Silver) in hole CMV 012B on the northeastern edge of the deposit where almost no prior drilling has been completed. The results also include 122 meters grading 0.59% Copper Equivalent on the western edge of the deposit (0.55 % Copper, 223 ppm Molybdenum and 1.72 gt Silver) in hole CMV 011.

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of C$13.1M

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of C$13.1M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce closing of the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced March 17, 2022. The second tranche consisted of 2,885,715 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share for gross proceeds of $2,119,000. In total the financing comprised two tranches totaling 8,472,159 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,300,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share for total gross proceeds of CAD$13,157,511.

Ibaera Capital Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Ibaera Capital Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

As required by applicable securities laws, Ibaera Capital Canada Investments LLC ("Ibaera Capital") announces that it acquired 1,271,429 common shares ("Common Shares") of Fireweed Zinc Ltd. ("Fireweed") at a price of Cdn$0.70 per share for a subscription price of Cdn$890,000 as part of a larger private placement by Fireweed (the "Private Placement").

Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Ibaera Capital held 8,550,000 Common Shares which represented 9.6% of the outstanding Common Shares. After giving effect to the Private Placement, Ibaera Capital held 9,821,429 Common Shares which represented 10.7% of the outstanding Common Shares.

C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

 C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold porphyry project in Jamaica will commence this weekend.

Drilling is designed to test multiple porphyry copper targets identified within the regionally significant Crawl River Fault zone. Drilling will also target epithermal gold prospects on the property (Figure 1). Twelve porphyry systems and multiple epithermal occurrences have been identified in the project area to date.

Program Highlights

  • The Epidote Ridge prospect area is located within the Bellas Gate SEPL and specifically within Porphyry Alley, a cluster of porphyries along the Crawl River Fault Zone (Figure 2)
  • Epidote Ridge is the first drill target, an interpreted preserved porphyry centre linked to porphyry copper-gold prospects known as Connors, Geo Hill and Camel Hill
  • Strong copper-gold mineralization intersected at Connors, Geo Hill and Camel prospects is interpreted to converge beneath Epidote Ridge
  • Shallow historic drilling at Connors and Camel Hill intersected good copper and gold grades as highlighted below (full details included in press release of March 24, 2022)

Connors results:

  • 114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m)[1]
  • 84.0m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au in CON-14-005 (from 14.0m) 1

Camel Hill results:

  • 137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1
  • 85.0m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-05 (from 3.40m) 1
  • Post Eidote Ridge drilling, the rig will test other high potential porphyry prospects, including Coffee, Lucky Valley, Geo Hill and White Rock Ridge, followed by epithermal copper-gold-silver targets at Charing Cross and Stamford Hill

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "On March 24th, 2022 we announced our 2022 exploration drilling program in Jamaica. We are excited to commence drilling on a number of untested copper-gold porphyry systems and historic mine workings with impressive copper mineralization but limited multi-discipline exploration. This initial program will test multiple high potential prospects starting at Epidote Ridge, one of our most compelling targets. On completion of the first hole, the drill rig will move to test additional porphyry and epithermal targets along Porphyry Alley and the parallel spatially associated Epithermal Copper-Gold Corridor."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal_560.jpg

Figure 1: Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and the Crawl River Fault Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal.jpg

Details of the Drilling Program

Over the past year, the Company compiled all historical exploration data on its Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and refined the geological and mineralization models for Bellas Gate (Figure 2). The review identified significant porphyry copper-gold potential beneath Epidote Ridge, where down dip extensions of the Connors and Camel porphyry copper-gold deposits are interpreted to converge.

Epidote Ridge is characterized by intense epidote alteration over a nine square kilometre area and is associated with highly anomalous copper in soil geochemistry and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability features at depth (Figure 3). The geochemical and geophysical signatures at Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors are similar to Epidote Ridge, making it the most compelling and highest priority porphyry drill target in Bellas Gate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full_560.jpg

Figure 2. Porphyry Alley on the Bellas Gate Project showing Epidote Ridge, Connors and Camel Hill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full_560.jpg

Figure 3: Coincident magnetic (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom) anomalies beneath Epidote Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full.jpg

For additional information, contact: Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO
+1 416 841 5122 or ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 26 2022.

