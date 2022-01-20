Company News Investing News
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its exponential growth throughout Canada.

Ayurcann Market segments

Capacity of over 300,000 kg of EXTRACTION & REFINEMENT, We offer Extraction and Refinement services including Bulk Extraction, Winterization and Fractional Distillation.

Over 300 Kg of THC and CBD inventory available for BULK OIL SALES, Providing a gold standard quality of bulk oil for manufacturers and brands into medical and recreational.

Working with 10 national and international brands for WHITE LABEL Product development AND commercialization, we have the knowledge and experience to successfully bring products to market.

Results and Highlights

Ayurcann sold THC and CBD distillate containing over 1 billion milligrams of Cannabinoids into the Canadian market for Vapes, Tinctures, Topicals and Edibles, working with top selling brands throughout Canada.

Ayurcann entered Saskatchewan in Dec, with Fuego Vapes and Vida High potency Oils, now, #2 and #4 top selling Vapes in Saskatchewan* ( * ) Source: Headset

Ayurcann is entering and shipping into Ontario , Manitoba, Alberta, and New Brunswick, with the top selling Fuego Vapes, Vida Tinctures and Glow Topicals

Mr. Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, added: "We are thrilled to see our market penetration and revenues growing consistently. With new partnerships and board listings growing in various categories throughout Canada, we are proud to be one of the very few in our peer group showing consistent positive operating income we can confidently say that we fully expect to show continued profits, gain market share while building on our momentum."

Mr. Sudman further commented on operational growth and entry into new markets; "we have increased bulk production up to 300,000 kilograms per year and have the ability to co-pack up to 3 million production products for the medicinal and recreational markets. We are confident in extracting value for our shareholders and gathering market share in the industry. We are confident that we will continue securing additional supply and manufacturing agreements with top-tier customers across the country, helping grow our top line revenues."

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For additional information, please contact:

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Igal Sudman, CEO

905.492.3322
info@Ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, " forward-looking statements "), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company's expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company's facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.


Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: CDCLF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the "Company" or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of cannabis and hemp for the production of various derivative cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE:3ZQ0 ) (the "Company" or "Ayurcann") a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has won Extraction Facility of the Year and Toll Processing Facility of the Year at the 2021 GrowUp Awards Gala in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Ayurcann is a growing extraction company continuously incorporating new and strategic business approaches to maintain their industry leading services. With an annual extraction capacity of up to 300,000 kg, Ayurcann can supply bulk or formulated THC and CBD products to industry leaders while also offering a competitive advantage through their white labelling services.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, FSE: 3ZQ0) (the " Company " or " Ayurcann ") a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and manufacturing of cannabis to produce cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three-months ended September 30, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

‘Green Monké' Happy Sodas are cannabis-infused sparkling drinks in tropical flavours, formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, and only 25 calories per can. ‘Green Monké' THC-infused beverages are currently available in the State of California, and Green Monké THC-infused beverages launched in Canada in October 2021. ‘Green Monké' is owned by St. Peter's Spirits. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

Numinus has received approvals from Health Canada and the Institutional Ethics Review Board

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has completed key steps to prepare to enroll participants at its clinics participating in "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPPUSX)", sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

