Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about certain promotional activity concerning its common stock.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on January 12, 2022, by third-parties discussing the growing ketamine revolution, citing the Company's potential growth in the space. Upon review, the Company determined that a third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers distributed promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material or any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails, and has confirmed these details to be factual. The Company wishes to caution readers that the statements made in such promotional emails are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity may have coincided with increased trading activity in the Company's common shares beginning on or about January 5, 2022. The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in the recent increase in trading volume of the Company's common shares. Instead, the Company attributes the increased trading volume to currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed voluntary lock-up agreement from a number of shareholders, the expansion of its Ketamine for gambling disorder to include several other behavioural addictions, as well as the release of positive results of the phase-II a/b study for Ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

After an inquiry by management, none of the Company's executive officers, directors or, to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders or third-party service providers sold or purchased shares of common stock of the Company within the past 90 days.

In the last twelve months, the Company has engaged JRZ Capital (as previously disclosed in a press release dated October 8, 2021), KCSA Strategic Communications for investor and public relations services, as well as other news organizations including Investing News Network, Agoracom, InvestorIntel, Just Capital Consulting and The Dales Report.

The OTC Markets has further requested that the Company state whether it has issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market price at the time of the issuance, which the Company has not.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will deliver these evidence backed psychedelic therapies in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licensing partnerships globally.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating to the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include: the business plans and strategies of the Company, the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Achieved, Including 86% Abstinence Over 6 Months Post Treatment and No Serious Adverse Events

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, is delighted to announce ground-breaking positive data from their Phase II AB trial. It was the first controlled trial in the world to investigate Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), the results have been published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The trial was conducted by University of Exeter (UoE) and led by Professor Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction and Professor of Psychopharmacology at UoE. Awakn acquired the intellectual property (IP) to the therapy under license for use in further research, its clinics in Europe, and its partnerships globally.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Groundbreaking psychedelic study will investigate binge eating disorder, compulsive sexual behavior, and internet gaming disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (Awakn), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that it has received ethical committee approval to expand its existing ketamine study beyond Gambling Disorder to include three other behavioral addictions including Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behaviour and Internet Gaming Disorder.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced that management, the Board of Directors ("the Board") and key shareholders (the "Lock-up Shareholders") have voluntarily entered into a Lock-up Agreement extension of their equity ownership with respect to approximately 11,500,000 shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the appointment of Paul Carter, former Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., as an independent member of its Board of Directors, increasing the independent majority on the board. Mr. Carter will be replacing Dr. Benjamin Sessa who has resigned from the Board of Directors, and Dr. Sessa shall continue in his day-to-day role of Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Carter is a seasoned international BioPharma leader with an outstanding and proven track record. He has over 25 years of senior executive experience, specializing in commercialization, regional leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carter is currently a Board Director and Committee Chair of four US-listed BioPharma companies HutchMed PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Immatics NV, and VectivBio Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Carter served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was responsible for the company's worldwide commercial activity, including $33 billion of revenue in 2015 and launching several of the biggest selling prescription drugs of all time. Before that Mr. Carter had senior leadership roles in GSK (and its legacy companies), including head of GSK China and head of Smith Kline Beecham Russia.

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Dr. Bainbridge's Expertise and Network Provides Safety Best-Practices for Administration of Intravenous Ketamine (IV-Ketamine) at NeonMind Clinics

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC, past President of the Canadian Anesthesiologists Society, Professor from the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, and Anesthesia Consultant at London Health Sciences Centre, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

  • In business for 20 years, Body Energy Club is the leading health supplement and vitamin retailer in Western Canada, with additional locations established in Hollywood, California in 2017
  • Levitee Nutraceuticals, a division of Levitee Labs , brand MONKE Nutraceuticals ™ currently has two health supplements, MONKE Mind and MONKE Body with line extensions launching 2022
  • The premium functional mushroom supplements can retail in up to all 17 Body Energy Club retail locations and on its ecommerce platform, www.BodyEnergyClub.com

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the execution of a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Body Energy Club, the leading health supplement and vitamin store in Canada.

Per the Agreement, Body Energy Club will begin offering the Company's MONKE Mind and MONKE Body product line at select brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver with expansion potential to all 17 retail locations in the Lower Mainland in Canada and Hollywood, California, plus the Body Energy Club ecommerce site . MONKE Mind and MONKE Body are premium, 100% organic functional mushroom supplements specifically formulated for focus, energy, and strength and immunity, vitality, and longevity, respectively.

Keep reading... Show less
note showing new regulations message

Special Access to Psychedelics in Canada a "Huge Plus" for Industry​

Canada has approved some psychedelic substances for medical use, kicking off a potentially busy 2022.

Last Wednesday (January 5), the psychedelics industry was encouraged to see changes to Canada's Special Access Program confirmed in the latest edition of the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

Under special circumstances, patients will now be able to receive psilocybin and MDMA in medical environments.

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

  • The agreement is anticipated to contribute to correcting the opioid crisis in Canada and serve as a foundation for both companies to potentially expand into new verticals in the future
  • Levitee Labs and Canntab Therapeutics have executed a services agreement resulting in Levitee Labs informing patients about the Canntab portfolio of therapeutics
  • Levitee Labs will offer the entire Canntab product lineup throughout all its clinics and pharmacies in Western Canada

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership via a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) ("Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Levitee will, where applicable, inform customers throughout its ecosystem of specialized clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia about Canntab products as alternative solutions for pain management, addiction, and other disorders. Levitee currently owns five addiction clinics and three specialized pharmacies which have conducted more than 35,000 patient visits in the last 12 months. The partnership is anticipated to enhance patient care and drive additional revenue.

Keep reading... Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in H.C. Wainwright investor conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, available on demand from 10 to 13 January.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

Keep reading... Show less
Silo Wellness Appoints CEO Douglas K. Gordon to Board of Directors and Provides Corporation Updates

Silo Wellness Appoints CEO Douglas K. Gordon to Board of Directors and Provides Corporation Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas K. Gordon, has been appointed as a director of the company. Mr. Gordon has led the company since 2020, through its pre-listing fundraising and into the public markets in March 2021, focusing on psychedelic retreats in Jamaica and the Marley One line of functional mushroom products. Mr. Gordon is the founder of CanEx Jamaica, the premier cannabis business conference and expo in the Caribbean. He has over 30 years of experience spanning finance, media, sales and marketing. Mr. Gordon has forged a vast global network with particular attention to developing business opportunities in the Caribbean and LATAM. Mr. Gordon has developed government and distribution relations in Jamaica as an experienced operator of a health and wellness distribution business and psychedelic retreats.

Mr. Gordon was the architect behind the launch of the Marley One line of mushroom products in collaboration with the Bob Marley estate. The initial Marley One product offering was launched on the e-commerce store, found at www.MarleyOne.com, and included a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand's connection to Jamaica. The tinctures include species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement. Additionally, the Company was approved for listing on Amazon on August 9, 2021. The approval permits the Company to make its five skus available for sale on the Amazon e-commerce website. Expected sales will depend on the sales and marketing plan, which will include marketing expenditure for targeted advertisements on Amazon to boost the profile of the Company's products on the website. This is an addition to and not in lieu of the Company's other sales platforms and opportunities, including the Company's flagship e-store. The Company has also been working with other manufacturers and sampling new functional mushroom food products in various product categories. The Company is also in negotiations with two different beverage manufacturers in two different product categories, which may or may not be successfully consummated. One has advanced to the R&D stage with functional mushroom compounds provided by the Company to the potential partner, and the Company received the first iteration of beverage samples on or about December 3, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

