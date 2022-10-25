Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

Given the strong performance and growing demand for Awakn's treatments in Norway to date and management's current forecast, Awakn intends to expand its clinics business in Norway. Awakn plans to relocate its existing clinic in Oslo to a larger premises with increased capacity for treating clients and to open a second clinic in Trondheim, Norway and fourth clinic overall. Both Norwegian clinic locations are also expected to provide Awakn with the potential to deliver research and clinical trials on site. Awakn's Nordic operations, including the planned expansion, will continue to be led by Dr. Lowan Stewart, a key opinion leader and pioneer in ketamine-assisted therapy in Norway.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO commented: "We are excited to be pushing into our next phase of growth in the Nordics. We have been very happy with the reaction to Awakn and our offering in Norway and the growing demand backs that sentiment up."

Dr. Lowan Stewart, Awakn's Regional Director of the Nordics added "Having experienced firsthand how so many continue to suffer despite the standard mental health treatments available in Norway, it gives us such joy to be able to help even more people through some of the toughest times in their life, that's what drives us every day."

Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Lender has advanced NOK 6,000,000 (approximately CAD$775,000) bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum and is secured against Awakn Oslo's assets. The Lender shall also receive royalty payments of 2.5% of Awakn Oslo's revenues for a five year period and warrants to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of Awakn at an exercise price of $0.68 per share for a period of two years.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World:
Gordo Whittaker, CMO, Awakn Life Sciences
gordo@awaknlifesciences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141821

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.NEO:AWKNPsychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
awakn life sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities.

The agreement will focus on investigating a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for MDMA using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Zydis is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water and has a dispersion speed of as little as three seconds. Zydis is the world's fastest and best-in-class orally disintegrating tablet and has the potential to deliver a faster onset of activity. Awakn plans to use Zydis technology in its late stage MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Licensing Partnership with Wellbeings(R) marks entry into Canadian addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed its first licensing partnership agreement in Canada with Wellbeings® Pain Management and Dependency Clinic (Wellbeings). The agreement will enable Ontario based Wellbeings®, who are focused on multi-disciplinary, evidence based, best-practice, patient centred care, to treat their patients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD as a co-morbidity for pain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
 Revitalist Partners with Awakn Life Sciences as First Licensee in the United States to begin Redefining Treatment for Addiction, Recovery, and Relapse Prevention in the Psychedelic Space

 Revitalist Partners with Awakn Life Sciences as First Licensee in the United States to begin Redefining Treatment for Addiction, Recovery, and Relapse Prevention in the Psychedelic Space

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Revitalist" or the "Company") (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) announces it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn') to implement their KARE® protocol for those suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder seeking sustained recovery measures focused on relapse prevention.

Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder was developed and validated in a Phase II a/b trial, with results announced in the American Journal of Psychiatry in January 2022. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six-month period post treatment versus 2% pre-trial and 25% in the current standard of care.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th election. New Frontier Ranch is a 960-acre property that can potentially accommodate hundreds of guests at a time between the existing log cabins and court-approved campsites.

A one-of-kind destination guest recreation property among Oregon's restrictive and complex land use laws

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Closes Acquisition of Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Closes Acquisition of Dyscovry Science and Its Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Biosynthesis and Research Portfolio

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has closed its acquisition of 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome.

"Bringing the Dyscovry team into the Silo Wellness family is a key component to our pharmaceutical vision which began with our July 2019 priority date for our patent-pending metered-dosing modalities for psilocybin, mescaline, DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT," stated Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "With our presence and founding in Oregon along with our psychedelic retreat operational experience in Jamaica [with psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT] and Oregon [with ketamine], Dyscovry's portfolio will allow us to further our goal of covering both tracks of the psychedelic industry under one roof: psychedelic healing now via jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction "adult use" and pharmaceutical biotech."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gwella

Gwella Goes International with Stronger Microdose Gummies in 2022

Consumer Product of the Year Winner Announces Global Extra-Strength Option for Microdosing


Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Lobe Sciences Announces the Completion of cGMP Production of Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Clinical Trials

Appointment of Philip J. Young, CEO, as Board Chairman

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that it has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, a proprietary form of psilocin, and of the clinical supplies to be used in upcoming trials. The L-130 was manufactured in compliance with U.S. cGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways Announces Phase 3 Pivotal Program Design for COMP360 in Treatment Resistant Depression at Capital Markets Day

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the Phase 3 pivotal program design for COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment resistant depression (TRD) during a virtual Capital Markets Day. The session, attended by members of COMPASS Pathways' executive leadership and key opinion leaders, included a review of the TRD treatment landscape as well as COMPASS' clinical care and digital strategy, patientmarket access and commercial model, and broader development pipeline (recording available here ) .

COMPASS' program will be the first ever Phase 3 program of psilocybin therapy globally, and follows positive results from its Phase 2b study in treatment-resistant depression, presented at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in May 2022 . The Phase 3 program is composed of three clinical trials, two pivotal trials and one long-term follow-up, and is expected to commence by the end of 2022. The pivotal program design is as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
President and Founder of Dyscovry Bradley Dottin

Silo Wellness Adds Biotech Research Expertise to its Psychedelic Wellness Portfolio

Silo Wellness Adds Biotech Research Expertise to its Psychedelic Wellness Portfolioyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×