Trondheim in central Norway will be the location of Awakn's 4th clinic

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open Awakn Clinics Trondheim. The new clinic is part of the second stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans, following on from last week's announcement of a move to a larger premises for its Oslo clinic.

Awakn Clinics Trondheim will be a 3-treatment room clinic spread over 1,400 square ft and will be situated in the center of Trondheim. The clinic renovations will be finalized in late Q1 2023 with the opening expected soon after that.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented, "There is real momentum growing for Awakn in Norway. In the space of a week to be able to share news of our move to a new bigger premises in Oslo and an entirely new clinic in Trondheim is very exciting. For so many people who are suffering and in desperate need of a new more effective treatment, this will be great news for them."

Awakn's Nordic expansion is being led by its Regional Director of the Nordics, Dr. Lowan Stewart a renowned figure in the Nordic medical community. He was responsible for the adoption of ketamine therapy into the public healthcare system in Norway. The Trondheim clinic will be led by Dr. Ingrid Casterberg, a prominent and well-respected psychiatrist in Norway.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com

