Awakn Life Sciences' Phase III Trial to Be Delivered in the UK National Health Service

Phase III trial confirmed to cost CA$3.75 million, with a UK Government agency funding 66% of this cost

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces that its Phase III clinical trial exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe AUD will be delivered across seven NHS sites in the UK. The trial has also been approved for grant funding for 66% of the costs by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), a UK government agency. It is currently forecast the trial will cost approximately CA$3.75 million in total, with Awakn funding approximately CA$1.25 million of that.

The University of Exeter (UoE) will conduct the trial, with Professor Celia Morgan, Professor of Psychopharmacology at UoE and Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy leading it. 280 people will be recruited with severe AUD and participants will be randomly allocated into two groups. Half will be given ketamine in conjunction with the proprietary psychological therapy, developed for the Phase II trial. The other half will be given a very low dose of ketamine and a seven-session education package about the harmful effects of alcohol.

The Phase III which is intended to be a pivotal trial, follows on from the impressive results of the Phase II a/b trial announced in January 2022, which resulted in participants experiencing on average 86% abstinence at six-months post treatment, versus 2% pre-trial. The Phase III trial will focus on establishing further definitive evidence and move towards the novel treatment being licensed for this indication. Awakn, UoE and the NHS will be working with the UK Department of Health and Social Care and other key stakeholders throughout the trial to facilitate the uptake within the NHS post trial, should the results be positive. It is expected to be the largest ketamine-assisted therapy clinical trial to date and the only Phase III psychedelic clinical trial ever to receive government funding.

Professor Celia Morgan commented: "More than two million UK adults have serious alcohol problems, yet only one in five of those get treatment. Unfortunately, three out of four people who quit alcohol will be back drinking heavily after a year. Alcohol-related harm is estimated to cost the NHS around £3.5 billion each year, and wider UK society around £40 billion. Alcohol problems affect not only the individual but families, friends and communities, and related deaths have increased still further since the pandemic. We urgently need new treatments. If this trial definitively establishes that ketamine and therapy works, we hope we can begin to see it used in NHS settings."

Anthony Tennyson Awakn CEO added "For this phase III to have the support and funding from the NIHR and for it to be delivered in the NHS is a great endorsement of this treatment's potential and a sign of how badly a new more effective treatment is needed to help the millions of people suffering from Alcohol addiction in the UK. We are very proud to be part of this important piece of work. With two Awakn clinics already open in the UK and more in Europe we are already seeing the incredible benefits of this treatment for our clients on an off-label basis."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
Gordo Whittaker, CMO, Awakn Life Sciences
gordo@awaknlifesciences.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147820

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Signing of Lease for Second Clinic in Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Signing of Lease for Second Clinic in Norway

Trondheim in central Norway will be the location of Awakn's 4th clinic

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open Awakn Clinics Trondheim. The new clinic is part of the second stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans, following on from last week's announcement of a move to a larger premises for its Oslo clinic.

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Location for Larger Oslo Clinic

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Location for Larger Oslo Clinic

Awakn's Nordic expansion begins with new Awakn Clinics Oslo

 Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open a larger Awakn Clinics Oslo. The move to the new Oslo premises is the first stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans.

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy Centers

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces it has signed its third Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Nushama a leading network of ketamine-assisted therapy centers that exist to humanize medicine, together they will bring Awakn's Ketamine-assisted therapy treatment for AUD to Nushama's clinic in New York City (NYC).

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

Seelos Therapeutics Releases the Itinerary for its Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on December 15, 2022

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today released the itinerary for its research and development update conference call and webcast to be held on Thursday, December 15 th from 1pm to 3pm ET .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Registration is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/ , and https://seelostherapeutics.com/registration-for-12-15-rd-update-webcast/ .

Itinerary for the Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast

SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine)

We will hear an update from Evan P. Cohen , MD, Medical Director and Chairman of Emergency Services at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York since he participated in our Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call in April. He will share his experience treating psychiatric patients in his emergency department and in prescribing ketamine. Dr. Cohen will also share trends he has witnessed over the past several years treating imminently suicidal patients and potential new directives to address the current issues in the treatment of mental health.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, and Tim Whitaker , MD, Chief Medical Officer of Seelos, will provide an update of the ongoing registration directed study of SLS-002 in Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Michael Cozart , Managing Partner at LifeSci Consulting, will discuss recently completed market research of the potential unmet need and market opportunity for SLS-002 in China , Japan , and Korea.

SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D. will provide an update of the ongoing registration directed studies of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).

Jeffrey H. Kordower , Ph.D., Founding Director, ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center (NDRC) at Arizona State University , will discuss recent developments Seelos has made with SLS-005 in Huntington's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

SLS-004 and SLS-007 (gene therapy approaches for Parkinson's disease)

Krishna Subramanian , Ph.D., Vice President, Non-Clinical Development and Translational Science at Seelos, will discuss recent data and Raj Mehra, Ph.D. will discuss next steps for the programs.

About Evan P. Cohen MD

Evan P. Cohen , MD is Medical Director & Chairman of Emergency Services at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York . Dr. Cohen is an emergency medicine physician serving the NYC area for more than 10 years. Dr. Cohen is Board Certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He received his bachelor's degree of science from Syracuse University in 2003 and graduated from the State University of New York, Upstate Medical University in 2007. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey in 2010 and has been in practice for 12 years.

About Jeffrey H. Kordower , Ph.D.

Jeffrey Kordower is the founding director of the ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center and endowed chair as The Charlene and J. Orin Edson Distinguished Director at the Biodesign Institute at ASU. He has been a pioneer in the field of neural transplantation techniques and his pathbreaking investigations into the underpinnings of neurodegenerative disease have made him a leader in the field. Kordower's interests include the study of gene and stem cell therapies, disease pathogenesis including the morphological and molecular changes during the course of neurodegeneration, learning and memory, and aging. He has also been a pioneer in the field of neural transplantation techniques. He comes to ASU from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago , where he was faculty member for more than 30 years. He received his Ph.D. from The City University of New York .

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 includes two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I), followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About SLS-005

SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, SLS-005 has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCA type 3 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and from the European Medicines Agency in the EU. SLS-005 is an investigational treatment and is not currently approved by any health authority for medicinal use.

About SLS-004

SLS-004 is a novel epigenome-editing approach to modulate expression of SNCA gene mediated by modification of DNA-methylation. SLS-004 utilizes an all-in-one lentiviral vector harboring dCas9-DNA methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) to enrich DNA-methylation within CpGs island at the SNCA intron 1 region. The system resulted in a precise and fine-tuned downregulation (30%) of SNCA overexpression in hiPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons from a PD patient with the triplication of the SNCA locus (SNCA-Tri). Most importantly, the reduction of SNCA expression mediated by the developed system was sufficient to ameliorate disease related cellular phenotypes. The in vitro studies achieved several key milestones, including the establishment that DNA hypermethylation at SNCA intron 1 allows an effective and sufficient tight downregulation of SNCA expression levels and suggests the potential of this target sequence combined with the CRISPR-dCas9 technology as a novel epigenetic-based therapeutic approach for PD.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the topics expected to be discussed on the call, Seelos' ability to complete clinical studies for its product candidates, and Seelos' ability to efficiently execute clinical and pre-clinical programs. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-releases-the-itinerary-for-its-research-and-development-update-conference-call-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-december-15-2022-301698195.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

COMP360 psilocybin therapy shows potential in open-label study in type II bipolar disorder presented at ACNP

12 out of 14 patients went into remission for three months following a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, in an independent investigator-initiated, exploratory open-label study of type II bipolar disorder

New data from COMPASS' phase 2b trial, also presented at ACNP, validate potential of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression

magic mushrooms

How Do Psychedelics Clinical Trials Work?

A flurry of clinical trials are at play in the psychedelics space as the industry waits for a landmark first approval.

Several publicly traded companies are pursuing the tried-and-true pharmaceutical path when it comes to drug development, drawing on lengthy and significant research in the hopes of eventually bringing their products to market.

To learn more about what steps psychedelics companies have to complete, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with Dr. Amy Reichelt, director of neuropharmacology at Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN,NEO:CYBN), following the recent Wonderland business conference. She outlined the drug development process with a focus on clinical trials.

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

Lobe Sciences Provides an Update to Clinical Development Plans for Its Proprietary Psilocin Product, L-130

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced an update for its clinical development plans for its proprietary Psilocin based compound L-130.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Subsequent to our last communication on the cGMP production of L-130, I wanted to update our stakeholders on our progress as we advance into our Phase 1 clinical trials. We have received regulatory clearance to conduct our Phase 1 study which is a combination of safety and pharmacokinetics evaluation of a fixed dose of L-130." Young continued, "It is important to remember that we are approaching the development of a global commercial markets with a disruptive approach to treating anxiety conditions with sequential sub psychedelic dosing of our compounds. Since the majority of patients with anxiety related conditions are cared for by their personal family physician our goal is to create a treatment regimen that is effective and easily a prescribed by patient's personal physician."

pink mushrooms under ultraviolet light

What Does the FDA Think About Psychedelics? (Updated 2022)

The development of the growing psychedelics industry depends on myriad factors, but one of the most critical is its relationship with a principal medical authority.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the leading body for drug approvals in the US. Its job is to review clinical data from established medical studies on the feasibility of drug compounds or products as treatments for specific ailments.

Essentially, this federal body determines whether medical products will ultimately reach the hands of patients.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 9:15am ET on 30 November 2022.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com .

