Awakn's Nordic expansion begins with new Awakn Clinics Oslo

 Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open a larger Awakn Clinics Oslo. The move to the new Oslo premises is the first stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans.

Awakn Clinics Oslo's new location will be a 6-treatment room clinic situated near the center of Oslo and will replace the existing clinic. The new clinic will have increased capacity for treating clients and will also provide the potential to deliver research and clinical trials on site. The clinic is expected to finish the completion of renovations in early 2023 with the opening expected soon after that in Q2. The next stage in Awakn's Nordic expansion is expected to be a clinic opening in Trondheim next year.

The clinic will be led by Awakn's Regional Director of the Nordics, Dr. Lowan Stewart a renowned figure in the Nordic medical community. He was responsible for the adoption of ketamine therapy into the public healthcare system in Norway.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented, "We are very excited by this progress and feel it is the right time to begin our Nordic expansion plans. The reception to Awakn since our opening in in Norway has been excellent and with our new location, we will have the capacity to treat a significantly higher number of clients, who unfortunately are in desperate need of a new more effective treatment. As a company, providing that option and being able to help our clients at their lowest point, is what drives us every day."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:

Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications

Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World:

Gordo Whittaker, CMO, Awakn Life Sciences
gordo@awaknlifesciences.com

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy Centers

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces it has signed its third Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Nushama a leading network of ketamine-assisted therapy centers that exist to humanize medicine, together they will bring Awakn's Ketamine-assisted therapy treatment for AUD to Nushama's clinic in New York City (NYC).

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities.

The agreement will focus on investigating a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for MDMA using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Zydis is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water and has a dispersion speed of as little as three seconds. Zydis is the world's fastest and best-in-class orally disintegrating tablet and has the potential to deliver a faster onset of activity. Awakn plans to use Zydis technology in its late stage MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials.

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

Seelos Therapeutics to Hold a Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast on December 15, 2022

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will hold a research and development update conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 15 th from 1pm to 3pm ET .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

"As we approach, what we believe to be, a very important and catalyst heavy 2023 for Seelos, it is important that we update our investors about our progress and strategic plans," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "We have been making great strides with our 3 ongoing registrational studies, completed insightful market research and will release and discuss exciting and encouraging preclinical data."

During the call, members of Seelos' senior management, in conjunction with several Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), will provide updates to ongoing clinical studies, additional new preclinical data, recently completed market research and an overview of the company's strategic plans across its portfolio of clinical and preclinical stage programs.

Registration is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/ , and an updated call itinerary will be released a few days prior to the call and available at http://seelostherapeutics.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' expected timing to release new preclinical data, the topics expected to be discussed on the call and the expectation that 2023 will be a catalyst-heavy year. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Wonderland 2022 Takeaways: What's After Approvals?

Wonderland 2022 Takeaways: What's After Approvals?

At the largest gathering of stakeholders and enthusiasts in an emerging psychedelics industry, a common thread prevailed — once approvals arrive, where will the industry be heading?

Wonderland offered a preview of what many industry experts see as the future of the nascent industry and how to get through the struggles seen in the stock market during 2022.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a dispatch of highlights from the second edition of the Wonderland psychedelics event held by Microdose for the investors who might have missed out.

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic and other natural based medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines, is pleased to report that it has entered an agreement to acquire the distributor of a leading addictions focused herbal treatment.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Medsmart Dispensary Inc., the exclusive North American licensee for "SOSA", a patented herbal medicine designed to detoxify the human body. Nirvana will commence a formal due diligence process that reviews the clinical studies and scientific claims behind this novel product.

SOSA is a patented, WHO-approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction that has been administered to more than 30 million patients in Asia . SOSA is registered with the health authorities in China , Indonesia , Thailand , Vietnam , and Cambodia and has been used to safely and effectively treat opiate addictions in these countries for over twenty years. A report from the WHO concluded that SOSA can be used "safely and effectively for heroin and other opiates addiction treatment, detoxification and acute heroin withdrawal symptoms". "In addition, the side effects are minimal and tolerable". SOSA has been proven to be effective at breaking the cycle of addiction to opioids and other opiate-based addictive drugs.

Medsmart holds the exclusive license to distribute SOSA for North America with the right to extend the license to territories including Europe , Oceana, and the balance of the Americas. Nirvana will acquire Medsmart in exchange for 5 million shares of Nirvana. The shares will be subject to certain statutory escrow conditions that may be required by the CSE, the transaction will be subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

The US Council of Economic Advisors estimate the cost of the Opioids Crisis to the US economy at more than $500 billion annually, this equates to almost 4% of GDP. In 2021, more that 75,000 Americans died of drug overdose, with around two-thirds of those deaths linked to opioids. The impact can be measured financially, with massive health care and insurance costs as well as the significant costs of law enforcement. It has been estimated that it will require a large investment, as much as $100 billion , to fully address the crisis. For many years, the pharmaceutical industry has promoted the use of highly addictive pain medications for the management of chronic pain. While these medications have been effective for pain relief, the highly addictive nature of the medications has created a problem with no practical solution. Current solutions proposing free or lower cost opioids are not a solution, society needs practical methods to break addiction, prevent relapse and replace addictive pain management therapies with non-addictive therapies.

Medsmart's Managing Director, Mr. Mahmoud Aziz , states; "We believe that the SOSA product can be a game changer in the effort to help those afflicted with opiates addiction related disorders. For several years, we have been seeking a partner who shares our vision for this product and are pleased to join with the Nirvana team to bring this product to North America . Nirvana's core focus on developing treatments for addictions makes this transaction a strategic one for both of our companies". "We have seen SOSA change lives and free many patients from their addictions, the positive impact has been extraordinary"

Nirvana CEO Bruce Clark stated: "The opportunity to acquire the rights to a therapy that has such a significant track record of success is a rare opportunity." "The Nirvana project was formed with the belief that our innovations can make a difference to people affected by this crisis, the addition of the SOSA product to our program brings the prospect of success much closer." "This acquisition will add a market ready product to our development portfolio and move our revenue generating projection ahead by more than three years."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Silo Wellness Wins Amendment to Proposed Land Use Ordinance for Oregon Psychedelic Ranch; Corporate Update: Shareholder FAQs

Silo Wellness Wins Amendment to Proposed Land Use Ordinance for Oregon Psychedelic Ranch; Corporate Update: Shareholder FAQs

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Jackson County Planning Commission recommended to the elected commissioners the adoption of an amended land use ordinance that would allow Oregon psilocybin therapy service centers in a nature retreat setting in rural Jackson County. "This is a minor victory for Silo Wellness and for potential patients across the nation," said Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "As previously drafted, service centers would have been relegated to urban areas. Highway noise and sirens aren't exactly the best setting for psychedelic therapy. But there's still one more vote to go."

awakn life sciences inc

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 15, 2022, it has closed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of an additional 3,395,812 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $1,867,697

Concurrently with the closing of the Second Tranche, the Company has also settled debt in the aggregate amount of $154,750, through the issuance of an additional 281,364 Units. In total, including the first tranche of the Offering on September 15, 2022, the Second Tranche, and the settlement of debt, the Company has issued 5,557,630 Units at $0.55 for a total value at $3,056,697.

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company") , a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ThreeD Capital Inc. A veteran entrepreneur, Sheldon has more than 30 years of successful investing experience and an extensive track record of achieving significant ROI for his investors and profitability for the companies in which he invests. He founded ThreeD Capital to provide unique investment opportunities in several areas, specifically early stages of small cap stock, resource and disruptive technologies.

