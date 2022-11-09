Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy Centers

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces it has signed its third Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Nushama a leading network of ketamine-assisted therapy centers that exist to humanize medicine, together they will bring Awakn's Ketamine-assisted therapy treatment for AUD to Nushama's clinic in New York City (NYC).

Awakn's proprietary treatment protocol was developed and validated in a Phase II a/b trial. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six-months post-treatment versus 2% pre-trial. This efficacy is significantly better than the current standard of care for AUD which has an approximate 25% abstinence rate over a similar timeframe.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Awakn will provide access to its proprietary therapeutics and training to Nushama practitioners, and in return, Nushama will pay Awakn an annual fee and a revenue share per treatment. Traditional AUD rehabilitation facilities range nationally from US$20,000 to US$65,000 per month and start at US$50,000 in NYC. However, Awakn's protocol at Nushama will cost a one-time fee of US$12,500, a fraction of such facilities with superior efficacy rates.

The U.S. alcohol and substance addiction treatment industry is significant with 14,000+ treatment facilities across the country generating more than $35bn in revenue, even with its low efficacy rates. Awakn aims to improve performance of the addiction industry by providing clinic operators, such as Nushama, with access to an efficient and more effective treatment option under license.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO commented"We are very excited to partner with Nushama and their exceptional team, who are leaders in ketamine-assisted therapy in one of the world's largest markets with a high volume of people being treated. Expanding our U.S. reach to include such an important market as New York City, with planned expansion across the Northeast region, is a major milestone for our program. There is a shared understanding between us that the current standard of care for the treatment of alcohol addiction just isn't good enough and together we will deliver a more efficacious and cost-effective treatment to the growing number of people who so desperately need it."

Richard Meloff, Nushama Co-Founder and President added "Awakn has assembled one of the finest scientific teams in the world for the study of psychedelics and the treatment of addiction. Given the magnitude of alcoholism and staggeringly high relapse rates, we felt an urgency to offer a new solution that is both efficacious and cost-effective."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

About Nushama

Nushama is driven to heal a growing mental health crisis through the evidence-led power of psychedelics. Guided by a team with deep and recognized expertise in mental health, design, and community building, Nushama applies hospitality to medicine and provides a holistic path of mindful intention setting, ketamine journeys, and thoughtful integration in safe, healing-focused settings. Nushama provides sustained relief from depression, anxiety, chronic pain, addiction and trauma-induced mood disorders with high-dose intravenous (IV) ketamine for an ego-dissolving psychedelic experience and intramuscular (IM) ketamine protocols for groups. Medically led, Nushama is committed to learning from and integrating the latest psychedelic science with ancient teachings to help its members reset and reconnect.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World:
Gordo Whittaker, CMO, Awakn Life Sciences
gordo@awaknlifesciences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143587

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.NEO:AWKNPsychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
awakn life sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn Life Sciences Secures Funding to Expand Nordic Commercial Operations

Awakn has raised approx. CAD$775K to grow its Nordic clinics business

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Awakn Oslo AS ("Awakn Oslo") has entered into a debt financing agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with TD Veen AS (the "Lender"), a family-owned, Norwegian investment company and current shareholder of Awakn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities.

The agreement will focus on investigating a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for MDMA using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Zydis is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water and has a dispersion speed of as little as three seconds. Zydis is the world's fastest and best-in-class orally disintegrating tablet and has the potential to deliver a faster onset of activity. Awakn plans to use Zydis technology in its late stage MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Licensing Partnership with Wellbeings(R) marks entry into Canadian addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed its first licensing partnership agreement in Canada with Wellbeings® Pain Management and Dependency Clinic (Wellbeings). The agreement will enable Ontario based Wellbeings®, who are focused on multi-disciplinary, evidence based, best-practice, patient centred care, to treat their patients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD as a co-morbidity for pain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Director, will present at the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO, November 10th at 10:40AM EDT.

The presentation will be available on demand through the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO Meeting site at this link, Lobe Sciences is Developing Psychedelic Derived Medicines for Neurologic and Brain Disease.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano

Wellness, Not Pharma, Will Dominate Psychedelics Market, Gwella CEO Says

Wellness, not pharma, will dominate psychedelic market, Gwella CEO saysyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14 th and 15 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15 th at 1:35pm ET .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-4th-annual-immunology-and-neurology-day-301670562.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program design finalized and on track to start in 2022; several clinical sites have been initiated
  • Phase 2b trial data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
  • Cash position at 30 September 2022 of $173.1 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (12:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine

After a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, approximately 30% of patients with

treatment-resistant depression (TRD) were in remission at week 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Breaking News: Jackson County Oregon's Proposed TPM Restrictions Put Rural Psilocybin Retreat Therapy Centers at Risk

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, announces that the Jackson County Planning Commission has proposed to amend the Jackson County Development Ordinance "to add Psilocybin Time, Place, and Manner Restrictions" (TPM) in the event that the BM 109 opt-out vote is unsuccessful next week.

The proposed text of JCLDO 3.14.4 states that "all Psilocybin Service Centers are limited to General Commercial zoning districts." The full text can be found here. "A quick review of the Jackson County zoning map shows that the only unincorporated properties that would be available for psilocybin service centers are within the urban growth boundary abutting city limits or near I-5," stated Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon trial lawyer. "Jackson County is effectively attempting to outlaw psychedelic nature retreats without a public vote."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×