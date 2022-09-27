Avrupa Minerals CEO Sees Opportunities for Good Results as Drilling Restarts at Portugal Project
The outlook is positive for the new drilling program at Avrupa Minerals’ Alvalade project, said CEO Paul Kuhn.
Avrupa Minerals’ (TSXV:AVU) chief executive is optimistic that his company’s recently announced new drilling activity at the Alvalade project in Portugal will return positive results.
“The first hole we're drilling in Alvalade, everybody's pretty excited about it. It's a 400 meter extension or step out from the last known mineralization at the Lousal mine. We've done a lot of geology work and a lot of geochemistry and geophysics (work), and we'll find out in a few weeks what's going on there,” said Paul Kuhn, president and CEO of Avrupa Minerals.
The company recently announced it has restarted drilling at the Alvalade project in the pyrite belt of Southern Portugal. Alvalade is a joint venture project between Avrupa and Sandfire MATSA.
Avrupa will be drilling several new targets between the old Lousal and Caveira mines, according to Kuhn. “We're going to be drilling straight through for the next three months, so there's plenty of opportunity for good results.”
The company is also advancing its Slivova project in Kosovo with the recent announcement of a new joint venture option agreement with Western Tethyan Resources, a mineral exploration and development company based in the UK.
“We think that the combination of good exploration and the ability to build a small mine at the Slivova project in Kosovo is a great advantage to us,” Kuhn said. “We found this gold deposit some years ago; we had another partner there for a few years, and we've recently regained the license. And now we're back in the saddle and we're off to the races again.”
Under this new agreement, Western Tethyan has six months to decide whether to move forward fully following a “very aggressive due diligence program,” Kuhn added.
Watch the full interview with Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Avrupa Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Avrupa Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Avrupa Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
