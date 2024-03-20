Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper Investing
Copper Investing

Avrupa Minerals CEO Eyes Joint Ventures for VMS Projects in Europe

Copper Investing
Avrupa Minerals CEO Eyes Joint Ventures for VMS Projects in Europe

“The idea is that we start the early phases of the project. We do the early exploration and hopefully discovery, which we've done at Slivova in Kosovo and the Sesmarias (target) in Portugal, and get them to a point where they are 'venturable,'” Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn said.

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU,OTC Pink:AVPMF,FWB:8AM) has achieved exploration milestones at the fully funded Alvalade copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide project in Portugal and the Slivova gold project in Kosovo. CEO Paul Kuhn is keen to look for potential joint ventures to advance the company's projects.

“The idea is that we start the early phases of the project," he said. "We do the early exploration and hopefully discovery, which we've done at Slivova in Kosovo and the Sesmarias (target) in Portugal, and get them to a point where they are 'venturable.'”

Joint ventures, according to Kuhn, work better by allowing Avrupa and its partners to work together and resolve any problems related to exploration.

“Finland is early (stage). We need to dress up the properties with good basic exploration work, a few drill holes, and then I feel we'd be able to make a strong joint venture there,” he said. “And we're looking for partners that can bring our properties to mining. We're not miners, we're explorers. We do a real good job of exploring and finding."

Watch the full interview with Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU,OTC Pink:AVPMF,FWB:8AM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Avrupa Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Avrupa Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Avrupa Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

