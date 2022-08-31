Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner: Substantial Revenue Growth in 2023 with HealthTab™
Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner said, “As an investor, you're going to be watching our quarterly reports and see substantial revenue growth over the next successive quarters.”
Avricore Health (TSXV:AVCR) is currently offering a complete package for its point-of-care testing platform HealthTab™. CEO Hector Bremner discussed how the company's innovative technology can help propel Avricore into a very fast-growing enterprise in terms of cash flow and positive revenues.
Avricore recently announced that the number of Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies offering its HealthTab™ point-of-care testing platform has increased to up to 450 locations nationwide.
According to Bremner, the company also signed an agreement that will include Real Canadian Superstore, where Avricore is launching a very exciting innovation. HealthTab™ performs calculations on results, takes other information about the patient and merges that information in real time.
“It's a very powerful tool where data and real information in real time is being used for care right there in the community pharmacy. So no extra trips to the lab and no extra trips to doctors' offices. The pharmacist can collaborate with the physician and the patient right there on site.”
As ofJuly 2022, pharmacists in Ontario are officially able to conduct point-of-care tests, and by January 1, 2023, they will be able to perform limited prescribing. Bremner sees this as an opportunity for the company's innovative tool to support evidence-based decisions for regulators, physicians and the broader healthcare community.
Bremner explained that the Canadian healthcare market is substantial, with 10,000 pharmacies across the country. This can be a great incubator for Avricore to use as a launchpad and explore other markets. He added that the usage rates for HealthTab™ are through the roof, with very high growth potential into the US, EU and UK.
“We're fully funded and we are not raising money. It’s an exciting opportunity to get in on a Canadian enterprise that's innovating at a global scale. We have the revenues coming in where we can be profitable, self-funded and a really great growing enterprise," Bremner said.
“If you're watching us as an investor, you're going to be watching our quarterly reports, you're going to see substantial revenue growth over the next successive quarters. By next year, we will be a very fast-growing enterprise in terms of cash flow and positive revenues.”
Watch the full interview of Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner above.
