Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Quarterly Activities Report

Period ending 30 September 2023

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, the Company or AVL) is pleased to present the company's quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Proposed merger with Technology Metals Australia

  • Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, the Company or AVL) and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) have agreed to merge via a proposed Scheme of Arrangement, under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
  • The combination of AVL and TMT will create a leading Australian vanadium developer through the consolidation of two adjoining projects across one orebody.
  • If the Scheme is approved and implemented, existing AVL shareholders will hold ~62% of the combined group and existing TMT shareholders will hold ~38% of the combined group.
  • The merger is intended to be completed by February 2024.

Australian Vanadium Project

  • The Company continues to progress activities to develop the Australian Vanadium Project.
  • A water licence for the proposed processing plant at Tenindewa was approved.
  • A new option agreement to purchase land for the proposed processing plant site was signed.
  • Access agreements for haulage road and water pipeline route were signed.

Vanadium in energy storage

  • Construction of AVL’s vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility commenced and is on track for completion this calendar year.
  • Regional energy provider Horizon Power purchased its first vanadium flow battery from AVL’s wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy Pty Ltd.

Corporate

  • No lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents were recorded during the quarter.
  • Successful completion of a $15.7 million institutional placement concurrently announced with the proposed merger between AVL and TMT.
  • Cash position of $32.5 million as at 30 September 2023, including restricted cash of $0.4 million and proceeds from the institutional placement.

Management Comment

CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “The last quarter has been particularly busy for AVL from both a project and corporate perspective. We announced the proposed combination of Australian Vanadium and Technology Metals Australia which, if successful, would be transformational for both companies and the wider Australian vanadium landscape. The companies recognise that the consolidation of AVL and TMT’s adjoining projects with a contiguous orebody provides a unique opportunity for the combined group to realise material operational and corporate synergies which will be advantageous for both sets of shareholders. An integration team consisting of members of AVL and TMT has been formed to assess the optimal development and processing pathway and the transaction will create the leading ASX listed vanadium developer and a world-class asset of scale, located in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

In conjunction with the proposed merger, AVL completed a $15.7 million institutional placement and we were pleased with the strong support shown from both existing and new institutional investors, including major shareholder Resource Capital Funds. The support highlights the growing investor interest in the vanadium sector, with AVL well positioned to benefit from the clean energy transition and ongoing electrification of energy supplies requiring storage solutions. The placement ensures that the combined group will be well-funded to progress its integration strategy, as well as its go- forward development.

During the quarter we also announced commencement of construction of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte facility. AVL aims to become a trusted supplier of vanadium electrolyte within Australia and the electrolyte plant provides an ideal opportunity for the Company to test and further mature its systems and processes that will ultimately underpin the larger Australian Vanadium Project. We look forward to providing further updates to shareholders as activities progress.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant


Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Production and Sales Results and Begins Hot Commissioning of its 6.1 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery; Production and Cost Guidance Remains Unchanged

Q3 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,163 tonnes (4.8 million lbs 1 ) vs. 2,906 tonnes produced in Q3 2022, including 644 tonnes in July, 775 tonnes in August and 744 tonnes in September
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 76.9% in Q3 2023 vs. 80.7% in Q3 2022
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,385 tonnes vs. 2,796 tonnes sold in Q3 2022
  • The average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.03, a 2.5% decrease from the average of $8.23 seen in Q3 2022
  • Ramp up of its new ilmenite concentration plant continues with ilmenite concentrate production of 350 tonnes in August and 700 tonnes in September
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") completed site acceptance testing of its Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") 6.1 MWh vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") deployment and submitted results to EGPE, with the expectation of completing the hot commissioning phase of the battery; Provisional acceptance is expected in Q4 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,163 tonnes (4.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,385 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q3 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium

TMT: Additional TMT Shareholders Support Proposed Merger with AVL

Technology Metals Limited Australia (ASX: TMT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update in relation to the proposed merger with Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) (ASX: AVL) by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to the Scheme Implementation Deed as announced to the ASX on 25 September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Successfully Completes A$15.7 Million Institutional Placement

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL, "the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its institutional placement (“Placement”) of new fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) to raise A$15.7 million as announced on Monday, 25 September 20231.

Australian Vanadium

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) (AVL) is pleased to present its merger presentation.

Australian Vanadium

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Combination is a logical consolidation of adjoining projects across one orebody, creating a leading Australian vanadium developer focused exclusively on Western Australia.

AVL (ASX:AVL) and TMT are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed (SID), under which the two companies propose to merge via a scheme of arrangement, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

