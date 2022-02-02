Brisbane, Australia - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding offtake and prepayment facility with one of the world's largest mining companies, Glencore plc . Under the Offtake Agreement, Glencore will have the offtake rights for up to 40,000t of copper cathode production from Austral's Anthill Mine, with offtake scheduled to commence in the ...

GLEN:LN,GLCNF