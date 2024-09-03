Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Leinster South Update

Offtake Prepayment MOU

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aurum Resources

Aurum Secures Licence Renewal for Advanced High-Grade Nyangboue Gold Deposit

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce the renewal of its Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence1 (earning 100% interest), which hosts the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. The BST tenement is one of four tenements making up Aurum's Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Highlights

  • Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence renewed; Ministerial approval for exploration drilling at the high-grade Nyangboue deposit (partially located in a classified forest area) expected in coming weeks
  • Boundiali South has returned previous impressive exploration results2 including:
    • 20m @ 10.45g/t gold from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
    • 30m @ 8.30g/t gold from 39m (NDC007)
    • 28m @ 4.04g/t gold from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t gold from 47m (BRC003)
    • 9m @ 7.90g/t gold from 99m (BRC006)
  • Two new diamond drill rigs arriving on site this week, increasing Aurum’s fleet to six; drilling rate to reach ~10,000m per month with assays pending (targeting 45,000m for CY2024)
  • New centralised exploration camp progressing on schedule, expected to be operational by end-October 2024, improving efficiency and reducing costs
  • Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali on track for late CY2024
  • Aurum is well-funded (~$20M) for continued aggressive exploration.

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “We are pleased to announce that the renewal of the advanced BST exploration licence has been approved by Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministre des Mines, Petrole et Energie.

This advanced tenement hosts the high-grade Nyangboue deposit (20m @ 10.45g/t Au from 38m: BRC0004S BIS) and we are just waiting on sign-off from the Minister for Forest and Water to begin step back diamond drilling to test for depth extensions of these high-grade shoots.

We extend our great thanks to Côte d’Ivoire government’s support in exploring and developing gold resources in this highly promising gold tenement.

With six rigs on site, we'll be drilling ~10,000m per month. We're well-funded to continue our aggressive exploration program, with ~$20 million cash at bank, to accelerate drilling and build on the encouraging results to date and targeting inaugural JORC resources by late 2024.”

Boundiali South (BST) renewal

The BST exploration licence hosts Nyangboue, the most advanced exploration gold play within the broader Boundiali gold project. The exploration licence for BST was renewed by Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministre des Mines, Petrole et Energie on 19 August 2024, covering a substantial area of 167.36km2.

Approvals Progressing for Nyangboue Drilling

Following the permit renewal, approvals for exploration drilling at the high-grade Nyangboue prospect are advancing. Final Ministerial sign-off is anticipated within weeks. Drilling is expected to commence shortly after receiving the necessary approvals for operations within a classified forest, which covers less than half of the exploration licence.

Figure 1 Nyangboue exploration drilling - plan view (BST tenement)

Multiple Gold Targets Defined3 within BST

Extensive surface geochemical sampling (more than 5,700 soil samples) returned high-grade gold-in- soil values up to 9,964 Au ppb, and delineated three compelling gold anomalies:

  • Nyangboue: +6km strike
  • Nyangboue South: +2km strike
  • Gbemou: +1.5km strike.

Gold mineralisation is observed to be associated with quartz veins, often containing visible gold. The Nyangboue gold deposit sits at the interface of two distinct lithologies.

Extensive Drilling Database

The project boasts a comprehensive historical drilling database, encompassing:

  • Aircore: 545 holes, 21,056.00m
  • RC diamond tail: 10 holes, 1,658.12m
  • Diamond drill: 8 holes, 1,771.33m
  • RC drilling: 247 holes, 17,975.00m.

High-Grade Potential Confirmed

Screen fire assay re-assay of high-grade samples by previous explorers yielded a Boundiali Gold Project sample high of 192.5 g/t Au from hole BRC004BIS, underscoring the project's significant potential.

Historic Drill Results at Nyangboue4

Previous drilling at Nyangboue delivered encouraging results, including:

  • 20m @ 10.45g/t Au from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
  • 30m @ 8.30g/t Au from 39m (NDC007)
  • 28m @ 4.04g/t Au from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t Au from 47m (BRC003)
  • 9m @ 7.90g/t Au from 99m (BRC006)
  • 27m @ 2.42g/t Au from 27m (BRC175)
  • 20m @ 1.29g/t Au from 211m (NDC016)
  • 2m @ 13.57g/t Au from 130m (NDC017)
  • 17m @ 1.09g/t Au from 189m; 20m @ 1.29g/t Au from 211m and 12m @ 2.14g/t Au from 244m EOH (NDC016).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold explorationgold stocksasx:auegold investingGold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Poseidon Nickel Limited

Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS) (“the Company”) advises that the conditional agreement entered with Mt Morgans WA Mining Pty Ltd (“Mt Morgans”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Minerals Limited (“Genesis”), for Mt Morgans to undertake a trial processing of up to 100,000 tonnes of Lancefield gold tailings through their Laverton processing facility and to have access to 2.5GL per annum of water from the South Windarra pit, has been terminated.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Copper Sulphate plant, with a major shipment being completed last week totalling 150 tonnes. The product was sold via the Company’s 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

The Board of Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justyn Stedwell as Company Secretary. Justyn has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies and has also served as a Non-Executive Director on several ASX listed company Boards. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Monash University, a Graduate Diploma of Accounting from Deakin University and Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in a diagonal grid.

Equinox Gold Opens 400,000 Ounce Greenstone Mine in Ontario

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announced today the official opening of its Greenstone mine in Geraldton, Ontario. It will be one of Canada’s largest gold mines when it reaches full capacity.

Construction began at Greenstone in October 2021, with first gold poured on May 22 of this year. Equinox Gold’s acquisition of Orion Mine Finance’s 40 percent interest in Greenstone that month gave the company full ownership of the mine.

Greenstone is currently in its ramp-up phase, with commercial production expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Golden Deeps Intersects 80m Mineralised Zone with Semi-Massive Copper and Zinc Sulphides at Havilah Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

Related News

Copper Investing

Golden Deeps Intersects 80m Mineralised Zone with Semi-Massive Copper and Zinc Sulphides at Havilah Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

Graphite Investing

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

uranium investing

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Copper Investing

Looming Copper Supply Crunch Highlights Need for New Discoveries

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

×