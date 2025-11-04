Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

Third Quarter 2025 LUPKYNIS Sales Grew 27%

LUPKYNIS Sales Guidance for 2025 Raised to $265 Million to $270 Million

Aritinercept Advances Toward Clinical Studies in Two Autoimmune Diseases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent business progress.

Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue was $73.5 million and $205.9 million, up 8% and 17%, respectively, from $67.8 million and $175.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $70.6 million and $197.2 million, up 27% and 24%, respectively, from $55.5 million and $158.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue from Aurinia's collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, compared to $12.3 million and $16.7 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2024. The 2024 periods included a milestone payment of $10.0 million associated with LUPKYNIS regulatory approval in Japan.
  • Net Income: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $31.6 million and $76.4 million, up 119% and 1677%, respectively, compared to $14.4 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, diluted earnings per share was $0.23 and $0.55, up 130% and 1733%, respectively, compared to $0.10 and $0.03, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, cash flows from operating activities were $44.5 million and $90.0 million, up 162% and 529%, respectively, compared to $17.0 million and $14.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $351.8 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 12.2 million of its common shares for $98.2 million.

Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2025, Aurinia is increasing total revenue guidance from a range of $260 million to $270 million to a range of $275 million to $280 million and net product sales guidance from a range of $250 million to $260 million to a range of $265 million to $270 million.

"LUPKYNIS sales experienced continued momentum following last year's update to the American College of Rheumatology lupus nephritis treatment guidelines, which recommend the incorporation of drugs like LUPKYNIS into first-line therapy in order to preserve kidney function," stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. "Additionally, we are excited about the positive results from our Phase 1 study of aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) and look forward to initiating clinical studies in two autoimmune diseases by the end of this year."

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA‑approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar , and on Aurinia's website at www.auriniapharma.com .

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

C ONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

73,189

$

83,433

Short-term investments

278,619

275,043

Accounts receivable, net

30,728

36,544

Inventory, net

44,793

39,228

Prepaid expenses and deposits

11,107

11,219

Other current assets

301

1,129

Total current assets

438,737

446,596

Finance right-of-use lease assets

78,813

92,072

Intangible assets, net

3,901

4,355

Operating right-of-use lease assets

3,718

4,068

Property and equipment, net

2,266

2,731

Other noncurrent assets

93

823

Total assets

$

527,528

$

550,645

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,214

$

5,187

Accrued expenses

49,536

64,971

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

16,309

14,046

Deferred revenue

4,602

11,002

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,057

1,026

Other current liabilities

2,502

1,531

Total current liabilities

76,220

97,763

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

55,727

58,554

Deferred revenue, less current portion

12,249

1,699

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

12,442

9,408

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

5,119

5,743

Total liabilities

161,757

173,167

Shareholders' equity

Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 131,841 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,116,797

1,187,696

Additional paid-in capital

109,885

126,999

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(749

)

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

(860,162

)

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

365,771

377,478

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

527,528

$

550,645

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

Net product sales

$

70,627

$

55,503

$

197,172

$

158,604

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

2,841

12,268

8,769

16,662

Total revenue

73,468

67,771

205,941

175,266

Operating expenses

Cost of revenue

8,177

6,035

23,866

22,696

Selling, general and administrative

26,182

42,367

72,539

134,996

Research and development

8,435

3,047

21,610

12,678

Restructuring

1,647

7,755

Other expense, net

929

4,574

14,604

159

Total operating expenses

43,723

56,023

134,266

178,284

Income (loss) from operations

29,745

11,748

71,675

(3,018

)

Interest income

3,316

4,267

10,075

12,982

Interest expense

(1,099

)

(1,208

)

(3,283

)

(3,689

)

Net income before income taxes

31,962

14,807

78,467

6,275

Income tax expense

411

457

2,059

1,952

Net income

$

31,551

$

14,350

$

76,408

$

4,323

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.24

$

0.10

$

0.57

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.10

$

0.55

$

0.03

Shares used in computing earnings per share

Basic

131,808

143,051

135,163

143,353

Diluted

136,008

145,651

138,959

145,010

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

76,408

$

4,323

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

Share-based compensation

7,950

22,650

Amortization and depreciation

14,585

14,583

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

9,318

(718

)

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

(7,844

)

(9,752

)

Other, net

4,852

220

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

5,816

(12,394

)

Inventory, net

(5,565

)

991

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

940

(6,001

)

Other noncurrent operating assets

730

(12

)

Accounts payable

(2,973

)

4,551

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(17,777

)

(4,139

)

Deferred revenue

4,150

522

Lease liabilities

(600

)

(550

)

Cash flows from operating activities

89,990

14,274

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

348,785

461,448

Purchases of investments

(344,618

)

(461,140

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(180

)

(225

)

Upfront lease payment

(44

)

Cash flows from investing activities

3,987

39

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repurchase of common shares

(98,156

)

(18,435

)

Principal portion of finance lease payments

(9,649

)

(8,959

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

12,583

6,537

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

401

703

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

(9,400

)

(5,892

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(104,221

)

(26,046

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,244

)

(11,733

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

83,433

48,875

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

73,189

$

37,142

