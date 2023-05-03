Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021 the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis LN. Aurinias head office is in Victoria British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally. Follow us on Twitter at @AuriniaPharma and on LinkedIn.