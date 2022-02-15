Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. Drilling commenced on January 28, 2022. The first hole is in the laboratory with the second hole to be submitted Friday. Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, “From a visual perspective the new drilling ...

AZS:CA