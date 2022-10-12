Argentina Lithium Poised for Resource Calculation, CEO Says
Argentina Lithium CEO Nikolaos Cacos is looking forward to a resource calculation for the company's flagship Rincon West project in Argentina
Argentina Lithium Poised for Resource Calculation, CEO says
Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:PNXLF,FWB:OAY3) is now looking towards a resource calculation as the company continues to achieve good drill results at its flagship Rincon West project in Argentina, according to CEO Nikolaos Cacos.
“If we continue to get the kinds of results that we've gotten so far, I think the next stage for us is immediately to move towards a resource calculation, which would probably get published in the first quarter of 2023,” Cacos said.
The Rincon West property is currently permitted for up to nine exploration drill holes, and Argentina Lithium has reported positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole, demonstrating remarkably consistent lithium grades.
“We've been very fortunate to have acquired the project and we've begun drilling there. We announced earlier this year that we've discovered lithium presence there and over some significant intersections at the same grades as both our neighbors Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and Argosy (ASX:AGY) have,” Cacos said.
Following the planned resource calculation, Cacos said his company will be looking for potential partners with direct lithium extraction (DLE) companies to gain access to the technology. DLE is an environmentally safe and low-cost lithium extraction process compared to traditional methods.
“We would either be looking to partner up with another major lithium producer, or one of the other two companies that are currently there,” Cacos said. "It's a decision to be made at that time."
Argentina Lithium recently closed the acquisition of the Rinconcita II mining concession area located on the Salar de Rincon in Salta Province Argentina from provincially owned company Recursos Energéticos y Mineros Salta.
Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium CEO Nikolaos Cacos above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:PNXLF,FWB:OAY3). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Argentina Lithium and Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Argentina Lithium and Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Argentina Lithium and Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
