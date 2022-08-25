Lithium Investing News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement announced on July 21, 2022 and increased on August 9 and August 11, 2022 through the issuance of 10,415,000 Units in this 2 nd and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,083,000 . In total, the Company has closed on 16,630,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,326,000 . The Company has also closed the acquisition of the Rinconcita II mining concession area ("Rinconcita II") located on the Salar de Rincon in Salta Province Argentina from provincially-owned company Recursos Energéticos y Mineros Salta S.A. ("REMSA"), as previously announced by the Company on July 21, 2022 .

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.38 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on August 25, 2024 for this Final Tranche.

No Finder's Fees were paid in the Final Tranche. In total, $36,260 were paid in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 181,300 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.38 per share for two years from the date of issue, expiring on August 25, 2024 .

There were no insiders who participated in the Final Tranche, however, certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $20,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

A new Control Person on a diluted basis was created in this tranche. This individual has agreed that he will not exercise any of the Warrants if such exercise will result in his beneficially owning or having control or direction over that number of voting securities of the Company which is 20% or greater of the total issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company, immediately after giving effect to such exercise, or result in the undersigned becoming a "Control Person" as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to this Final Tranche of the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on December 27, 2022 .

The proceeds of the financing were used, in part, to complete the acquisition of Rinconcita II from REMSA. The balance of the proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina . In consideration for the acquisition of Rinconcita II, the Company made a payment to REMSA of USD$2,500,000 and granted REMSA a 3% net smelter return of mineral and refined products sourced from Rinconcita II over its production life, if the property advances to the production stage. The Company's acquisition of Rinconcita II is subject to the final acceptance of the Exchange which should be available upon filing of a signed copy of the agreement with the Exchange.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements regarding regulatory acceptance of the Company's private placement and acquisition of Rinconcita II and statements regarding the Company's proposed use of proceeds of the private placement. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c1611.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyTSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Discovers Positive Lithium Results in Initial Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Discovers Positive Lithium Results in Initial Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of the first exploration diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina and reports positive lithium analyses from brine samples collected over a 70 metre thick permeable interval with lithium grades ranging from 225 to 380 mglitre. The Rincon West project covers 2,470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Five exploration holes are initially planned to test prospective brine targets identified with geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release).

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.) (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The first hole at Rincon West has revealed a permeable 70 metre interval with moderate to high-grade lithium values. This validates our belief that the concentrated lithium brines mapped in the adjacent resources does extend beneath our property. We are continuing our exploration drilling to delineate this mineralization with the aim of defining a mineral resource." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses and the respective intervals are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of RW-DDH-001 and the subsequent drill hole in progress, and seven additional prospective locations for future exploration drilling. The map presents these drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with geophysics, mentioned above.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-001

Sample interval (m)

sample method

Li

K

Mg

Density

top

bottom

thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

--

24

n/a

bailer-spot sample

14

267

159

1.08

49

52.3

3.3

Bailer

92

1673

949

1.06

75

111

36

single packer

355

5957

3132

1.184

126

156

30

single packer

252

4501

2100

1.134









73.3

77.2

3.9

double packer

346

6496

2868

1.19

92.8

94.1

1.3

double packer

369

6992

3038

1.2

118.3

122.2

3.9

double packer

225

3634

2090

1.1

121.3

125.2

3.9

double packer

241

4035

2157

1.12

134.3

135.6

1.3

double packer

297

5587

2446

1.162

140.3

141.6

1.3

double packer

380

7231

3112

1.210

*Drill hole RW-DDH-001 was drilled vertically to a depth of 300m below surface; the salar strata is believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness

Hole RW-DDH-001 was executed with diamond drilling (HQ-size), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and collection of brine samples where possible. Drilling was conducted between May 28 and June 17 , stopping at 300 metres depth in basement rock units. Final sampling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters and casing was completed on June 30, 2022 . Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2:  RW-DDH-001 Collar Information

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-001

681437

7339184

3747

n/a

90

300

Brine sampling was conducted using a single packer sampling unit during drilling. A bailer was employed on two occasions when temporary equipment failure precluded sampling with a packer. Upon completion of the drilling, selected intervals of the hole were re-sampled with a double packer system, permitting isolation of certain intervals.  The packer sampling method allows the collection of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the bottom and at the top of the interval.

Core logs and the monitoring of drill mud conductivity indicated that the hole entered brackish-to-brine aquifer at approximately 45 metres depth. The initial hole was cased from surface to 42 m depth to stabilize the loose upper formation sediments. Sand, black sand and gravel host formations were logged between 50 and 76.3 m depth, with silt and traces of sulphates. From 76.3 m to 127.5 m , the core logs show interbedded sand and silt with sulphates. Gravels with sand were logged from 127.5 m to 144.0 m , where the drill entered ignimbrite (a welded pyroclastic rock), displaying varying degrees of fracturing and alteration. In consideration of the young volcanos south of the property, drilling continued to 300 m , to assure that deeper permeable sediment units did not exist in the sequence in the area of RW-DDH-001.The hole was stopped in granitic igneous units representing basement.  All core samples recovered in drilling are retained for logging and are available for subsequent laboratory evaluation of factors such as total and effective porosity, permeability and other measureable characteristics of the aquifer formation.

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium and potassium. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including: boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and standard samples included within the sample sequence.  Differences between original and duplicate samples and results for standards and blanks are considered within the acceptable range for lithium.  Two duplicates, one blank and two standards were included in the samples reported in this news release.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina , and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina , and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.facebook.com/argentinalithiumcorp/
https://twitter.com/arglit
https://www.facebook.com/argentinalithiumcorp
https://plus.google.com/103374365154724549351
https://argentinalithium.com/feed

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-discovers-positive-lithium-results-in-initial-drilling-at-rincon-west-301585631.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c5856.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Commences Exploration Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Commences Exploration Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the commencement of exploration drilling at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . Five exploration holes are initially planned to test multiple prospective brine targets identified from the geophysical survey data announced in the News Release dated May 2, 2022 . This drill program is expected to require four months to complete.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

The Rincon West project covers 2470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Previously announced geophysics results delineated highly conductive units consistent with concentrated brine aquifers over 64% of the property area. On May 27 , the first of five exploration holes was initiated to test the geophysical targets. Two thousand metres of diamond drilling is budgeted for this initial campaign. The Company's drilling permit allows up to nine exploration holes, thus the scope of the program may be expanded based on results.

"The Rincon West project has never been drilled though it is highly prospective. In this initial campaign, we are looking for high lithium grades and horizons that can produce high flow rates for a potential future production operation. The initial exploration holes have been located on the geophysics traverses in order to allow extrapolation of drill results more broadly across the geophysics coverage. Since the geophysics produced multiple exceptional targets, we hope to produce positive results early in this program." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The drilling contract has been awarded to AGV Falcon S.R.L, an experienced drilling contractor with offices in Salta Province , Argentina . Brine samples will be analyzed by Alex Stewart Assayers Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. The quality of sample analytical results will be assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and control samples to be included in each sample suite.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-exploration-drilling-at-rincon-west-301557529.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c5202.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Geophysics Delineates Potential Extent of Conductive Brine Aquifers at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Geophysics Delineates Potential Extent of Conductive Brine Aquifers at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project and will be used to target drilling at the property, due to begin in May 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Closes Acquisition to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility

CANADA SILVER COBALT Closes Acquisition to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The purchase of a 10-acre industrial-zoned property with direct Highway 11 access will allow Canada Silver Cobalt abundant area for core handling and more efficient use of space

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "ACLHF". ACME upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3PITJ8L

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Announces the First Assays From Drilling at the Belmont Silver Project, Nevada

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first drill core assays from recent drill testing of six priority targets at the Company's 100%-owned Belmont Silver Project located 72 kilometers northeast of Tonopah in central Nevada, USA

Assay results include an intersection of 440 g/t silver and 0.99% lead between 27.74-28.47 meters in drill hole BS2202. The high-grade silver is included within a wider interval between 26.76-30.82 meters which averaged 134 g/t Ag and which forms part of a fault/crush zone that appears to be trending at a high angle to the drill core (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes ACME Lithium Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACME Lithium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACME Lithium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×